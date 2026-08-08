The Highest-Rated Nonstick Pan Isn't HexClad, All-Clad, Or Oxo, Per Consumer Reports

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When shopping around for the best nonstick pan, reading reviews is important. Since stovetop pans come in such a wide range of prices and purposes, reviews can help you better understand what works for your kitchen. Consumer Reports — an independent, nonprofit outlet that surveys customers and tests products to provide all kinds of product rankings — recently revealed its highest-rated nonstick pan, and the answer might surprise you: the Caraway ceramic-coated nonstick pan took the top spot.

Caraway isn't exactly an unknown brand, but it's fairly new to the marketplace compared to other popular nonstick brands, such as All-Clad and Oxo. Caraway only came onto the scene back in 2019. Since then, it has become popular for its visually appealing cookware sets that, according to Consumer Reports, also work incredibly well. The pan is pricey, though — the 10.5-inch version (a best-seller at Caraway and Chowhound's favorite nonstick pan) costs $125. With that said, the pan is nontoxic, nonstick, and oven safe at up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, so whether you buy the single pan or the complete cookware set, it's worth the price.