What Makes Yeti Coolers So Expensive (And Are They Worth It)?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yeti coolers have been the go-to premium brand choice for campers and cold drink enthusiasts for nearly two decades. They've also always been one of the most expensive cooler brands out there. That expense, in exchange for high-end construction quality and certified bear-proof resistance, has been a significant part of their brand's persona. Now, Yeti has amassed a loyal fan base that embraces its bold colors and rugged gear for an active lifestyle. But, is Yeti worth it? And what makes their coolers so expensive?

The main expense is their utilization of rotomolding, a process that is both expensive and results in near-indestructible coolers. Yeti was one of the first cooler manufacturers to utilize this process, and their "PermaFrost Insulation" is a proprietary term for pressure-injected polyurethane foam inserted into the hollow cooler shell. Before Yeti, coolers were mostly plastic ice chests and/or Styrofoam. There were some decent coolers out there, but they couldn't keep ice frozen for a multi-day camping or hunting trip. Many of them weren't nearly as durable as Yeti (generations of campers have horror stories about broken or leaky coolers they can tell you).

In recent years, however, the competition has stepped up. Not only are brands such as RTIC, Orca, Cabela's, and Igloo offering coolers built with rotomolding and insulated to keep ice frozen for days, if not weeks, but they're cheaper than Yeti.