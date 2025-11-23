Always Grab This Gold-Lined Glassware When You See It At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gold is not always the harbinger of luxury that it may seem. Too much of it becomes garish even at the highest quality. Cheap imitations are quick to lose their luster. But tasteful little touches of the good stuff signal just the right dose of elegance, and the gleaming Canella line of barware once produced by Culver Ltd. has just the right amount of flash.

These kingly pieces are characterized by their gold cloaks, featuring a lattice-like pattern, which might seem like a bit much amid a whole metallic color scheme but will shine just right amid the other materials that might make up your home bar. These rocks and highball glasses, ice buckets, and punch bowls can also sell for hundreds on resale sites, so if you happen to spy them for any less at the thrift store, you've scored.

Some Canella items look as though they're wearing particularly lavish armor, while others have a daintier, painted effect. Most were manufactured with real deal, 22-karat gold between the 1950s and '80s, so their numbers can only dwindle in perpetuity. So, like the vintage Pyrex you might also find secondhand, these could become modest little investment pieces.