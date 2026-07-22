12 Best Yeti Cooler Dupes Under $100
Yeti is a popular cooler brand known for its quality products and high price tags. The general consensus is that Yeti is worth the money — and that, when properly cared for, a Yeti cooler can last for years. But if you don't want to spend a few hundred dollars on a cooler, it doesn't mean you can't still find something well-made, durable, and visually appealing.
We searched high and low for the best Yeti cooler dupes priced lower than $100. Yeti is known for coolers with stylish builds and colors, and while some of these dupes don't quite look the same, they have similar features and durability — a few on this list can even keep ice frozen for up to five days. None of the coolers compares to a Yeti in every category, but for the price point, they all have at least a few things in common. Each cooler was compared to one of three Yeti options: the Roadie (as well as the wheeled Roadie), which retails for anywhere from $165 to $475; the Tundra, which ranges from $295 to $1,595; and the Hopper, which costs between $200 and $300. The dupes on this list, however, never hit the triple-digit mark.
Hydro Flask Soft Cooler
The Hydro Flask cooler bag has a similar shape and style to the Yeti Hopper. It keeps food and drinks cold for up to 24 hours, is water resistant, and the wide-mouth top makes it easy to access the contents inside, just like the Yeti.
Purchase the Hydro Flask Soft Cooler for $74.95 on Amazon.
Hydro Flask Carryout Cooler
This Hydro Flask cooler has similar durability, comfort, and capacity to the Yeti Hopper. It has both a shoulder strap and handles, is leak-proof, and keeps contents cold for hours with an ice pack. Hydro Flask also has a lifetime guarantee — a better policy than Yeti, which offers a five-year warranty on most coolers. With 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon and more than 1,000 reviews, it's one of the highest-rated coolers we came across. Bonus: It's available in some pretty fun colors.
Purchase the Hydro Flask Carryout Cooler for $99.95 on Amazon.
RTIC Ultra-Tough Soft Cooler
RTIC is a well-known, respected cooler brand with some products similar to Yeti — but at a much lower price point. The 20-can RTIC Ultra-Tough Soft Cooler is similar to the Yeti Hopper in appearance and some features, such as a leakproof and waterproof exterior. This cooler also floats and can keep food and drinks safely cold for up to two days.
Purchase the RTIC Ultra-Tough Soft Cooler for $99 on Amazon.
Vogano Soft Cooler Bag
This soft cooler bag is most similar to the Yeti Hopper Tote but costs nearly 80% less. Visually, it has the same shoulder strap, top handles, and a similar shape, plus it claims to keep an internal temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 12 hours in 90-degree heat. The one way the Vogano differs from the Yeti coolers is in color selection, with the Vogano offering more muted colors.
Purchase the Vogano Soft Cooler Bag for $79.99 on Amazon.
Igloo Trailmate Cooler
The Igloo Trailmate is comparable to Yeti's Roadie cooler. The two have different strap configurations but similar shapes and builds, and their features align. It has 1.5-inch insulation for extra temperature control, and its heavy-duty exterior makes it extra durable. Both coolers also have easy-latch lids, though the Igloo doesn't have tie-down slots like the Yeti (meaning it won't be as easy to secure on a boat).
Purchase the Igloo Trailmate Cooler for $99.99 on Amazon.
Lifetime Bear-Resistant Cooler
If you're big on camping, then it's worth considering this bear-resistant cooler by Lifetime. It's similar to the Yeti Roadie in its design and durability, though it doesn't have much of a color selection (as of this writing, only the Boulder Gray option is under $100). The cooler has been tested to withstand a bear for up to an hour, meaning no outdoor creatures can get through that tough exterior. Plus, it keeps ice frozen for up to five days, mimicking Yeti's high-quality insulation technology.
Purchase the Lifetime Bear-Resistant Cooler for $89 at Walmart.
Igloo Gripper Toolbox Personal Cooler
This cooler is also similar in style and durability to the Yeti Roadie, but it's much smaller (10-quart capacity), making it perfect for personal use. It has a hard exterior and an easy-open lid with latches, plus a durable lid gasket similar to the one Yeti uses to keep its coolers temperature-controlled. It only comes in one color, but it's a bright blue similar to the Yeti blue.
Purchase the Igloo Gripper Toolbox Personal Cooler for $49.97 at Walmart.
Goplus 16-Quart Cooler
Another one similar to the Roadie, this Goplus 16-quart cooler is perfect for camping or hiking trips because it keeps ice frozen for up to four days. It also has non-skid feet, similar to the Roadie, as well as latches that keep the inside temperature-controlled while still being easy to open.
Purchase the Goplus 16-Quart Cooler for $89.99 on Amazon.
EchoSmile Insulated Cooler
The EchoSmile comes in a few fun colors that compare to Yeti's bright color palette. This is also a Roadie dupe, with a hard exterior and ice retention for up to three days. Its lid can double as a seat, with the cooler supporting up to 300 pounds, and it also has anti-slip feet like Yeti coolers have, plus a comfortable handle and durable latches.
Purchase the EchoSmile Insulated Cooler for $84.99 on Amazon.
Yellow Jacket Ice Cooler
If you're looking for something similar to the Yeti Tundra, then the Yellow Jacket Ice Cooler is a solid option for its price point. Visually, the two are pretty comparable. The Yellow Jacket can keep food and drinks cold for up to 60 hours, and it's also designed to handle hot items for up to 36 hours. Its latches are similar to Yeti's and offer secure lid closure for adequate temperature control, plus it's lightweight enough to carry on a boat, when camping, or to a picnic.
Purchase the Yellow Jacket Ice Cooler for $82.99 on Amazon.
Costway Insulated Cooler
The Costway doesn't look exactly the same as the Yeti Tundra, but it has similarities in its build and features. It has three layers of insulation, keeping ice frozen for three days, which is comparable to the Tundra's 3-inch insulation barrier. It also has secure latches that create a leakproof exterior and keep the temperature from creeping up. This cooler can be carried from under the lid, like the Yeti, or by its handles.
Purchase the Costway Insulated Cooler for $79.99 on Amazon.
Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler
This Coleman cooler most closely resembles the Yeti Roadie Wheeled cooler, and it's one of the only wheeled coolers we could find under $100 that offers five-day ice retention — one of the longest of any cooler on this list. The Coleman actually has cupholders built into its lid, which the Yeti doesn't, though the Yeti has a dry goods basket that the Coleman does not. Ultimately, this cooler's ice retention and mobility are what put it on a similar wavelength as the Yeti.
Purchase the Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler for $64.99 on Amazon.