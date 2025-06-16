How To Use A Steel Sponge For The Shiniest Pots And Pans

Anyone who has washed a sink's worth of pots and pans before knows the torture of tediously scrubbing off gunked-on sauces and grime from last night's dinner. This chore alone is a major selling point that often leads people to choose nonstick cookware over any other surface. However, with some basic cleaning knowledge, you'll find that a simple steel sponge is all you'll need to make your pans shine like they did on day one.

Commonly referred to as steel wool, this abrasive material has been used for cleaning since the Victorian era. It wasn't until the early 20th century that steel wool was mass-produced, after mechanics realized the material worked well for cleaning other metals. You might guess, this included aluminum pots and pans, and soon, the steel sponge became a common tool in kitchens everywhere.

The main concern with using abrasive steel is that you risk scratching the surface and potentially injuring yourself. However, both issues usually arise when using a bit too much elbow grease rather than letting the scrubber do the hard work and wearing rubber gloves while cleaning. To achieve shiny cookware, simply use a dab of dish soap and warm water, then finish by rinsing and drying the pot or pan with a microfiber towel to prevent wet spots. Notably, just as there's a specific way to cook with stainless steel that will make it a nonstick surface, there's a trick to minimize the risk of scratching it with a steel sponge: Simply use a finer grade.