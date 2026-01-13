This Old-School Cast Iron Refurbishing Method Will Give Your Thrifted Cookware New Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to name a piece of cookware that can stand the test of time like a good cast iron skillet. A well-cared-for cast iron is excellent for frying everything from proteins to pancakes, while imparting some health benefits straight into your food. It also adds rustic charm to your kitchen and can last lifetimes.

Emphasis on "well-cared for," though, as anyone who's used a cast iron pan knows. Regular maintenance like gentle cleaning and keeping it re-seasoning are critical – but sometimes you need to pull out the big guns to rehab a damaged pan. That's where lye baths come in, says cast iron expert Chris Wing, aka Cast Iron Chris. Wing helms a popular Instagram where he educates cast iron enthusiasts, debunks common cast iron myths, and shares his impressive wisdom on all things restoration.

For bringing even the most seriously gunked-up old pans back to life, he recommends soaking the cookware in a mixture of water and the chemical compound sodium hydroxide, also known as lye — which is an incredibly alkaline substance. "It excels at stripping off thick, stubborn buildup that other chemicals barely touch," Wing told Chowhound.

To get rid of particularly tough build up, Wing advises to start with a 24-hour lye soak. After that, check to see if it needs more time, and let it soak until the pan is clear of buildup. As powerful as lye is at stripping, a cast iron piece could hypothetically spend months submerged the bath without becoming damaged, he explains.