The Definitive Ranking Of Burger Condiments And Toppings
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For burger lovers, getting the toppings just right is an art, and it can vary wildly from person to person. While some love their beef patty loaded up until it topples, others prefer a minimalist approach. As a passionate burger fan, I've had my share of awesome and mediocre burgers, and while there haven't been too many condiments I've thought were terrible, there are a few that are top-notch every time.
To create this definitive ranking of burger condiments, I took a few factors into account. Of course, flavor is incredibly important, but texture, mouthfeel, and practicality also need to be considered. If a topping is delicious, but slides off the patty as soon as I try to take a bite, its ranking will be lower than condiments that behave exactly as they should and cling to the burger for the whole experience. The condiments at the top of my list excel in flavor, texture, and overall burger brilliance.
20. BBQ sauce
As a condiment in general, I have no issue with barbecue sauce — we even asked BBQ experts which were the best brands. On ribs and pulled pork, it does a great job of enhancing the flavor and balancing the sweet and savory notes. On a burger, however, it seems to do the opposite job, stealing the limelight from the delicious beef patty and overpowering the ensemble with a smoky, sticky layer.
If you're going to put barbecue sauce on a burger, it needs plenty of other bold condiments too, to prevent the entire burger from being consumed by smoky sweetness. Onions, bacon, pickles, and cheese would be required to save a BBQ burger for me, and even then I would still rather have any of the other toppings on this list. A great burger condiment should complement the patty, and this one has a habit of trying to steal the show.
19. Halloumi
Cheese is a crucial part of a good burger, but not all cheese is perfectly suited to sit atop a patty. As much as I love halloumi's ability to crisp up on the outside and stay brilliantly soft on the inside, that same quality makes it a disappointing burger topping.
No matter how long you grill the halloumi for, that cheese simply isn't going to melt. This means you miss out on the best part of adding cheese to a burger — seeing it cover the top of the patty and drip down the sides. Where other cheeses are present in every bite of the burger, the wedge of halloumi stubbornly stays in place in the middle, meaning some mouthfuls lose out. Halloumi burgers are a different case, and the cheese actually works better as a replacement for a beef patty. But as a topping, it just doesn't work for me.
18. Breaded onion rings
I love breaded onion rings as a side dish, with their crunchy, savory exterior and slightly sweet, soft insides, and there is no doubt that they complement the flavor of the burger perfectly. But put them on top of the patty, and that is where you run into trouble. The first issue is the size — a burger with onion rings stacked on top becomes unrealistic for anyone with a normal-size jaw to bite into. And since the whole joy of burger condiments is to get a mouthful containing every flavor at once, this automatically makes an onion ring topping impractical.
The other complaint I have when onion rings sit on top is their reluctance to stay put. Every bite seems to send the onion away from your mouth, until it inevitably falls onto the plate and you end up eating it like a side dish anyway.
17. Blue cheese
Blue cheese is a controversial ingredient that is never going to please everyone; its pungent flavor is certainly a taste you have to learn to love. Although I do love it in certain circumstances, it's not one of my favorite cheeses to add to a burger.
The intense umami flavor is hard to miss when you take a bite of a blue cheese burger, and this is the main reason I don't enjoy it much. The salty, tangy elements are so strong that it's hard to detect the delicious beef patty underneath, which should never happen with well-balanced burger toppings. Plus, unless it's a blue cheese that melts really well, such as Gorgonzola dolce, the texture won't be quite right either. So I prefer to ditch the blue cheese in favor of a milder cheese that melts beautifully.
16. Bacon
I know that bacon would appear further up the list of burger toppings for many people, but in most cases, I'd rather have a burger without it. The best burger condiments on this list enhance the beef patty in both flavor and texture, and sometimes bacon can fall short on both counts.
If smoked bacon is used, it can sometimes overpower the delicate beef, as well as any other condiments such as fresh tomatoes. But the texture is the biggest issue, which can sometimes ruin the burger. Rarely is the bacon perfectly cooked with just the right amount of crispness. Instead, it's often overcooked, making it too crispy to really enjoy it. While this certainly creates contrast in texture, it's not a particularly satisfying experience, and I find that the dominant flavor tends to be smokiness or burnt meat rather than the burger itself.
15. Pepper jack cheese
If you enjoy Monterey Jack cheese on your burger, but find it a bit pedestrian at times, upgrade to pepper jack cheese instead. I find it a great alternative to using chilis if you don't have any, or just want a different type of heat on your burger. Alternatively, you can add it along with pickled jalapeños to enhance the spice while still providing the creamy relief of the cheese.
Another reason that pepper jack makes it pretty high up the cheese list is its ability to melt. Crumbly cheeses simply aren't well suited to burgers, leaving super melters like pepper jack vying for the title of best patty-hugger.
