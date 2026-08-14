Costco's 12 Best Ready-To-Eat Dishes To Bring To A Labor Day BBQ

Labor Day is quickly approaching, and so, too, is the intimidating question of what to bring to your holiday barbecue. Whether you are spending it with friends, loved ones, or work acquaintances, it can be hard to know what will please a crowd — and even harder to find time to prepare a dish that will feed one.

Luckily, Costco, with its massive trays of pre-made appetizers, side dishes, and desserts, can cut down your prep time to almost nothing. But with so many different dishes available in the wholesale chain's deli section, it is hard not to be overwhelmed by your options. So, if you're heading to the store and are looking for something that will stun and satisfy at the cookout, look no further than this guide to the 12 best ready-to-eat dishes to bring to a Labor Day BBQ, from convenient finger food and vibrant salads to hearty accompaniments for classic barbecue dishes.