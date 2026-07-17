7 Best Trader Joe's Bakery Finds Of 2026 So Far

Trader Joe's is the perfect place to grab a quick, delicious treat. From candies and dried fruits to the best nuts and even some seriously delicious frozen meals, there is no end to the tastiness of a good Trader Joe's run. However, there's one section of this grocery chain that is too often overlooked: the bakery.

That corner of breads, cakes, muffins, and other goodies may be smaller than the bakery section found in other shops, and it also doesn't feature fresh, in-house baked goods like so many grocery chains, but this tiny-but-mighty bakery has many wonders to behold. Many of them have also come fresh this year. To help you find some bakery treasures at your local Trader Joe's, we've gathered seven of the best new treats of 2026. Some of these items have gone viral, while others have flown under the radar. All of them, however, are incredible tasty and well worth a bite.