11 Must-Have Grocery Chain Desserts To Add To Your Cart In August 2026
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The grocery store bakery and dessert sections beckon, like sirens from rock outcrops at sea. Sweet treats call, promising whipped deliciousness and sugar-crusted delight. There are the standard items, of course — cookies in plastic containers and pints of vanilla ice cream aplenty. And then there are the seasonal and limited-run items that can slip one's grasp if you aren't paying attention. And after all, who has the time to keep track of all the latest and greatest grocery store desserts?
Well, we do. It's kind of our job. With this in mind, we've gathered 11 of the absolute tastiest treats that can be found in grocery chains as of August 2026. Some of these desserts relish in the syrupy, tropical, end-of-the-summer season, while others are apt to pack in the pumpkin spice for the upcoming sweater weather. Each item is super tasty, and definitely worth a nibble. So, with this in mind, let's dig in.
Costco Waffle Cone Bar Cake
2026 has been a banner year for the Costco bakery, and the wholesale club isn't slowing down its confectionery exploration any time soon. In fact, the chain's newest bar cake, its waffle cone bar cake, might just be its best effort yet (a hard feat, considering the deliciousness of its Kirkland Signature Mocha Crunch Bar Cake). Each cake comes with layers of sponge cake, fluffy frosting, caramel, bits of chocolate, and chocolate-filled ice cream cones. Each cake weighs about two pounds and costs about $18.99.
Costco Twice Baked Cinnamon-Filled Croissants
Let's get spicy, cinnamon spicy. Costco's twice baked croissants are tarty for sure, but ultimately nothing new. However, the wholesale club's newest twice baked croissant entry is new, bold, and looks to be incredibly delicious. These croissants are packed with a cinnamon sugar filling and covered in a streusel. Some online have compared this treat to churros which, honestly, is enough to sell me. These treats come in a pack of six and cost $9.99.
Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Guava Bars
In need of a tropical popsicle? A trop-sicle, if you will? Well, Trader Joe's has got you covered. The grocery chain's new Passion Fruit Guava Bars are everything you could want in a tangy treat. The bottom portion is flavored with passion fruit juice and the top is flavored with a guava puree. These bars are sweet, vegan friendly, and cost only $2.99 for a four-pack. They're a limited-time offering, however. Go grab a box while you still can.
Trader Joe's All Mixed Up Ice Cream
This next pick is for those who can't quite put a finger on their sugar cravings. Trader Joe's All Mixed Up Ice Cream is everything you could want in a dessert but, you guessed it, all mixed up. This ice cream has a vanilla base with swirls of peanut butter, sprinkles, cookie bits, candy-covered pretzel bits, and peanut butter cups. It is sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy. Each container costs $3.99, which also makes it a great bargain.
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt
Want to be a part of the tinned fish trend but aren't a fan of all things briny? Not to fret! Trader Joe's has just the candy for you. Trader Joe's has introduced Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt right at the tail end of summer and for a limited time only. Each box contains individually wrapped milk chocolate sardines with a just a bit of sea salt that brings a unique level of sophistication to this off-beat candy. You might even be able to fit it into your next tinned fish charcuterie board. Each box costs $3.29. Be sure to grab a box before this item swims away.
Bake Shop Peanut Butter and Grape Filled Crepes
Back to school time is around the corner, and what's more nostalgically "back to school" than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Aldi knows this, and put an ever so sophisticated twist on the lunchbox classic. The grocery chain's Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes feature a grape jelly and peanut butter filling with a crepe wrapper. Each bag contains six wraps and costs $3.69. These treats will be available beginning August 5, 2026.
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets
The joys of lemon meringue pie are undeniable. It is bright, zingy, buttery, and deliciously fluffy. It's summer in a pastry shell, essentially. Aldi's forthcoming Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets are a little bite of sunshine deliciousness. Each pack comes with two tartlets and costs $5.49. These pastries will be available as of August 12, 2026. So go ahead and add it to your grocery list.
Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites: Apple Cider or Pumpkin
Autumn is officially on its way, and Aldi knows this. To initiate the season of foliage and apple picking, Aldi is rolling out two autumnal flavors of Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites: apple cider and pumpkin. Each pack comes with 12 cake bites that feature a lovely streusel topping. Each pack costs $4.49. These treats will be available beginning on August 19, 2026. Grab them as soon as you can for a sweet first taste of fall.
Specially Selected Blossoms: Apple Cranberry or Pumpkin Cream Cheese
These blossoms don't come from a tree, but from Aldi, the bargain-minded grocery chain beloved by many. These pastry-wrapped blossoms contain a filling of either pumpkin and cream cheese or apple and cranberry. They're perfect for anyone looking for a showstopper dessert that doesn't require hours of toiling in the kitchen. Each box comes with two blossoms and costs $3.49. These pastries will be available on August 26, 2026. Go ahead and mark your calendars.
Minions Confetti & Banana Cake Pops
Banana? Banana. Those cute little yellow Illumination Studios-invented critters are beloved by everyone, from Facebook aunts to ironic Gen Z movie-goers, and of course, children. And these Minions-themed (and decorated) cake pops are sure to satisfy everyone. Included in this item are nine confetti-flavored cake pops and five banana-flavored pops. These are great for birthday parties, back to school shindigs, or just to get yourself as a treat. Each pack costs $21.17.
Member's Mark Tiramisu Cake
For only $14.98, you can buy yourself a 32-ounce tub of creamy, cool, and coffee-tinged tiramisu from Sam's Club. This handmade tiramisu from Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand is the ultimate dessert. This is a perfect dessert to bring to a dinner party, or just keep in the fridge for the ultimate sweet treat.