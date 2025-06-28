The Type Of Cookware That's Ideal For Outdoor Cooking And Campfires

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It takes a lot of work to get off the grid and into the wilderness. When planning a camping trip, beyond choosing where to go and what clothes to pack, you'll probably find yourself spending a lot of thought on how and what you'll eat. Even if you're doing some relatively luxurious cabin camping, you'll still need to nail down three meals a day, plus snacks, silverware, plates, drinks, etc. At least in that case, you may have a stove available. But if you're truly "roughing it," you may be relying on a campfire for many of your meals — and this means cooking equipment.

Rose Previte, chef and owner of Maydan Market and author of "Maydan: Recipes from Lebanon & Beyond," told Chowhound that you really don't need to bring more than one or two pans on your camping trip. She also shared helpful tips on what kind of pans those should be: "Cast-iron pans are by far and away the best for cooking over a live fire. They cook evenly and keep the heat like no other," she said. Unfortunately, Previte acknowledged, cast-iron pans are very heavy, which makes them less ideal if you're doing a lot of hiking while loaded down with equipment. However, don't be tempted to bring aluminum, even though they'd be easier to carry. "Aluminum pans are light and tempting to pack, but they get banged up and misshaped easily," she said. If weight is a concern, opt for carbon steel. "You really don't need more than one or two pans max," she added.