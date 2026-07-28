Make Burgers Like A Fancy Bistro With A Dip That Pulls Double Duty As A Condiment
We usually save a big dollop of guacamole for snacking with tortilla chips or for loading onto tacos and burritos — but don't underestimate this creamy dip. You can spread it onto a burger and it'll add some serious flavor and texture without making it feel heavy. Cooked beef patties have a naturally deep and savory flavor, and the creamy avocado can do a lot to smooth that out while the lime juice cuts through the richness.
Other typical guacamole ingredients also make a lot of sense with a burger — think onion, cilantro, salt, and peppers. These fresher and punchier flavors complement other burger toppings like cheddar or pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, and grilled onions, which are all fairly rich.
While homemade guacamole gives you more control over its flavors, there's also nothing wrong with using one of the better store-bought guacamole options if you're short on time. And this trick isn't just for meat eaters: Guacamole can make a great topping for a moist, flavorful veggie burger, as it can add the same refreshing and bright flavors to more umami-rich mushroom or plant-based patties.
How to make guacamole work on burgers
Timing can make all the difference when adding guacamole to a burger. After cooking, let the meat rest for a few minutes before adding the guacamole. Residual heat softens avocado, so giving the patty time to cool will help the dip stay thick and creamy. Once you've assembled the rest of the burger, spoon the guacamole onto the patty and top it with a bun just before serving.
And if you do decide to make your guacamole from scratch, start with ripe avocados (ones that yield gently when squeezed) and from there feel free to get creative. If you love a citrusy zing, add in some extra lime. If you're more of a fan of heat, stir in some extra finely chopped jalapeño peppers for an even spicier burger. In fact, there are plenty of ingredient swaps to elevate your homemade guacamole, from roasted garlic to charred corn, but try to avoid overloading it with mix-ins. Ultimately, the guacamole is there to complement the burger, not steal the spotlight entirely.