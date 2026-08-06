8 New Items Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In August 2026
August can be bewildering. You've got one foot in summer (it is one of the warmest months of the year), another in back-to-school prep, and one elbow lodged firmly in autumnal planning. This is felt on store shelves, which are selling sunblock, sunglasses, and sweaters hand in hand. It can also be seen on the menus of many chain restaurants, which pivot from summery delights to cozier treats. For many chains, August is the hinge in the year, a time in which big menu shifts are ramping up. It's a lot for hungry customers to process.
Luckily, we've gathered eight new, exciting, and delicious items that are, as of August 2026, either at or coming to a restaurant near you. From sweet treats to spiced beverages and a few new saucy additions from your favorite chicken chains, there are enough seasonal and limited-time menu selections to keep you satiated through winter.
Wendy's Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion
Wendy's is going full throttle on autumn with its newest menu item, the creamy, sweet Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion, which might be the perfect way to kick off the harvest season. The frozen treat made its debut on August 3, 2026, and blends a sweet vanilla Frosty base with a spice-infused apple syrup and crunchy oat crumbles, which customers online liken to eating apple pie a la mode. (People seem especially into the texture of the crumbles.)
Jimmy John's PB&J cookies
Jimmy John's is perhaps best known for its menu of delicious sandwiches – made even more delicious with a few key ordering hacks – but it also has an incredibly tasty lineup of cookies. And that roster just got a lot tastier, thanks to its newest seasonal cookie selection. The sandwich chain's PB&J cookie is back-to-school season packed into one chewy treat. The outside is peanut butter dough (of course), and the inside is sweet grape jelly. It's a classic for a reason. This cookie dropped on August 3, 2026.
Culver's Fried Pickle Pub Burger
Pickle lovers, listen up: Culver's might just have exactly what you've been looking for. The Wisconsin-based burger chain released the latest addition to its fall menu, and it has a pretzel bun, two beef patties, cheese, creamy Brewpub sauce, and crispy fried pickles to boot. This meaty, tangy sandwich appears to be leaning into the ongoing trend for everything pickle, and it has even dubious customers online convinced of its greatness. The Fried Pickle Pub Burger is set to run through September 27, 2026.
McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer
Known for its crisp Sprite and distinctly tasty Diet Coke, McDonald's has no shortage of sip-worthy beverages. But lately the burger chain has really been working to step up its soda game. From ventures into Dirty Soda to a mysterious Coca-Cola trademark filing for the term "Spricy," there seems to be no stopping the Golden Arches' focus on tasty drinks. Its newest entry is the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer. This drink features Red Bull with blue raspberry syrup and freeze-dried bits of dragon fruit. It drops nationwide on August 17, 2026.
Zaxby's Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Zaxby's has no shortage of tasty sauces, and it looks like the Georgia-based chicken chain is adding one more to its lineup; this time, it's drawing inspiration from Alabama. Its newest dipping sauce is an Alabama White barbecue number. The zippy, creamy, mayo-based condiment is the chain's take on a classic Southern tradition that stretches back more than 100 years. The new sauce dropped on August 4, 2026, and only comes as a side portion. This is expected to be a limited release.
Auntie Anne's x Gabby's Dollhouse kids' meal
From August 5, 2026, through September 30, 2026, Auntie Anne's customers can get their pretzel-based meal with a cartoony twist. The fast food chain is collaborating with Netflix children's series "Gabby's Dollhouse" to release the Auntie Anne's x Gabby's Dollhouse kids' meal, which consists of pretzel nuggets in pepperoni, original, or hot dog stuffed pretzel flavors. Customers get a "Gabby's Dollhouse" themed box that includes your choice of dip (like cheese, ranch, honey mustard, or marinara), plus a small beverage and a cat ear headband to go with the meal.
Wingstop Carolina Gold BBQ
Wingstop is getting extra tangy with one of its menu items coming this August. The chain is introducing a mustard-based Carolina gold-style sauce to locations nationwide starting on August 11, 2026. Availability will vary based on location participation. There will also be an early, limited introduction of the flavor on August 7, 2026. This sauce will only be available for a limited time, so you'll want to grab it while you can.
Wingstop Jamaican Jerk
Wingstop is also bringing a spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce back to its menus starting on August 11, 2026. As with the Carolina gold, this condiment will make its official debut in a limited capacity on August 7, 2026. Along with the wing sauces, Wingstop is debuting a Hot Honey Mustard Dip and a special Sprite Strawberry Rodeo drink on its menus for a short time.