8 New Items Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In August 2026

August can be bewildering. You've got one foot in summer (it is one of the warmest months of the year), another in back-to-school prep, and one elbow lodged firmly in autumnal planning. This is felt on store shelves, which are selling sunblock, sunglasses, and sweaters hand in hand. It can also be seen on the menus of many chain restaurants, which pivot from summery delights to cozier treats. For many chains, August is the hinge in the year, a time in which big menu shifts are ramping up. It's a lot for hungry customers to process.

Luckily, we've gathered eight new, exciting, and delicious items that are, as of August 2026, either at or coming to a restaurant near you. From sweet treats to spiced beverages and a few new saucy additions from your favorite chicken chains, there are enough seasonal and limited-time menu selections to keep you satiated through winter.