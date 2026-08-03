Review: Yeti's Carbon Steel Griddle Pan And Wok Are Built For The Wild, But Not Every Kitchen

Do you want to know what folks who like to venture into the outdoors, bona fide tailgaters, and the members of blue-collar America have in common? They all likely know of a not-so-little brand named Yeti. Of course, this is a gross oversimplification, as the brand known for its Ramblers (insulated tumblers) and pricey hard coolers (which have inspired countless dupes over the years) sells a little something for everyone. And now, it's started to market to an entirely different audience — home and outdoor cooks — with its line of carbon steel products.

I've been a fan of Yeti for a very long time and own everything from water bottles to Ramblers to coolers to bags. I buy them because I think the quality of each product supersedes their competitors (and not to mention, a Yeti hard cooler looks great on a boat). However, I was interested to see how its new carbon steel wok and griddle pan actually perform, and whether or not they are truly "Built for the Wild". So, I put them to the test, preparing pancakes on the griddle pan and steak stir-fry in the wok, and considered factors like durability, feel, weight, utility, and overall value to help come to a conclusion on whether these cookware items are worth adding to your cart or if you're better off sticking with other brands.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.