The Classic Vintage Dishware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Now, easier to come by does not necessarily mean cheap, and the iconic white Pyrex with the pale blue cornflower tableau can carry almost unbelievable price tags on some user-generated resale platforms. At more than $10,000 a pop, those might not be the pieces that you want to cake with potato gratin. Like any old-timey finds that could be worth a pretty penny, or just shake out as simply nice to have, you may want to poke around online for a few Pyrex value guidelines before you make any major moves.

Let's say you find a more gently priced Pyrex at your local brick-and-mortar thrift store, however. You might still want to keep it out of the oven and use it, instead, as a creative way to decorate your open kitchen shelves. But you can cook with it as well. As much as we may prize throwback possessions such as these, Pyrex has always been designed with utility in mind. It's generally going to be okay up to around 425 degrees Fahrenheit, with the obvious caveats that you don't want to send it straight from the heat to the freezer, or vice versa, which will likely cause it to crack (or worse). Provided that you keep those general guidelines in mind, you're good to get cooking with your vintage dishware find.