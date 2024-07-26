What's The Secret Behind McDonald's 'Extra Crispy' Sprite?

Now let's get into the details. After all, there's no one big thing that makes McDonald's Sprite so special. Rather, it's a result of many small differences in handling that come together to create a crisp and refreshing product. For starters, McDonald's chains use colder water than most soda fountains, and use insulated tubing to help keep that liquid at a cooler temperature. This helps prevent your soda from going flat. McDonald's also filters the water used in its soda fountains, which makes for a crisper, cleaner-tasting product.

Additionally, McDonald's uses a higher ratio of syrup to water than usual. This is to account for ice melt, which can dilute your soda. So you can rest assured that your last sip will be just as sweet as your first. This, combined with the colder temperature of the soda from the fountain, means that your drink is less likely to be watered down. The syrup is also stored not in the plastic bags that Sprite and other soda syrups are usually held in, but in stainless steel containers that help maintain freshness.

Of course, the difference in McDonald's Sprite doesn't just come down to its soda fountains — the fast food chain also uses wider straws than most restaurants. This allows for more Sprite to hit your tongue at once. The drink is bubblier, colder, and much more concentrated than any other Sprite you can get with from a fountain or your local grocery store.

