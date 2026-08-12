The Rare Cast Iron Brand You Should Always Grab If You Spot It At A Thrift Store

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Some thrift store finds simply feel like lovely little treasures, while others flirt with actual heirloom status. Pyrex, of course, is one such classic vintage dishware brand, even secondhand. Flashy gold-lined Canella glassware is an even more obvious score. Griswold-branded cast iron pieces rank right up there with those famed and gilded items, and they might even last longer thanks to their naturally sturdier constitution.

The Griswold Manufacturing Company enjoyed an esteemed, nearly century-long run from around the mid-1800s to the 1950s, when its original factory was shuttered, and the brand name changed hands. Griswold manufactured all manner of cookery over the decades, some of which is still in circulation today, thanks to the sheer volume of Dutch ovens, muffin tins, and skillets that would have rolled out of its Pennsylvania locale over the decades.

Griswold's sturdy materials account for a lot of that longevity, too, as a cast iron can last virtually forever, with the right care. Pieces emblazoned with the Griswold name can command thousands of dollars on marketplaces such as eBay today. Plenty of others are priced in the low double digits, with many offerings occupying the dollar signs in-between. Any potential resale (or re-resale, re-re-resale, and so on) value will likely be a mystery at the thrift store, unless you happen to be shopping with an expert. But a few considerations will ensure that even a potential Griswold cast iron retains value to you, as well as make it likelier to be the real deal.