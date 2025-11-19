Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken Wings In Los Angeles According To A Local
You can't have the City of Angels without having a city of wings. Needless to say, there's no shortage of great fried chicken wings throughout Los Angeles. Whether they're sticky and tangy Korean-style or good old-fashioned Southern fried, chicken wings throughout the city are as culturally rich and as diverse as the people who live here.
Having been a resident of Los Angeles for the past decade, I've had ample opportunity to check out champion chicken wings all over the city. Popular Thai restaurant Night + Market has incredible "party wings" that are as famous throughout the city as any A-lister. The wings at Poppy + Rose in Downtown Los Angeles soak up the sweet butter and maple syrup from the waffle they're served on. People drive from all over for the extra crispy hot wings from Ye Rustic Inn. But there's one chicken wing spot that rises amongst the rest — arguably serving the best fried chicken wings found anywhere in the city.
Since starting as a parking lot pop-up in 2019 and opening its first permanent location in 2023, Chimmelier has become known as the best of the best. This fast-casual restaurant has a simple menu full of Instagram-worthy wings and sides fit to build a full meal that will leave you satiated every time. In just a few years since its inception, Chimmelier has opened multiple locations throughout California — including Oakland and Berkeley — and hosts regular pop-ups at Smorgasburg LA and Coachella. Whether you're a local or just visiting for a weekend, Chimmelier is a must-try spot that will leave any fast food chicken wings in the dust.
What makes Chimmelier so good?
Chimmelier claims to have "LA's best Korean fried chicken." And that's not hyperbole. Chimmelier's "K-fried chicken" can be made into a chicken burger, boneless popcorn chicken, a spicy Buldak chicken sandwich, and wings, of course. These fried chicken wings come in orders of four, eight, 16, or 24 pieces, or as a five-piece combo with fries. They're large, irresistibly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and served absolutely dripping with the sauce of your choice. If you're more of a plain Jane kind of eater, Chimmelier's "OG" chicken wings come simply breaded and seasoned, but I'd highly recommend trying one of the restaurant's more flavorful selections.
Galbi is a sweet and savory soy garlic sauce that's topped with sesame seeds and scallions. It's my favorite flavor, not overwhelming in spice and perfect to pair with any of Chimmelier's "K-street food" sides like seasoned fries, corn cheese, or tteokbokki. Honey Butter is another personal favorite, sticky and sweet with a combination of classic flavors that you can't go wrong with. The Yang'Yum' or Hot Yang'Yum' sauces slather the wings with a sweet or spicy gochujang, depending on which option you choose. These bright red wings are a classic Korean staple always worth trying. Then there are the OMG or OMFG options — two dry rubs with gradual spice levels not for the faint of heart. Peppery, savory, and definitely super spicy, I enjoy pairing one of these with a less-spicy option for a respite to the heat.
What to know about Chimmelier's LA locations
Chimmelier has two permanent locations in Los Angeles. The original spot, on the edge of Koreatown and Macarthur Park, shares a parking lot with other stores in the small plaza. But like any other lot in Koreatown, it can still be pretty difficult to navigate. That's especially true during the restaurant's busiest hours — weekday dinners. Chimmelier is perfect for quick and easy takeout wings, making it a hotspot for locals who aren't in the mood to cook after work. Weekends tend to be less busy in Koreatown, especially during lunch hours.
In October 2025, Chimmelier expanded to a second location on Melrose Ave in the Fairfax district. This slightly smaller storefront still has all the food offerings as the original, with just a couple fewer seats inside for dine-in. This location also tends to be busier during the weekends as both locals and tourists alike wander down the Melrose shopping area and stop in for a quick bite.
Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for all your chicken needs. I recommend ordering ahead of time on Chimmelier's website, grabbing your wings to go, and eating them outside at a nearby park like the Poinsettia Recreation Center. There are plenty of great chicken wing spots scattered across Los Angeles — from basic chains like Wingstop, where we've ranked every wing flavor, to LA's can't-miss happy hour hits like The Black Cat. Most are worth trying once, but you'll be hard-pressed to find fried chicken wings as delectable and memorable as Chimmelier's.