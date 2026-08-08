The Highest-Rated Nonstick Pan Isn't HexClad, All-Clad, Or Oxo, Per Consumer Reports
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When shopping around for the best nonstick pan, reading reviews is important. Since stovetop pans come in such a wide range of prices and purposes, reviews can help you better understand what works for your kitchen. Consumer Reports — an independent, nonprofit outlet that surveys customers and tests products to provide all kinds of product rankings — recently revealed its highest-rated nonstick pan, and the answer might surprise you: the Caraway ceramic-coated nonstick pan took the top spot.
Caraway isn't exactly an unknown brand, but it's fairly new to the marketplace compared to other popular nonstick brands, such as All-Clad and Oxo. Caraway only came onto the scene back in 2019. Since then, it has become popular for its visually appealing cookware sets that, according to Consumer Reports, also work incredibly well. The pan is pricey, though — the 10.5-inch version (a best-seller at Caraway and Chowhound's favorite nonstick pan) costs $125. With that said, the pan is nontoxic, nonstick, and oven safe at up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, so whether you buy the single pan or the complete cookware set, it's worth the price.
Here's what led to the high Caraway ranking
Consumer Reports revealed its specific test for ranking nonstick pans. The outlet actually cooks eggs straight in the pan (no oil or butter) in a consecutive manner. This helps the publication assess how well the nonstick coating actually works — did those eggs slide right off, or did they get stuck? It also tests how evenly the nonstick surface heats. If one side of the egg cooks before the other, it's a giveaway that the pan isn't evenly cooking. Another unique test involved steel wool to shine the pan. In fact, CR stroked the pans with steel wool a whopping 2,000 times, then fried even more eggs just to see how durable the surface is.
Caraway specifically received an "Excellent" ranking from Consumer Reports in its cooking evenness — meaning food on all sides of the pan cooked to the same doneness at the same time. In Caraway's nonstick egg test, it received another "Excellent" score, with CR noting that all four eggs, which were cooked consecutively with only one round of oil seasoning at the start, slid right off the pan. These nonstick results, plus high ratings in other areas — such as nonstick durability and temperature handling — are what helped Caraway take the top spot.
Caraway's absence of Teflon helps its appeal
Caraway has a ceramic coating, which sets it apart from other nonstick pans. Many other nonstick pan brands are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene, often known by its brand name, Teflon. Consumer Reports notes that Teflon falls under the same umbrella as forever chemicals, which are a class of chemicals that can linger in the body for years and have been found to pose health risks. While Teflon itself can be safe when properly used, if you're looking to avoid this chemical altogether, Caraway's ceramic coating could be an answer.
Consumers tend to appreciate Caraway's quality, too. Caraway products are available at a number of stores, including Amazon. At Macy's, the Caraway nonstick set has 4.7 out of 5 stars and a whopping 47,000 reviews. At Bloomingdale's, the nonstick 10.5-inch frying pan has 18,000 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars. In general, positive reviews note how easy it is to clean, that it truly is nonstick, and that it has a non-toxic coating.
Caraway scored the highest with CR, but there are a handful of other pans that performed well, too, in case you want to explore a few options. Check out the Oxo Ceramic Professional Nonstick or the Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO. However, if you invest in any of these sets, remember to extend the life of your nonstick pans with good storage practices.