Candy-Infused Tequila Brings A Sweet Touch To Your Next Margarita

For tequila lovers, the perfect margarita recipe comes down to proportioned ratios of tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave syrup, and salt. To change up this classic combination, you can always follow Ina Garten's unconventional advice for tastier margaritas by using both lime and lemon juice. However, when you want to imbue your next round of margaritas with more color and unique flavor, infuse your tequila with candy.

Candy-infused tequila is fairly simple to make and requires only two ingredients: tequila blanco and colorful candy. When mixed together, the candy breaks down over a short period of time, leaving you with vibrant sweet-tasting tequila. That being said, be mindful when making your candy selection. For the most pronounced taste, select varieties that have distinct colors and flavors such as Starburst, Jolly Ranchers, or Sour Patch Kids.

To create multiple batches of flavored tequila with one bag of Sour Patch Kids (for example), first separate the flavors and add each variety to a glass jar. Add tequila and allow your candy to dissolve for at least 12 hours. If you're using harder candies like Jolly Ranchers, this may take one to two days. To speed up the process, crush your candy before infusing it.

Once the candy is dissolved, pour your tequila through a fine mesh strainer to remove excess particles. Depending on the resulting flavor of your tequila, your new and improved margaritas may need more or less triple sec, agave syrup, and lime juice. Upon assembly, serve these one-of-a-kind margaritas in clear glasses. If you infused tequila with chewy candies, use cocktail skewers to add extra pieces for a fun garnish.