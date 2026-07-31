10 Tips For Creating Delicious Lettuce-Free Salads, According To Pro Chefs

Many home cooks feel that lettuce is essential, or even definitional, to the making of a salad. But professional chefs have long countered that salads can come in a variety of colors, flavors, and textures — with or without the leafy greens.

"I would define a salad as a unique combination of fresh fruits, vegetables and garnish," says Keona Hogan, alumna of Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" and the founder of Baltimore hospitality group Life Support Foods. "To me, a salad has to have a bright flavor, lots of texture, and be a nice counter to whatever it's accompanying."

If you're looking to ditch the greens in your salad and mix things up at lunchtime, this guide is for you. We spoke to chefs, cooking show alumni, and critically acclaimed restaurateurs for their best tips for creating the most flavorful lettuce-free salads.