Forget Fish: The Iconic Side That Deserves To Be Beer-Battered

While beer-battered fish gets a lot of air time, other worthy consumables deserve a chance at a light and crispy glow-up — namely, the humble onion. This workhorse of the kitchen regularly features in dishes as a flavor and texture power player, but a beer batter coating lifts and transforms it into a crunchy and savory star in its own right.

Stacked high and fried to a tempting golden brown, onion rings are a study in simplicity and textural contrast. The beer batter is part of a winning formula that takes this side dish to another level. The sugars in the beer lend that desirable browning effect that makes the rings so appealing, while the carbonation creates little air pockets that make the batter shatteringly crisp. Though the ingredients may be simple, consisting of the requisite onions and a coating of beer, flour, and spices, it's the beer-focused technique that makes all the difference. Some people also rave about swapping in rice flour like you would for the crispiest fried chicken to make the batter even more crackly and ethereal.