What's The Difference Between A Sea Breeze And A Bay Breeze Cocktail?

The bay breeze has been a mainstay of tropical beverage selections since the mid 1980s. Though it wasn't one of the recipes originally published as part of Ocean Spray's cranberry-positive marketing campaign, it was likely inspired by similar cocktails such as the Cape Codder (aka, vodka-cranberry), and the sea breeze itself. These cocktails pleased many palates and were easy to make, so it's no surprise variations like the bay breeze became popular.

Originating in Hawaii, the bay breeze is sweeter than its predecessors because it balances cranberry's sour undertones with juicy local pineapple. To make your own, add ice to a highball glass, followed by up to 2 ounces of vodka and equal parts cranberry and pineapple juice, then garnish with a wedge of fresh lime. You can also make a big batch of bay breezes for a crowd by combining 1 part vodka and 1 to 2 parts of each juice in a pitcher.

If you're not a fan of vodka or prefer intensely sweet cocktails, the Malibu bay breeze may be more your style. Though some think it's best to avoid flavored or spiced rums in tropical cocktails, the Malibu bay breeze is a popular variation of the classic that replaces plain vodka with coconut rum. You can also use coconut-flavored vodka to keep it closer to the original recipe.