Sprinkle This On Your French Fries And They'll Be Impossible To Stop Eating

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There are some meals that you just can't eat without french fries. Making burgers for dinner? Fries are an absolute must. But while they are an incredibly basic food, they don't have to be lackluster in flavor. There are plenty of options to give them a punch, from salt to more creative french fry seasoning choices like curry powder or Old Bay, but one simple addition will make them absolutely irresistible. And once you try it, there's a good chance you will never eat them another way again.

When your fries are hot, fresh, and just out of the fryer, sprinkle them with some mustard powder and give them a good toss. This flavor hack works whether you prefer to cut your own potatoes and make them from scratch or go with store-bought frozen fries.

The thing to know about mustard is that it's a culinary sleeper cell — it is lurking in the pantry just waiting to unleash its flavor superpowers. You can use just mustard powder, of course, but it mixes well with so many other spices that you can make a practically endless range of homemade fry seasoning blends by playing around with things you keep on hand. One option is to mix up a batch of seasoning that combines ingredients like mustard powder, salt and pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and a little cayenne pepper for a spicy little kick. The mustard powder will amplify the other savory ingredients, working like a flavor booster to make the salt, garlic, and onion pop the moment the fries hit your taste buds. At the same time, the mustard will also give the fries a savory, tangy zing.