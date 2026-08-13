The 23 Best Juices And Sodas To Mix With Vodka
Vodka is a deceptively difficult spirit to build a mixed drink around. The neutral liquor doesn't have a particularly robust flavor to use as a starting point like the way rum, which is distilled from sugarcane, goes exceptionally well with sweet tropical fruit juices, or how bourbon's vanilla and caramel notes perfectly complement Coca-Cola's spiced sweetness. Vodka's subtle taste makes it versatile, sure, but not every pairing is a guaranteed home run (the booze tends to make harsher flavors, especially bitter ones, more pronounced).
However, there are a number of mixers that can really make this clear hooch sing. That's why we've gathered nearly two dozen of the best juices and soft drinks you can combine with vodka for smooth and easy sipping. Each of these beverages finds a nice balance with the liquor's flavor-amplifying qualities and slightly boozy bite. Read through to get inspired (and thirsty).
Fresca
Fresca is a wonderfully bubbly, citrus-tinged grapefruit soda. It's fantastic on a summer day, or simply to sip on the sofa for a bit of refreshment. It's also a fantastic mixer for vodka if you're looking for a simple yet flavorful cocktail shortcut. The citrus taste will help ease the taste of the alcohol. This soda isn't cloyingly sweet, but it does give a pop of sweet-yet-tart flavor, so you can serve this pairing as a highball (over ice in a tall glass) or add a few jalapeños for a little spice.
Orange juice
The base for both a classic screwdriver and the Harvey Wallbanger, an ever-so-groovy 1960s classic cocktail, orange juice is a no-brainer for vodka cocktail concoctions. This sunshine-sweet citrus nectar is the powerhouse of this pairing and offers enough oomph to compensate for more intensely astringent vodkas. Add some bitters for a bit more complexity, or grenadine for a lovely vodka sunrise.
Grapefruit juice
A little bit bitter and a lot bit bright, grapefruit juice makes a delightful pairing for vodka. In fact, this spare combo is the basis for a Greyhound cocktail. Add a salted rim to turn your Greyhound into a salty dog. Then garnish with a rosemary sprig or a dash of rosemary-infused simple syrup for an elevated take on a classic cocktail.
Ginger beer
Vodka + ginger beer + lime juice = a Moscow mule. I read that once in one of the great tomes on mixology. Or maybe I just wrote it down on a napkin in my college years, eager to recreate the iconic copper-cupped cocktail I'd just imbibed. Regardless, the Moscow mule makes clear just how amazing the combination of spicy ginger beer and vodka can be. Not feeling spicy? You can also use ginger ale. Add grenadine and a few maraschino cherries to make it a dirty Shirley.
Tomato juice
Tomato juice is oh-so-vintage, but it's rounded the corner from kitsch to downright chic. Picture it: a pour of tomato juice and vodka (perhaps with a pinch of horseradish or a dash of clam juice) in a lovely little jelly glass, set onto a vintage rattan table placed just so on the lanai, far from direct sunlight, near a rattan seat with pastel cushions. What a simple, vintage-feeling scene. Delicious, too. Serve this combo as a highball, as the base for a bloody Mary, or in a tomato juice vodka martini (a bloody martini, so called).
Lychee juice
Lychee juice is everything you could want in a mixer. It's sweet, but not saccharine, with a sophisticated floral tinge that elevates it above the average fruit juice. You can find lychee juice in your supermarket's international aisle or at specialty grocery stores, and in sparkling beverage form at chains like Trader Joe's. You can also make lychee puree by blending a can's worth of the fruit with its syrup. Its sweet, bright flavor tamps down vodka's intensity and shines through with a tropical flourish. Lemon juice further boosts the fruit's punchiness, balancing the sweet with sour.
Peach juice or nectar
Few things are as delicious as a ripe peach. So, why not pour that flavor into a cup? Though the market isn't exactly flooding with peach juice, you should look for it, because it's quite the treat and a fantastic pairing for vodka. You can serve it with vodka as a highball using only the spirit and peach juice (or sparkling peach juice), or brighten it up with a little lime juice. You can also use peach nectar, which might be easier to find, and has a thicker texture and a super sweet taste.
Mango juice
Sweet and slightly floral, such is the ever-alluring taste of mango. The fruit's juice is no stranger to a good cocktail, from mango whiskey sours to mango margaritas. But how about a simple highball of mango juice and vodka? This pairing isn't as common as orange juice and vodka, but it's just as tasty. Enjoy simply paired with the spirit or add grenadine for a bit of color. You can also use mango nectar.
Cranberry juice
The cranberry vodka is a staple order at any bar. For some, it may seem pedestrian. But you know what? It's a classic for a reason. The tart taste of cranberry helps smooth out the vodka without being cloyingly sweet. Plus, its astringent edge adds a level of gustatory intrigue that belies its "basic" reputation. If you want to elevate this combo, make it a Cosmopolitan and add in a bit of orange liqueur for a twist.
Pomegranate juice
Pomegranate's deeply red, slightly tart juice is intense, that's for sure. For that reason, it can make for a bit of an intimidating mixer. But it needn't scare off any curious sippers. This rather complex fruit juice pairs wonderfully with vodka. For even more dimension, add orange liqueur for a citrusy twang that complements the pomegranate juice's sweetness.
