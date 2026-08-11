This Popular Tomato Variety Was Nearly Wiped Out In The '70s And Now It's A Chef Favorite

From a simple tomato sauce to the quintessential summertime sandwich, tomatoes boost acidity and sweetness in many cuisines and dishes. San Marzano tomatoes, prized for their sweetness and low seed count, is one of the most well-known varieties of tomatoes in the world — and yet we almost lost them forever.

Hailing from San Marzano sul Sarno, Italy (which is nestled between Naples, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast), these oblong gems are a culinary delight due to the rich volcanic soils from nearby Mount Vesuvius. (Use them to make sauces that taste straight out of Italy!) Legend has it that the tomatoes made their debut in the 18th century when the Viceroyalty of Peru gifted the seeds to the King of Naples. The tomatoes thrived off of the Italian soil and microclimate, and soon became a staple ingredient in Campania cuisine; they're the shining star of classic Margherita pizza, for example.

One wouldn't think that such a renowned crop would face near-extinction, but in the 1970s, widespread blight — the complete destruction of a plant's leaves, stems, and flowers — hit the Campania region and San Marzanos were nearly knocked out entirely. The crop took such a hit that farmers switched to hybrids, including Roma tomatoes.