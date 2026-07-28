What's New At Aldi In August 2026: 16 Finds To Grab This Month

Grocery shopping never gets boring if there's something new to look forward to every month. If you've enjoyed the new Aldi items that dropped in July 2026, wait until you hear about what August has in store. Pardon the spoiler, but it's a pretty promising lineup. Some products are returning seasonal favorites, while some seem to be hitting the shelves for the first time. No matter what your usual grocery list looks like, there are items for a wide range of palates.

There are comforting snacks and some decadent options that will add a sweet touch to your mornings. Fall-inspired flavors are also starting to make an appearance, bringing the festive autumnal vibe early this year. Ready to see what's new? Here are 16 finds coming to the chain, including rollout dates, prices, and all the tasty reasons why you might want to add them to your shopping carts.