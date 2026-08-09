This 99-Cent Candy Instantly Turns Any Cocktail Into A Fizzy, Unforgettable Drink

In the world of cocktails, the experience is just as important as the taste of the drink. Sure, a glass of cabernet may be the perfect nightcap at the end of a long week, but when you're imbibing for fun, the drink should be both entertaining and delicious. That could mean diving into a candy-infused margarita or enjoying a cotton candy-inspired vodka soda, but the very best cocktails are interactive. A great way to turn your favorite drink into an experience is by rimming it with Pop Rocks.

Most of us remember daring each other to down a packet of these fizzy sugar crystals followed by a can of Coke back in the '90s, but now we're old enough to let them snap, crackle, and pop with every sip of a lemony margarita or fruity Cape Codder. The reason Pop Rocks pop in your mouth is that they're basically crushed hard candies infused with carbon dioxide. On making contact with your saliva or other sources of moisture, the sugar melts and the CO2 bursts forth.

Available in a number of fruit flavors, these cheap little packets of candy can also add a burst of flavor to your drink. Just use them exactly how you'd use salt to rim a margarita glass — moisten the rim with a lemon or lime and dip it into the Pop Rocks flavor that best complements your cocktail. Some of the rocks may fizz right away, but most will remain intact until you sip.