8 Nostalgic Ice Cream Shops That Still Exist, & 4 That Sadly Closed

Americans have a long love affair with ice cream that dates back to the 1700s. Legend has it that George Washington was known to spend vast sums of money on ice cream and that Thomas Jefferson had his own vanilla ice cream recipe. In those days, it was often bought from street vendors or made at home, but in the 19th century, new technologies made ice cream easier to make and distribute, giving rise to soda fountains and ice cream parlors. Over the centuries, countless ice cream shops have come and gone across the United States, but there are also several nostalgic spots that are over 100 years old and still going strong.

It's hard for any business to last for a century, especially in the restaurant industry, and ice cream shops are no exception. Ownership changes, economic downturn, and changing customer tastes can all take their toll. Plus, the proliferation of national chains in the 20th century made it hard for many independent parlors to compete. Some adapted without losing the character that made them local landmarks, while others ultimately closed after decades in business. Here are some of the country's longest-running ice cream shops that are still serving customers, along with a few iconic spots that sadly didn't make it.