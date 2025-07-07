You Should Use This Pasta Salad Noodle That Guarantees A Flavor-Packed Bite Every Time
When you think about making up a big pasta salad, tortellini probably doesn't spring to mind as your noodle of choice, right? Well, that's about to change. Each one of those little rings is absolutely bursting with flavor which will be delivered into every single bite. Whether they're stuffed with spinach and ricotta or sausage and red sauce, toss them through a bowl with crunchy vegetables and a creamy dressing, and you'll have a pasta salad that is both far more substantial and far more surprising than your usual affair. Unlike spaghetti or penne, tortellini has a much more substantial structure to it, which means it can really hold onto a dressing and won't get lost among other salad ingredients. And it couldn't be easier to make, simply grab a pack of pre-made tortellini at the store, boil, rinse, and throw straight into your salad.
Now, if you're standing in the aisle trying to choose tortellini, here's why the color of your store-bought tortellini matters. If you can see pale and beige rings it's likely a basic cheese blend, which will be beautiful in a pasta salad. If the pasta is bright green or speckled red, then those are probably infused with spinach or sun-dried tomatoes, which will add even more color and flavor to the dish.
Let tortellini shine in salad
You may also know tortellini as a hearty pasta for bulking up soups — there's nothing is cozier than a warming broth with tortellini bobbing around on top — but let's not sleep on eating tortellini cold, especially when things heat up outside. This pasta works so well because it is wildly versatile. You could toss some parcels in pesto with a squeeze of fresh lemon for something light and vegetarian, or really go hard with an over-the-top BLT pasta salad recipe — just imagine chopped lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, and little bites of cheese-filled pasta all covered in a creamy bacon fat and mayo dressing.
One pro tip is here is to not overcook the pasta, that's an easy way to take your tortellini from having a bite to falling apart on your fork. Once you've boiled them, give them a quick rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process, then drizzle them with oil to stop them sticking together while you prep the rest of the salad ingredients. And when you do mix the salad, toss it all together gently so as not to split open any of the pasta pockets. Each bite will have a little of everything: a bit of chew, a bit of crunch, some creaminess, some crispiness. It may not be the most traditional pasta salad addition, but trust us, once you try it there's no going back. We're giving elbow macaroni the elbow this summer.