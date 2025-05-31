This 2-Ingredient Combo Makes Cocktails That Taste Just Like Cotton Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't need to have or know how to use cotton candy machine, or own a set of flavored syrups to whip up a cocktail that tastes like straight-up childhood nostalgia. All you need are vanilla vodka and cream soda. The two drinks combine into a fizzy, sweet cocktail that will take you back to those carefree days at the amusement park or the neighborhood fair. This drink pairing works well because they both share harmonious flavor profiles. Cream itself is already one of the best mixers for vodka, and vanilla vodka is thick, silky, and smells just like dessert. The cream soda, on the other hand, is fizzy, and its sweetness enhances the vanilla flavor. What you can expect is a light, effervescent cocktail, one just sweet enough to create that cotton candy sensation without overdoing it.

For a nice balance, try a 2:1 ratio. That's two parts cream soda to one part vanilla vodka. That's enough to make the beverage silky smooth, but still allow the soda's fizz to take center stage. You can pair the vodka with just about any brand of cream soda you can get your hands on at the nearest convenience store. And if you're feeling fancy, serve your cotton candy cocktail in a coupe glass with a puff of cotton candy on top. Lupy Lups! Cotton Candy Party Pack contains five different flavors of individually wrapped cotton candy puffs that will dissolve right into your drink for even more sweetness and a fun little side-show.