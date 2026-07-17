7 Best Trader Joe's Bakery Finds Of 2026 So Far
Trader Joe's is the perfect place to grab a quick, delicious treat. From candies and dried fruits to the best nuts and even some seriously delicious frozen meals, there is no end to the tastiness of a good Trader Joe's run. However, there's one section of this grocery chain that is too often overlooked: the bakery.
That corner of breads, cakes, muffins, and other goodies may be smaller than the bakery section found in other shops, and it also doesn't feature fresh, in-house baked goods like so many grocery chains, but this tiny-but-mighty bakery has many wonders to behold. Many of them have also come fresh this year. To help you find some bakery treasures at your local Trader Joe's, we've gathered seven of the best new treats of 2026. Some of these items have gone viral, while others have flown under the radar. All of them, however, are incredible tasty and well worth a bite.
Earl Grey Blondie Bars
Wanna cuppa? How about a tray instead. The Earl Grey Blondie Bars, introduced in spring 2026, are only available for a limited time, so make sure to grab a pack of eight bars for $3.49 and give them a go. These bars have gotten a bit of a split response from fans, but if you're a fan of all things earl grey, go ahead and give these a whirl. If you're feeling DIY, you can also add earl grey tea to banana bread for a delicious twist.
Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake
Strawberries are having a bit of a moment at Trader Joe's. From the chain's absolutely delicious Strawberry and Cornflake Muffin and Loaf Cake Mix to its Strawberry Mini Mochi Gummies, there's no stopping that little red technically-not-a-berry. The latest addition to this craze is Trader Joe's limited edition Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake for $5.99. Featuring a cream cheese frosting and strawberry cake base, it should be a surefire hit at your next garden party.
Triple Chip Crispy Cookies
Chewy cookie fans needn't apply, because Trader Joe's Triple Chip Crispy Cookies are all about the crunch. These thin, crispy cookies are dappled with white, milk, and dark chocolate chips and are made with a good amount of butter, which makes them snappy and gives them a rich, nutty flavor that is absolutely irresistible. Serve with an ice cold glass of milk for even more flavor. These cookies have been a huge hit with Trader Joe's bloggers and on subreddits dedicated to the chain. An 8.5 ounce pack costs $4.49.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Often, Trader Joe's takes a classic dish and turns it on its head, or gives it a quirky twist. However, this selection is nothing but pure, classic flavor. Introduced in 2026, Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins are positively perfect. They have a bright lemon base and are studded with beautiful little poppy seeds throughout. Serve as-is, or slice, pop into your toaster, and slather with butter for a perfect breakfast dish. These muffins are only available for a limited time, and each four-pack costs $5.49.
Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake
Introduced in 2026 and available for a limited time, the Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake offers a blast of creamy tropical flavor. It's made with coconut milk and has a deliciously tangy cream cheese frosting. Throughout the cake and its icing is a healthy spackling of toasted coconut for a rich flavor. This little cake is perfect for a small dinner party, or just as a summer treat for yourself. Drizzle with caramel for an extra-rich dose of sweet, toasty flavor. Each cake costs $5.99.
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
First introduced in 2024, brioche-style liège waffles are now a classic Trader Joe's treat. In 2026, the tiki-themed grocery chain released a new, strawberry-flavored twist to these waffle delights. The Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles are a limited release perfect for spring. They're made in Belgium, have a lovely, rich, tender texture, and, true to liège-style waffles, have pearled sugar throughout for a delicious crunch. Each pack contains six waffles and costs $4.99.
Lemon Mini Sheet Cake
Our last pick for this list isn't exactly new to Trader Joe's, but it has gained quite a bit of traction online as of late (and it's quite delicious to boot), so we included it. The Lemon Mini Sheet Cake, first introduced to Trader Joe's in 2025, is the perfect tart-meets-sweet treat to brighten your day and would make a lovely addition to any picnic or gathering. It features a lemon cake base, a lemon cream cheese frosting, and is topped with lemon zest for a pop of color and flavor. Each Lemon Mini Sheet Cake is priced at $5.49.