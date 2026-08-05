11 Must-Have Grocery Chain Desserts To Add To Your Cart In August 2026

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The grocery store bakery and dessert sections beckon, like sirens from rock outcrops at sea. Sweet treats call, promising whipped deliciousness and sugar-crusted delight. There are the standard items, of course — cookies in plastic containers and pints of vanilla ice cream aplenty. And then there are the seasonal and limited-run items that can slip one's grasp if you aren't paying attention. And after all, who has the time to keep track of all the latest and greatest grocery store desserts?

Well, we do. It's kind of our job. With this in mind, we've gathered 11 of the absolute tastiest treats that can be found in grocery chains as of August 2026. Some of these desserts relish in the syrupy, tropical, end-of-the-summer season, while others are apt to pack in the pumpkin spice for the upcoming sweater weather. Each item is super tasty, and definitely worth a nibble. So, with this in mind, let's dig in.