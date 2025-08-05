You Don't Need Anchovies For Homemade Caesar Dressing: Use This Instead

There are many reasons that you may want to omit anchovies: If you are a vegetarian, allergic, or simply dislike the fish. Unfortunately, since some Worcestershire sauces contain anchovies, you must read your bottle's label carefully to make sure it doesn't include the tinned fish (which will be an easy fix if you search for vegan Worcestershire in particular). You can also make your own if you please, though it may be a bit labor-intensive if you're just looking to add a dash to a batch of Caesar dressing.

If you're looking to replicate the fish's briny, umami flavor, you can add a bit of olive tapenade to your dressing (it's one of many creative ways to use the olive-based spread). This won't be an exact swap, but it will give the same briny edge to your dressing. You can also use capers as a swap, though for this you might want to crush them beforehand so that the texture works for a creamy dressing. Of course, as with all things culinary, you might need to play around to find your own perfect balance. Just make sure to give your salad bowl a rub of garlic before you toss or perhaps add a spicy kick to the dressing — you might be surprised at the impact.