Cheerwine
Cheerwine is a divisive soda. The wild cherry-flavored soft drink is the darling of the Carolinas, but seems to garner only intense love or intense hatred. If you're a part of the former club, you might already know that it makes an absolutely lovely vodka mixer. The soda's sweet, fruity taste is fueled by cane sugar, helping the booze blend seamlessly. Add Luxardo maraschino liqueur or maraschino cherries (with syrup) for even more richness.
Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray
Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray is a celery-flavored soft drink that is only slightly sweet. And it would be delicious with a bit of vodka for a sophisticated highball cocktail. Add a splash of lemon or lime juice for a bit of brightness, and a stick of celery for something to nibble on as you sip. Enjoy it the Brooklyn way, with a deli sandwich or bagel (perfect for a boozy brunch).
Pineapple juice
Sweet, ever so tropical, and cut through with a tangy kick, pineapple is the king of all fruits — at least historically speaking. But we think this fruit still deserves the title, especially as a vodka mixer. Now, it's more often found in rum-based cocktails, but it would do just as well with vodka. You can serve this combo as a highball, or add in a bit of bitters for depth. You can also add jalapeño slices for spice, and a rim of Tajín for even more flavor.
Lemonade
Lemonade is a top-tier beverage. It's sweet, sour, and never short on flavor. Its brightness lends itself especially well to vodka-based cocktails. Its tart, citrusy taste easily complements vodka's punchiness. Together, this duo is utterly delicious. But you can always add some iced tea to elevate the sipping experience with Arnold Palmer vibes. Either way, it's one of the tastiest and most timeless pairings.
Watermelon juice
This is pure summer in a cup. The crisp, refreshing flavor of watermelon juice makes for a particularly special pairing with vodka — especially if you've muddled some mint for even more complexity. You can also mix it with a bit of lemonade, or add some chopped cucumber for a cool, verdant twist. You can find watermelon juice at many grocery stores, though it may be seasonal.
Lime juice
Lime juice offers a welcome, slightly floral alternative to lemon juice and lemonade. Since limes have about as much tartness as lemons but with a slightly bitter undertone and more nuance, they're ideal for a background spirit like vodka. Plus, when paired with some of the hooch and a bit of simple syrup, lime juice makes a great vodka gimlet. You can also whip up a simple vodka limeade or add some cream of coconut for even more flavor and a tropical twist.
Orangina
If you've ever had Orangina, you know it's a cut above all other orange sodas. It's bubbly, only slightly sweet, and has real orange pulp. It also makes a stunning mixer for a splash or three of vodka. Served together, this combo makes for the perfect comforting-yet-refreshing porch-sitting cocktail. It feels a bit less cloying than a screwdriver, and offers infinitely more refreshment thanks to those effervescent little bubbles.
Sprite
Sprite and vodka are one of those pairings that just makes sense. The bubbly, sweet, ever-so-slightly tart taste of Sprite will tame any ferocity in your vodka and make for a lovely sipper. For more layers of flavor, squeeze in a bit of fresh lemon and lime juice. Or you can skip the middleman and just pick up a can of Absolut Sprite, a ready-to-drink canned cocktail that blends vodka and the iconic soda.
Tonic water
Who doesn't love a good vodka tonic? The combination is classic for a reason. For the uninitiated, tonic water is a carbonated water that is infused with flavorings such as quinine and sugar, which gives the water a bittersweet taste. Served with vodka, this soft drink forms a lovely, bracing base for a simple cocktail. Add fresh citrus juice for a tart edge, and adorn your glass's rim with a wedge of the fruit for a colorful flourish.
Grape juice
Grape juice may have a bit of a childish reputation (those Welch's commercials really did their job), but you shouldn't count it out of your cocktail crafting, especially if you're using vodka. After all, grape juice is a key ingredient in the classic transfusion cocktail popular at golf courses. You can also serve it as a highball if you prefer, with a bit of lime juice for some pep, or soda water for nice bubbly notes that also help to cut the sweetness of the grape juice.
Club soda
And now for the classic of all classics — club soda. Unlike sparkling water, club soda isn't just aqua with a few added bubbles. No, club soda has added minerals, which give the drink a clean, salty taste that's exceptional with vodka. Just add a lemon or lime twist, or even a wedge or two of the citrus for an even zippier flavor. It's great in a rocks glass, or in a tall glass with a heavier pour of club soda.
Carrot juice
Earthy, vividly orange, and ever so slightly sweet, carrot juice is perhaps a more familiar sight at a juice bar than a cocktail bar, but perhaps it's time to reevaluate. This juice makes for a wonderful alternative to the similarly savory tomato juice for cocktail crafting. But carrot juice can go both sweet and savory. Mix it with vodka, ginger ale, or ginger simple syrup, and a splash of lemon juice for the perfect Easter drink, or go savory by using your carrot juice in place of tomato juice for a bloody Mary.
Tart cherry juice
Tart cherry juice is as described: tangy, tart, but never wavering in its cherry taste. This juice is a great alternative for those who simply can't do cranberry juice, but want a similarly dry sweetness. Its slightly sour flavor makes it a wonderful complement to vodka. Make it a tart cherry Cosmopolitan by adding a bit of lime juice and orange liqueur. Or, add some ginger beer or ginger ale with a sugared rim. Seriously, there are almost no bad ways to serve up this combo.