Forget Fish: The Iconic Side That Deserves To Be Beer-Battered
While beer-battered fish gets a lot of air time, other worthy consumables deserve a chance at a light and crispy glow-up — namely, the humble onion. This workhorse of the kitchen regularly features in dishes as a flavor and texture power player, but a beer batter coating lifts and transforms it into a crunchy and savory star in its own right.
Stacked high and fried to a tempting golden brown, onion rings are a study in simplicity and textural contrast. The beer batter is part of a winning formula that takes this side dish to another level. The sugars in the beer lend that desirable browning effect that makes the rings so appealing, while the carbonation creates little air pockets that make the batter shatteringly crisp. Though the ingredients may be simple, consisting of the requisite onions and a coating of beer, flour, and spices, it's the beer-focused technique that makes all the difference. Some people also rave about swapping in rice flour like you would for the crispiest fried chicken to make the batter even more crackly and ethereal.
How to make beer-battered onion rings like a pro
Experts suggest that the best beers for a beer batter are those that add flavor without overwhelming. That means picking lighter beers like blonde ales or pilsners and skipping bitter options like IPAs or sour beers, which can be off-putting. You can also look for highly carbonated beers to help create a crispy onion exterior. Everyone knows you want to hear that crunch as you bite into an onion ring, and a light, bubbly beer will get you there.
To make the absolute best homemade onion rings, be sure to choose the right onion variety. Sweeter Vidalias are a natural go-to. To make the most of the crispy exterior, cut your onions into thick rings and soak them in ice water for about a half an hour to mellow out that allium pungency. Meanwhile, you can whip up a batter using the batter from Chowhound's crispy beer-battered sandwich recipe. Then, it's time for a super-satisfying dip in a thick beer batter before frying to peak color and crunch. Warning: You may end up eating a plate of them and skipping the main.