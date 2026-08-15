12 Grocery Store-Brand BBQ Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

I'm as big of a BBQ fan as the next guy, but I never really have been brand loyal. I tend to gravitate toward whatever happens to be on sale that week at the grocery store, be that Sweet Baby Ray's or the occasional Kinder's (when I can find a bottle for under $6). But there's a whole world of BBQ out there waiting to be discovered: the store brand.

Some stores use clever private label names to disguise the generic nature of their products, such as "Simple Truth" (from Kroger) or "Good and Gather" (from Target). Others let their reputation proceed them, including Trader Joe's. Still, they each offer a wholly unique BBQ sauce, and some are just as good as more expensive name brands. In line with Christopher Nolan, I created an odyssey of my own to find the best — and worst — BBQ sauces that grocery stores have to offer. Here's what I found on my journey.