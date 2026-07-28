Make Burgers Like A Fancy Bistro With A Dip That Pulls Double Duty As A Condiment

We usually save a big dollop of guacamole for snacking with tortilla chips or for loading onto tacos and burritos — but don't underestimate this creamy dip. You can spread it onto a burger and it'll add some serious flavor and texture without making it feel heavy. Cooked beef patties have a naturally deep and savory flavor, and the creamy avocado can do a lot to smooth that out while the lime juice cuts through the richness.

Other typical guacamole ingredients also make a lot of sense with a burger — think onion, cilantro, salt, and peppers. These fresher and punchier flavors complement other burger toppings like cheddar or pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, and grilled onions, which are all fairly rich.

While homemade guacamole gives you more control over its flavors, there's also nothing wrong with using one of the better store-bought guacamole options if you're short on time. And this trick isn't just for meat eaters: Guacamole can make a great topping for a moist, flavorful veggie burger, as it can add the same refreshing and bright flavors to more umami-rich mushroom or plant-based patties.