14. Avocado
Avocado has found its way onto just about everything over the past couple of decades, and burgers are no exception. As someone who loves avocado, I'm all for adding it as a burger topping. Its soft, buttery texture pairs beautifully with beef, and it helps mellow spicy ingredients in the patty or other toppings.
The issue once again comes down to practicality. Avocado is a slippery ingredient, and if it's sliced on top of the burger, it's liable to slide right off as you try to bite in. Mashed avocado or guacamole cope a little better, but they are still likely to end up falling onto the plate and functioning as a dip instead. If you're making burgers at home, there's also the challenge of getting the avocado at just the right stage of ripeness. Once it's cut, you only have a short window before it starts to brown.
13. Mushrooms
Mushrooms and beef are a classic culinary pairing, with the earthy flavor of the fungi complementing rich, savory beef. They're fantastic as a side dish or even mixed into the burger patty itself, but as a topping, their texture works against them. Sautéed mushrooms become soft and slippery, making them prone to sliding out of the burger with nearly every bite. A layer of melted cheese can help hold them in place, but on their own, mushrooms don't quite make the cut. While they add plenty of umami flavor, they simply don't provide the balance of taste, texture, and practicality that the very best burger toppings do.
12. Jalapeños
Jalapeños are a fantastic option if you want to spice up your burger and give it a subtle kick. They are not as palate-burning as other chilis such as habaneros, but have enough heat to make the whole burger experience more interesting.
Fresh jalapeños are a vibrant option, and you can control the heat by choosing whether to keep the seeds in. Pickled jalapeños have the added benefit of contributing a bright, tangy acidity that cuts through the richness of the beef. They also pair particularly well with toppings like tomatoes and avocado, enhancing those flavors rather than overpowering them.
My biggest issue with jalapeños is their unpredictability. One stray seed might barely register, while a few too many can turn a pleasantly spicy burger into an unexpectedly fiery experience.
11. Tomato relish
Tomatoes on burgers are a must for me, and the more forms of the vegetable that can make it atop the patty, the better. A tomato-based relish is an interesting way to add a more complex tomato flavor, in addition to the fresh version, and of course, ketchup.
Tomato relish usually contains onions and vinegar, lifting the tomatoes and creating acidity to contrast the beef patty. It has more texture than smooth ketchup, providing small, pleasing chunks in each mouthful. The reason relish doesn't make it closer to the top of the list is simply its popularity. It is underrated and usually abandoned in favor of the more traditional toppings. However, I firmly believe it should be used whenever possible to add a sweet but tangy element to the beefy burger.
10. Lettuce
Lettuce isn't the most exciting ingredient outside of the burger world, but it's a crucial component of a top-notch beef burger. Iceberg lettuce doesn't have a strong flavor, but it provides a crisp crunch with every bite that's hard to beat.
Many burger condiments in my personal top ten are rich and mellow, so the savory burger needs a fresh element for balance. Shredded lettuce is the best option, as larger leaves can make it difficult to take a bite without salad trailing from the burger and bringing other crucial condiments with it. Other varieties, such as romaine or butter lettuce, can work too, but you risk the lettuce contributing flavor and competing with the beef. Iceberg is cheap, crisp, and knows its role.
9. Pickled onions
Onions are a must-have burger topping for many people, including me, but the issue is often which type of onion to choose. Cooked and raw onions both work well for different reasons, but pickled onions are the perfect in-between. Logically, if onions and pickles are both great toppings for burgers, then pickled onions are a guaranteed hit.
If making burgers at home, you should definitely try pickling your own red onions. It's super easy and results in a beautiful pink condiment that looks very impressive on a burger bun. The tangy taste of pickled onion as you bite in, followed by the rich beef, is a heavenly combo, and they work well with most other condiments too.
8. Sliced tomatoes
There is no doubt in my mind that tomatoes are one of the most crucial partners for a burger, and fresh tomatoes are an absolute must for me. Thickly sliced beefsteak tomatoes are the best option, covering nearly the whole patty and adding a brilliant burst of acidity and freshness to every bite. If sliced too thin, though, the structural integrity of the tomato is at risk and can result in most of the seeds sliding out of the burger as you take your first bite, which is a disaster.
The reason fresh tomatoes don't make it into my top five is consistency. If you are lucky enough to get a perfectly ripe, beautifully sliced tomato on your burger, it's a top five for me, easily. But in reality, tomatoes in a burger joint can be hit and miss, especially out of season, so they slide down a few spots for that reason.
7. Mustard
Mustard may be the top condiment when it comes to hot dogs, but for me it's equally important on a burger. The perfect burger is all about balance, and the spicy heat of mustard contrasts the rich beef beautifully. Even better, mustard pairs seamlessly with other top burger condiments such as mayonnaise and ketchup, which means you can spread it happily onto your bun without fear of it clashing.
