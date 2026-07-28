What's New At Aldi In August 2026: 16 Finds To Grab This Month
Grocery shopping never gets boring if there's something new to look forward to every month. If you've enjoyed the new Aldi items that dropped in July 2026, wait until you hear about what August has in store. Pardon the spoiler, but it's a pretty promising lineup. Some products are returning seasonal favorites, while some seem to be hitting the shelves for the first time. No matter what your usual grocery list looks like, there are items for a wide range of palates.
There are comforting snacks and some decadent options that will add a sweet touch to your mornings. Fall-inspired flavors are also starting to make an appearance, bringing the festive autumnal vibe early this year. Ready to see what's new? Here are 16 finds coming to the chain, including rollout dates, prices, and all the tasty reasons why you might want to add them to your shopping carts.
Specially Selected Tandoori-Style Original Naan Bites
Compared to naan's usually generous size, these are mini versions you can pop in your mouth casually like a tasty snack. They're made with buttermilk and ghee, which is what you need for a soft, pillowy naan.
Find the Specialty Selected Tandoori-Style Original Naan Bites on Aldi shelves starting August 5 for $3.69.
Aldi Quinoa & Brown Rice Blends
These seasoned multigrain kits come in two savory flavors: Red Pepper & Basil and Garlic & Basil, so you can choose between a bit of peppery pungency and a classic herbaceous combination that pairs well with almost any main dish.
Aldi's Quinoa and Brown Rice Blends will be available starting August 5 for $1.99 per box.
Aldi Beef Birria Bites
Birria tacos have seen a surge in popularity over the last few years, and if you're still not over the craze, you're going to want to buckle up for this Aldi snack. They're a bit similar to crispy mozzarella balls, but with seasoned beef filling instead.
You'll see Beef Birria Bites in Aldi stores starting August 5 and selling for $5.99.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon or Cream Cheese Wontons
Appetitos is coming out with two exciting wonton flavors: Crab Rangoon with cream cheese and plain Cream Cheese. Pop these in the air fryer for extra crunch. As an Aldi Find, they won't stick around for a long time.
Keep an eye out for these $2.99 Appetitos snacks starting August 5.
Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes
Neatly packaged peanut butter and grape-filled crepes seem made for on-the-go snacking. Each bag comes with six pieces of sweet handheld crepes, so you can have some for breakfast and leave the rest for midday munching.
Aldi's Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes will be available starting August 5 and sell for $3.69 per bag
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets
A tasty combination of rich, tangy, and sweet flavors is expected from these petite desserts. Each box comes with two decadent tartlets that layer Italian meringue and lemon curd in a shortcrust pastry shell.
The Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets land in stores on August 12 and will retail for $5.49.
Savoritz Yogurt Rice Crackers
This yogurt-covered crunchy rice snack offers a tangy trio of fresh fruit flavors, including orange, passionfruit, and strawberry, all in one indulgent pack.
Savoritz Tropical Yogurt Rice Crackers will go on sale at Aldi starting August 12 for $2.99.
Aldi Shrimp Wonton Soup
Those who enjoy easy access to Chinese-inspired cuisine will want to make their way to Aldi for this frozen soup that's quite easy to make. Just pop it in the microwave for four minutes, and you'll have a quick, hearty meal without the fuss of prepping.
Aldi's Shrimp Wonton Soup hits store shelves August 12 and will retail for $2.99.
Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites: Pumpkin or Apple Cider
Fall seems to be arriving early at Aldi with these bite-sized cinnamon-flavored baked goods. They come in two quintessential fall flavors, pumpkin and apple cider, and feature 12 treats in transparent clamshell packaging.
The Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites will be available starting August 19 for $4.49.
Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn: Maple or Pumpkin Spice
Those who prefer sweet over savory popcorn, the definitive movie theater snack, will want to swing by an Aldi store for this seasonal kettle corn. The puffed kernels are coated with lashings of two different autumnal-flavored sweet coatings: pumpkin spice and maple.
Find Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn at Aldi starting August 19 for $2.29.
Berry Hill Maple Syrup: Cinnamon Roll, Bourbon Barrel, or Pumpkin Spice
If you're tired of the same flavors on your pancakes and waffles, these maple syrups might just be all the rage at your dining table. They'll be making a comeback in the same seasonal flavors that hit Aldi shelves the year before, including Cinnamon Roll, Bourbon Barrel, and Pumpkin Spice.
The Berry Hill Maple Syrups arrive at Aldi on August 19 and will retail for $5.49 each.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles
For a cozy take on a breakfast classic, these waffles are ready for pumpkin spice lovers. Each box comes with 10 frozen griddle cakes, which you can easily prepare in an air fryer or oven — perfect for quick morning meals.
The Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles land at Aldi starting August 19 and will cost $2.19.
Aldi Chocolate Covered Berries
This icy cold sweet treat might just have you running to the freezer aisle. Each decadent package contains a variety of berries, including strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry, all deliciously coated in rich chocolate.
Aldi Chocolate Covered Berries will retail for $6.99 and land at stores on August 19.
Aldi Smashed Potatoes: Salt & Pepper or Garlic
These frozen roasted spuds come in two flavors: Salt & Pepper and Garlic. You can enjoy them on their own as a dippable snack, or as a tasty side dish to your favorite entree.
Aldi Smashed Potatoes are scheduled to arrive on store shelves August 26 and retail for $3.99.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips
Combining a classic throwback style of potato chips with one of the quintessential bar foods, this returning snack is a hit with shoppers for its assertive flavor and dip-friendly crunch.
Each bag of Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Potato Chips costs $1.99 and will be available starting August 26.
Specially Selected Blossoms: Pumpkin Cream Cheese or Apple Cranberry
Aldi is adding another ready-made baked treat to its August roster. These treats come in two exciting flavors: Pumpkin Cream Cheese and Apple Cranberry. And each box contains two decadent, buttery pastry blossoms.
Find the Specially Selected Blossoms at Aldi starting on August 26, retailing for $3.49.