It's not a party without a pineapple, haven't you heard? Well, actually, since we aren't living in the 18th century, you might not have heard. Today, pineapples are plentiful. You can find them fresh or canned at your local grocery store. They are a great choice for Jell-O salads, on pizzas, in a pineapple margarita with a shot of smoky mezcal to boot, and in a quintessentially Southern-style pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich. However, this wasn't always the case. At one point, not so very long ago, pineapples were considered a status symbol, often presented as decoration rather than a snack — one you could even rent.

The pineapple was first introduced to Europe in the 15th century by Christopher Columbus after his first trans-Atlantic voyage. It was, from the start, a point of novelty and wonder, a fruit completely new to Europe. As the centuries rolled on, and more European powers began colonizing the Caribbean and South America, the fruit was in high demand.

Since it did not grow well in a European climate, importing was often the only option; a task that was quite expensive. The fruit could cost several thousands of dollars in today's money, so those who could afford them did not waste them on eating; rather, they were used as centerpieces; displayed as a wealth signifier to guests. Those who could not afford to purchase pineapples could rent them for an evening (for display purposes only, of course). While this may seem ridiculous today, use as a rental fruit is only one aspect of the pineapple's grandiose history.