For most mustard uses, I reach for Dijon, with its pungent smell and flavor that will make your eyes water before you even taste it. But for burgers, it has to be French's Classic Yellow Mustard every time. The milder flavor works better with the meat and bun, and won't overpower the ketchup, mayonnaise, or pickles. A thin scraping of mustard should be enough for most people for a subtle kick, though I would happily have it oozing out of the side of the bun.
6. Ketchup
Ketchup is, of course, one of the top burger condiments, and deservedly so. Any excuse to pile more tomatoey flavor on a burger is fine by me, and the silky texture of ketchup compared to other tomato toppings is why it scores so highly.
The sweetness of the ketchup balances the rich beef and the sharper condiments like pickles and mustard, and pleasingly, the sauce covers the whole of the patty without issue. One of the reasons ketchup is so well-loved is that its mild flavor doesn't overpower anything else, while still creating a pleasingly tangy hit. This puts it very near the top of my list — and almost everyone else's. Where possible, it should be Heinz.
5. Aioli
While mayo will probably always be top of the creamy burger toppings, aioli comes in a close second. Often considered a garlic mayo, it's actually a different consistency, being made with olive oil instead of vegetable oil. The smooth texture and pungent garlic flavor make it a brilliant mayo alternative to a burger, with just enough bite to make every mouthful interesting.
Traditional aioli is easy to make and should only consist of garlic, eggs, oil, and lemon juice. You may find that aioli in a restaurant is flavored with herbs, spices, or other bold seasonings, meaning it packs a tasty punch atop your burger. The creamy consistency also lets it mix freely with mustard and ketchup, making it a delicious stand-in for your usual mayo.
4. Dill pickles
Pickled anything works well on a burger: onions and jalapeños are both great, but the classic dill pickle tops the list as burger pickle champion. The best burgers balance rich, sweet, savory, and sour, and pickles deliver the latter in abundance — meaning a burger wouldn't be complete without them.
The freshness of each bite of pickle cleanses the palate and gets it ready for the next tantalizing bite, sort of like a sorbet for burgers. For me, thick-cut pickles are the best option, providing a satisfying crunch as well as that amazing zing. The biggest issue with that is sturdiness — the pickles, plus any attached toppings, could slip off the burger onto the napkin waiting below. To avoid such atrocities, a firm grip is needed to keep said pickles in place.
3. Raw onions
Raw onions aren't my favorite ingredient in a salad, but on a burger, they are an absolute must. There's something about the spicy acidity from a raw onion that just cuts through all the other rich elements. Beef, cheese, and mayonnaise are a great combo, but throw in a couple of rings of raw red onion, and suddenly the mouthful reaches a new level of delish.
The key to raw onions — and the reason that many people are put off by them — is restraint. A huge chunk of raw onion isn't going to be a pleasant experience if you want a balanced mouthful. For me, thinly sliced rings work best, allowing for a small amount of onion in most bites. Diced can also work, but if it's cut too thick, each piece will likely be overpowering.
2. Mayonnaise
Mayonnaise doesn't have the complex notes of aioli, but what it does have in its favor is versatility. No matter what other condiments you choose for your burger, mayo will complement them beautifully. It's a neutral way to introduce moisture and luscious texture without tipping the balance of flavor in a particular direction.
If making your own burger, you can choose to mix it with either mustard or ketchup before adding to the bun, to make sure that every bite has the perfectly mingled condiment present. While other toppings on this list pack more intensity, a burger without mayo just wouldn't be right. Although any mayo will work, Hellman's Real Mayonnaise is my go-to for the best flavor and texture.
1. American cheese
Cheese was always going to be top of my list — in fact, it's top of most lists for me. And as tasty as cheeses such as Cheddar and Pepper Jack are, there is only one that could take the top spot for burger condiments. American cheese has exactly the qualities needed to complete a burger — a mild flavor, rich texture, and of course, the ability to melt beautifully and cover the entire beef patty.
American cheese does its job perfectly, and while it may take criticism for being highly processed, in the burger world, it simply doesn't matter. Pop a slice of Kraft American cheese onto my burger, and I will be delighted as it melts across every inch of the patty and creates the signature cheeseburger look.
Methodology
Tasting burgers to create the ultimate ranking is a tough job, but someone has to do it. These picks are based on my own experience after eating more burgers than I care to admit, whether from restaurants, neighborhood burger joints, backyard barbecues, or my own grill. Where I found it hard to choose between two condiments, I gave the edge to the one with the broadest appeal. Beyond flavor, I also considered texture, practicality, and how well each topping works with the beef and other classic burger ingredients. After all, the best burger condiments don't just taste good on their own — they make the entire burger better with every bite.