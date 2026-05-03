Where To Find The Best K-BBQ In Koreatown, Los Angeles

When people from out of town think about Los Angeles, they might first think of some of the city's great Mexican food. In a similar vein, the City of Angels is rife with delicious, indulgent Korean BBQ. I know this better than most because my first apartment in Los Angeles after I moved here in 2016 was in the Koreatown neighborhood — the most densely populated neighborhood in all of Los Angeles with around 112,000 inhabitants (according to Census Reporter).

10 years later, I still live on the outskirts and can walk to a number of the best Korean BBQ restaurants in the city. With so many spots to choose from, it's hard to know which are actually worth the post-meal meat sweats. That said, these are three of my favorite (and undoubtedly some of the very best) Korean BBQ restaurants in Los Angeles.