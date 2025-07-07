You Should Use This Pasta Salad Noodle That Guarantees A Flavor-Packed Bite Every Time

When you think about making up a big pasta salad, tortellini probably doesn't spring to mind as your noodle of choice, right? Well, that's about to change. Each one of those little rings is absolutely bursting with flavor which will be delivered into every single bite. Whether they're stuffed with spinach and ricotta or sausage and red sauce, toss them through a bowl with crunchy vegetables and a creamy dressing, and you'll have a pasta salad that is both far more substantial and far more surprising than your usual affair. Unlike spaghetti or penne, tortellini has a much more substantial structure to it, which means it can really hold onto a dressing and won't get lost among other salad ingredients. And it couldn't be easier to make, simply grab a pack of pre-made tortellini at the store, boil, rinse, and throw straight into your salad.

Now, if you're standing in the aisle trying to choose tortellini, here's why the color of your store-bought tortellini matters. If you can see pale and beige rings it's likely a basic cheese blend, which will be beautiful in a pasta salad. If the pasta is bright green or speckled red, then those are probably infused with spinach or sun-dried tomatoes, which will add even more color and flavor to the dish.