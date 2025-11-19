Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken Wings In Los Angeles According To A Local

You can't have the City of Angels without having a city of wings. Needless to say, there's no shortage of great fried chicken wings throughout Los Angeles. Whether they're sticky and tangy Korean-style or good old-fashioned Southern fried, chicken wings throughout the city are as culturally rich and as diverse as the people who live here.

Having been a resident of Los Angeles for the past decade, I've had ample opportunity to check out champion chicken wings all over the city. Popular Thai restaurant Night + Market has incredible "party wings" that are as famous throughout the city as any A-lister. The wings at Poppy + Rose in Downtown Los Angeles soak up the sweet butter and maple syrup from the waffle they're served on. People drive from all over for the extra crispy hot wings from Ye Rustic Inn. But there's one chicken wing spot that rises amongst the rest — arguably serving the best fried chicken wings found anywhere in the city.

Since starting as a parking lot pop-up in 2019 and opening its first permanent location in 2023, Chimmelier has become known as the best of the best. This fast-casual restaurant has a simple menu full of Instagram-worthy wings and sides fit to build a full meal that will leave you satiated every time. In just a few years since its inception, Chimmelier has opened multiple locations throughout California — including Oakland and Berkeley — and hosts regular pop-ups at Smorgasburg LA and Coachella. Whether you're a local or just visiting for a weekend, Chimmelier is a must-try spot that will leave any fast food chicken wings in the dust.