12 Best Yeti Cooler Dupes Under $100

Yeti is a popular cooler brand known for its quality products and high price tags. The general consensus is that Yeti is worth the money — and that, when properly cared for, a Yeti cooler can last for years. But if you don't want to spend a few hundred dollars on a cooler, it doesn't mean you can't still find something well-made, durable, and visually appealing.

We searched high and low for the best Yeti cooler dupes priced lower than $100. Yeti is known for coolers with stylish builds and colors, and while some of these dupes don't quite look the same, they have similar features and durability — a few on this list can even keep ice frozen for up to five days. None of the coolers compares to a Yeti in every category, but for the price point, they all have at least a few things in common. Each cooler was compared to one of three Yeti options: the Roadie (as well as the wheeled Roadie), which retails for anywhere from $165 to $475; the Tundra, which ranges from $295 to $1,595; and the Hopper, which costs between $200 and $300. The dupes on this list, however, never hit the triple-digit mark.