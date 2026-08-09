This 99-Cent Candy Instantly Turns Any Cocktail Into A Fizzy, Unforgettable Drink
In the world of cocktails, the experience is just as important as the taste of the drink. Sure, a glass of cabernet may be the perfect nightcap at the end of a long week, but when you're imbibing for fun, the drink should be both entertaining and delicious. That could mean diving into a candy-infused margarita or enjoying a cotton candy-inspired vodka soda, but the very best cocktails are interactive. A great way to turn your favorite drink into an experience is by rimming it with Pop Rocks.
Most of us remember daring each other to down a packet of these fizzy sugar crystals followed by a can of Coke back in the '90s, but now we're old enough to let them snap, crackle, and pop with every sip of a lemony margarita or fruity Cape Codder. The reason Pop Rocks pop in your mouth is that they're basically crushed hard candies infused with carbon dioxide. On making contact with your saliva or other sources of moisture, the sugar melts and the CO2 bursts forth.
Available in a number of fruit flavors, these cheap little packets of candy can also add a burst of flavor to your drink. Just use them exactly how you'd use salt to rim a margarita glass — moisten the rim with a lemon or lime and dip it into the Pop Rocks flavor that best complements your cocktail. Some of the rocks may fizz right away, but most will remain intact until you sip.
Fun and fizzy flavors for your next fling
Pop Rocks not only come in the original cherry flavor, but also cotton candy, grape, "electric" strawberry, and a bunch of other sugary varieties. Since spirits and Pop Rocks alike both come in an array of flavors, one of the most fun aspects of building these drinks is choosing which ones to pair together. For instance, tropical punch is the perfect poppin' rim for a Mermaid Water cocktail made with blue curaçao and pineapple juice, as the combination of sugar and punchy flavor would make this fun poolside drink taste candy-sweet with beautiful tangy notes.
Another option is a mellow melon-themed cocktail featuring Midori, vanilla seltzer, and freshly juiced cantaloupe and honeydew melon — just be sure to choose nice, ripe melons for this, as underripe fruit can be bitter. The crowning glory of this cocktail will be watermelon Pop Rocks, which add a burst of beautiful pink color to the rim and a bold splash of sweetness to this juicy drink. Watermelon Pop Rocks would also be delicious on a coconut-forward cocktail like a piña colada or a coconut margarita.
If you'd prefer the Pop Rocks to add more color and texture than flavor, cotton candy is the way to go. With its bright fuchsia and electric blue hues, this option basically tastes like vanilla sugar and works well with most cocktails, offering a colorful touch to the top of brightly colored drinks like a reddish-pink sea breeze or bay breeze (yes they're different).