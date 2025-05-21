What Makes Pop Rock Candy Pop In Your Mouth?

Pop Rocks have a kind of novelty that feels a little like magic. Sure, there are lots of other nostalgic, classic candies, but no matter how many times you've torn open a bag of Pop Rocks and tossed a handful in your mouth, that jarring feeling comes as a surprise as the candies hit the roof of your mouth with a dozen mini explosions. However, it's often true that many things that seem like magic are just science that we don't understand — and the same goes for Pop Rocks. So, how do these colorful, fizzy candies work?

Discovered by accident in the 1950s by a food chemist who was trying to create a sort of instant soda pop, the candy is the result of carbon dioxide (CO₂, the same gas that makes champagne bubbly) pumped into melting hard candy. Once the candy hardens, it's smashed into small pieces that retain tiny pockets of trapped gas that are released when the shell around them melts from the saliva in your mouth — hence the syncopated pops. They first hit shelves in the 1970s, and their sweet, shocking originality has given them longevity, and they remain up there with the best childhood candies of all time.