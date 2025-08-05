You Don't Need Anchovies For Homemade Caesar Dressing: Use This Instead
Though the exact roots of the Caesar salad are debated, what we do know is that it's one heck of a recipe with a creamy, irresistible dressing. While many use store-bought, bottled versions of Caesar dressing, there really is no beating a freshly made batch. While recipes vary, most Caesar salad dressings are made using a combination of lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, Parmigiano-Reggiano, egg yolks (or mayonnaise), and, perhaps most vitally, anchovies.
Though these fish are small, their taste is mighty. Briny, salty, and intense in their umami punch, anchovies are what makes a Caesar salad really stand out. However, anchovies aren't for everyone. For those who don't want to use anchovies or simply don't have them on hand, making a fresh batch of Caesar salad dressing can seem impossible. But you need not fret, as you can absolutely make Caesar dressing sans anchovies. You just need to be a bit creative. Perhaps the most popular substitute is Worcestershire sauce (which is sometimes included in Caesar dressings alongside anchovies, as well). Worcestershire sauce is often used in stews and red meat dishes, with a complex, umami flavor that makes it a great swap for anchovies. Plus, many brands of Worcestershire sauce actually contain anchovies.
More substitutes for anchovies
There are many reasons that you may want to omit anchovies: If you are a vegetarian, allergic, or simply dislike the fish. Unfortunately, since some Worcestershire sauces contain anchovies, you must read your bottle's label carefully to make sure it doesn't include the tinned fish (which will be an easy fix if you search for vegan Worcestershire in particular). You can also make your own if you please, though it may be a bit labor-intensive if you're just looking to add a dash to a batch of Caesar dressing.
If you're looking to replicate the fish's briny, umami flavor, you can add a bit of olive tapenade to your dressing (it's one of many creative ways to use the olive-based spread). This won't be an exact swap, but it will give the same briny edge to your dressing. You can also use capers as a swap, though for this you might want to crush them beforehand so that the texture works for a creamy dressing. Of course, as with all things culinary, you might need to play around to find your own perfect balance. Just make sure to give your salad bowl a rub of garlic before you toss or perhaps add a spicy kick to the dressing — you might be surprised at the impact.