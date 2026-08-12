The Definitive Ranking Of Burger Condiments And Toppings

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For burger lovers, getting the toppings just right is an art, and it can vary wildly from person to person. While some love their beef patty loaded up until it topples, others prefer a minimalist approach. As a passionate burger fan, I've had my share of awesome and mediocre burgers, and while there haven't been too many condiments I've thought were terrible, there are a few that are top-notch every time.

To create this definitive ranking of burger condiments, I took a few factors into account. Of course, flavor is incredibly important, but texture, mouthfeel, and practicality also need to be considered. If a topping is delicious, but slides off the patty as soon as I try to take a bite, its ranking will be lower than condiments that behave exactly as they should and cling to the burger for the whole experience. The condiments at the top of my list excel in flavor, texture, and overall burger brilliance.