Alton Brown's Mac And Cheese Features One Underrated Seasoning

In the celebrity chef world, no one springs to mind more readily for harnessing the science behind how technique and specific ingredients affect food than Alton Brown. From searing your pot roast in ghee to adding a pinch of salt to your coffee, he's your guy. So, it's no surprise that his signature macaroni and cheese incorporates a seasoning that brings a depth of flavor that's hard to match: ground mustard.

Alton Brown has spent his career demystifying all things kitchen for home cooks. He's got countless tips and tricks up his sleeve about cooking methods, and more than a few secret flavor enhancers. Ground mustard, also called mustard powder, is one of those powerhouse ingredients. It should definitely earn a space on your shelf. It adds heat and flavor (without being spicy) to everything, from a meat rub to a veggie seasoning, and even works wonders as a french fry flavor enhancer. What's more, it blends well with other spices, and keeps for ages in the pantry.