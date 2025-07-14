The Best Tomatoes For Sauce That Tastes Like It's Straight From Italy

While you could always grab a jar of tomato sauce off the shelf, we suggest whipping up a simple sauce on your own instead. Even for novice chefs, it only takes one can of tomatoes (and some staple seasonings) to make the best homemade sauce of your life. While there are plenty of canned tomato brands to choose from, the best tomatoes for a sauce that tastes like it's straight from Italy are canned San Marzano tomatoes. These plum tomatoes have their origins in Italy, but are now grown all over the world. The fruits are known for their sweet flavors, plus low acidity levels and water content. These characteristics make San Marzanos the perfect base ingredient for a sauce.

If you don't believe us, believe the myriad of professional chefs who agree. Ina Garten, for example, swears by this specific type of canned tomatoes. From her classic Bolognese to a simple tomato soup, this ingredient serves as a base for dozens of her favorite recipes. Next, chef Lidia Bastianich uses this in her recipe for a basic spaghetti sauce. She likes that these fruits have thin skin, so they're easy to mash and extract the pulp. Additionally, they have some seeds that add a hint of bitterness that balances out the sweetness.