The 23 Best Juices And Sodas To Mix With Vodka

Vodka is a deceptively difficult spirit to build a mixed drink around. The neutral liquor doesn't have a particularly robust flavor to use as a starting point like the way rum, which is distilled from sugarcane, goes exceptionally well with sweet tropical fruit juices, or how bourbon's vanilla and caramel notes perfectly complement Coca-Cola's spiced sweetness. Vodka's subtle taste makes it versatile, sure, but not every pairing is a guaranteed home run (the booze tends to make harsher flavors, especially bitter ones, more pronounced).

However, there are a number of mixers that can really make this clear hooch sing. That's why we've gathered nearly two dozen of the best juices and soft drinks you can combine with vodka for smooth and easy sipping. Each of these beverages finds a nice balance with the liquor's flavor-amplifying qualities and slightly boozy bite. Read through to get inspired (and thirsty).