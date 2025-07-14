The Best Tomatoes For Sauce That Tastes Like It's Straight From Italy
While you could always grab a jar of tomato sauce off the shelf, we suggest whipping up a simple sauce on your own instead. Even for novice chefs, it only takes one can of tomatoes (and some staple seasonings) to make the best homemade sauce of your life. While there are plenty of canned tomato brands to choose from, the best tomatoes for a sauce that tastes like it's straight from Italy are canned San Marzano tomatoes. These plum tomatoes have their origins in Italy, but are now grown all over the world. The fruits are known for their sweet flavors, plus low acidity levels and water content. These characteristics make San Marzanos the perfect base ingredient for a sauce.
If you don't believe us, believe the myriad of professional chefs who agree. Ina Garten, for example, swears by this specific type of canned tomatoes. From her classic Bolognese to a simple tomato soup, this ingredient serves as a base for dozens of her favorite recipes. Next, chef Lidia Bastianich uses this in her recipe for a basic spaghetti sauce. She likes that these fruits have thin skin, so they're easy to mash and extract the pulp. Additionally, they have some seeds that add a hint of bitterness that balances out the sweetness.
Pay attention to the labels
If you want a truly authentic Italian sauce, splurge for real San Marzano canned tomatoes. A lot of brands slap the San Marzano name on their label, so you have to make sure your tomatoes are the real deal before you buy. To distinguish the real from the fake, know that true San Marzano tomatoes only come from one region — the Sarnese Nocerino area, just outside of Naples, Italy. Think of these picks like the champagne of tomatoes; if your can does not have a "protected designation of origin" stamp, you have the sparkling wine of tomatoes. For those who want an authentic sauce, spend a few extra dollars on cans bearing the DOP. Chef Bastianich prefers the Cento brand, which you can find at most grocery stores.
While certified San Marzano tomatoes are ideal, picking a knockoff isn't necessarily a bad thing. Authentic San Marzano tomatoes are more expensive than imitators — if you're on a budget, other brands can work just as well (and might even taste just as good). Why not give some cans a try and see which one you (and your wallet) prefer?