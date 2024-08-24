What Exactly Is A Beefsteak Tomato And Why Is It Called That?

With tomato season taking place from May to October, you may be wondering why there are so many options for the juicy fruit. Well, the answer is easy. It is because each type of tomato delivers a different taste, texture, and size, all of which are important to consider when it comes to using the produce in recipes.

For example, there are plum tomatoes, which are often the base in pasta sauces and commonly found in canned tomato products, like the bougie San Marzano brand. There are cherry tomatoes — one of the main ingredients in the viral feta pasta dish. And what about cocktail tomatoes? Their short cooking time and burst of sweetness make them great for roasting and salads.

Then there is the superior tomato: the beefsteak tomato. Known for its large size and firm interior, this tomato has likely caught your eye in the produce aisle. But how did it get its name and what recipes does it work best in?