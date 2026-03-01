Where Did Culver's Originate?

Culver's is known for serving one of the best fast-food burgers, delicious cheese curds, and creamy frozen custard. With over 900 restaurants in 26 U.S. states, Culver's has become a popular food destination. Given the nature of such a large and successful business, you might wonder where Culver's originated.

The first Culver's restaurant opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, on July 18, 1984. Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents George and Ruth, teamed up to open Culver's after the family's long history in the restaurant business. The Culver family had previously owned an A&W restaurant in 1961, sold it in 1968, and bought it back in 1984. After being disenfranchised from A&W, the family used the property for the original Culver's.

This location is where Culver's came up with the idea for the iconic ButterBurger. The burger paired well with frozen custard, which wasn't as well-known in the area as it was in Milwaukee — which some people consider the unofficial custard capital of the world. Eventually, Culver's Frozen Custard became a hit. Though Culver's first year was tough, and it took a couple of years for the restaurant to become profitable, the business expanded. The family sold its first successful Culver's franchise in 1990, and the restaurant chain has continued to blossom ever since.