The Specific Type Of Canned Tomatoes Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten's homely yet elegant cooking style is based on simplicity and high-quality ingredients. Start with tasty produce, and even a simple recipe with a few elements becomes scrumptious. Considering how often tomatoes form the flavor base of a dish, ones worthy of the food icon behind The Barefoot Contessa should definitely find a spot in your pantry. Turns out, one of Ina Garten's favorite foods is San Marzano tomatoes, and while there's nothing quite like getting them fresh, canned is often the only way to conveniently get these elongated Italian tomatoes in most parts of the world. Plus, they come already peeled and, being packaged near their peak ripeness, are bursting with flavor. Consequently, canned San Marzano tomatoes are a great combination of ease and elevated flavor, especially for tomato-forward sauces.

Authentic San Marzano tomatoes are grown in a region of Italy near Mount Vesuvius, where the volcanic soil, combined with the region's geography, results in a fruit that is fleshy and more intensely flavored with higher sweetness and lower acidity. Interestingly, Ina Garten is often seen using an American brand of San Marzanos, which contains whole peeled tomatoes that are grown in the United States. Some may argue these are not completely authentic San Marzano tomatoes since the difference in geography and soil means subtle flavor differences.

While there are ways to tell whether your San Marzanos are the real deal, like looking for the DOP stamp, sometimes that's not the ideal way to get the best tomatoes for your sauce. The San Marzano tomatoes grown in the U.S. — the ones that Ina Garten often favors — are quite delicious too, and comparable to the Italian canned variety.