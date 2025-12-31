How To Make Alton Brown's Signature 'Man Coffee'

Alton Brown's Food Network show, "Good Eats," taught viewers about food history, science, and trends. All this knowledge was delivered in an entertaining and approachable package, complete with recipes to try at home. Back in 2004, "Good Eats" aired its first "Man Food" episode, designed to encourage hesitant men to venture into the kitchen and create their own game day menu. Several years later, in season 13, Brown followed this up with "Another Man Food Show," this time all about helping men learn some basic breakfast techniques so they can make their wives breakfast in bed. Hence, the reason this signature coffee recipe is called "Man Coffee."

Brown's so-called Man Coffee is, in reality, a fairly standard way to brew coffee using a French press. What really makes it stand out is his addition of salt to the grounds — just a pinch — to smooth out any potential bitterness. The recipe uses 24 ounces of boiling water to ½ cup of freshly ground coffee. This may sound like a lot, but it follows the principle of 2 tablespoons of ground coffee per 6 ounces of water. There's some debate among coffee pros as to whether or not your water should be boiling when added to your coffee grounds, but, given the episode's premise is to make cooking accessible, sticking with boiling water is a safe choice for people who may not have a programmable electric kettle or thermometer.