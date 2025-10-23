This Chocolatey Costco Bakery Find Is Raising The Bar For Grocery Store Cakes

Even the most determined Costco shopper has a difficult time resisting the warehouse superstore's bakery. The smell of freshly baked croissants, cookies, cakes, and seasonal pies often hits your nose as soon as you enter, easily diverting you from the grocery list that you worked so hard on. While Costco's bakery has become known for its crowd-pleasing menu of pastries and baked goods, those moments when we spy something new on the shelf are often the best part of any Costco run.

The current belle of Costco's bakery is the Kirkland Signature Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. This rectangular marvel has been well-reviewed on social media, and it's been creating a sizable buzz among food enthusiasts online. Its construction is similar to that of the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Mousse Cake both in shape and layering, but fans are saying that the coffee notes and crunchy wafer layer are setting a new standard for Costco's bakery. So how does this new Costco addition stack up against the competition? We tried it ourselves to see what's up with this popular treat.