Don Javier Delgado Corona, owner of the tavern La Capilla in Tequila, Mexico, invented the drink in 1961 or possibly earlier. Delgado was born and raised in Tequila, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The region began producing alcohol from blue Weber agave at least as far back as the 17th century, and the city of Tequila gave its name to this spirit. Delgado died in February 2020 at 96 after having been behind the bar for more than 60 years.

He made the original batanga by rimming a tall glass with salt, squeezing the juice of ½ of a large lime into it, adding a good bit of ice, filling the glass about halfway with blanco tequila (some sources specify Altos Plata tequila), and topping off the glass with Mexican Coke. Delgado's secret was to then stir the drink with the same knife he used to cut the lime.

Today, a number of variations abound. There are some recipes that don't specify the type of cola — or even suggest Pepsi. Others call for less tequila and/or more lime juice. Some suggest sprinkling a pinch of salt directly into the glass, using only key limes, or rimming the glass with a salt and citrus zest combo. But if you want to stay true to the original, follow the above directions and be sure to use Mexican Coke and stir the drink with a knife.