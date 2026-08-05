8 Nostalgic Ice Cream Shops That Still Exist, & 4 That Sadly Closed
Americans have a long love affair with ice cream that dates back to the 1700s. Legend has it that George Washington was known to spend vast sums of money on ice cream and that Thomas Jefferson had his own vanilla ice cream recipe. In those days, it was often bought from street vendors or made at home, but in the 19th century, new technologies made ice cream easier to make and distribute, giving rise to soda fountains and ice cream parlors. Over the centuries, countless ice cream shops have come and gone across the United States, but there are also several nostalgic spots that are over 100 years old and still going strong.
It's hard for any business to last for a century, especially in the restaurant industry, and ice cream shops are no exception. Ownership changes, economic downturn, and changing customer tastes can all take their toll. Plus, the proliferation of national chains in the 20th century made it hard for many independent parlors to compete. Some adapted without losing the character that made them local landmarks, while others ultimately closed after decades in business. Here are some of the country's longest-running ice cream shops that are still serving customers, along with a few iconic spots that sadly didn't make it.
Open: Bassetts Ice Cream Parlor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Established in 1861, Bassets Ice Cream Parlor is the oldest ice cream shop in the United States. It all started when Lewis Dubois Basset began making ice cream in the backyard of his home in Salem, New Jersey, with a churn powered by mules. He later moved his operations to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, opening a retail shop in 1892. Today, the company is still run by Basset's descendants, and it's still in the same location in Reading Terminal Market. Bassets also distributes ice cream to other retail stores and ships nationwide.
Bassets Ice Cream may look a bit more modern today with flat screens displaying the menu, but there are still old-timey touches like the rustic-looking brown sign with gold lettering and the marble counter that's over 130 years old. In addition, the ice cream is still made with the same recipe Basset developed over a century ago. It's Philadelphia-style ice cream made with just cream and sugar, but no egg yolks, and it comes in a variety of flavors. Options include banana, cherry vanilla, English toffee, and pumpkin, to name just a few.
https://www.bassettsicecream.com/
(215) 925-4315
45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Open: Jahn's in New York City, New York
Ice cream was all the rage in New York City in the 19th century, leading to a proliferation of ice cream saloons and parlors, and later soda shops. There are several old-school New York City soda shops that still exist today, one of which is Jahn's. Founded by German immigrant John Jahn in 1897, the first shop opened in the Bronx, and it later expanded to 30 locations across the city. Today, there is only one left standing, and that's the Jahn's in Jackson Heights.
The last remaining Jahn's dates back to 1957, and it looks like it's straight out of that era. The current owners actually remodeled it in 2016 to include vintage touches like stained-glass lamps, cozy booths, and a white copper ceiling. Ice cream is still on the menu with offerings like scoops, sundaes, and banana splits. It also features classic American diner fare like tuna melt sandwiches and veal cutlets, as well as some Greek dishes like souvlaki and spanakopita. And to drink, there are soda shop favorites like egg creams, malteds, and milkshakes.
(718) 651-0700
81-04 37th Ave #1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Closed: Howard Johnson's in multiple locations
Howard Johnson's may be known today as a mid-cost hotel chain, but at one time it was the biggest restaurant chain in the country, and it was famous for its ice cream. Its story began in 1925 when Howard Johnson bought a newsstand and soda fountain in Quincy, Massachusetts. He saw how popular ice cream was, so he developed his own recipe and offered a range of flavors, including coconut, orange-pineapple, and pecan brittle. The ice cream was a hit, and Johnson would go on to open more ice cream shops and restaurants, eventually franchising the chain in 1935.
Howard Johnson's was at its peak during the 1960s through to the 1970s, when it had about 1,000 restaurants from coast to coast. Many people visited the signature orange-roofed restaurants just for the ice cream, which was ultra-creamy thanks to Johnson's recipe that included extra butterfat. The other draw was that the ice cream came in 28 fun flavors. Diners could also enjoy other comfort foods like fried clams, hamburgers, and hot sandwiches. Sadly, mismanagement led to the decline of the restaurants, and the last location closed its doors in Lake George, New York, in 2022.
Open: Fenton's Creamery in multiple locations
The title of the oldest ice cream shop in California goes to Fenton's Creamery, which was established in Oakland in 1894. Family lore says founder Elbridge Seth Fenton was convinced by his grandson, Melvon Fenton, to start making ice cream, sparking a passion for the craft that carried on through the generations. Melvin Fenton himself would go on to create some of the shop's most famous flavors, like the toasted almond and Swiss milk chocolate.
The flagship Fenton's Creamery has been in its current location on Piedmont Avenue since 1961, and now there is also a second location in Vacaville, California. The shops still make ice cream in-house in a range of flavors, including blueberry cheesecake, chocolate mint, and cookie dough. You can get it in scoops, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, and banana splits. If you love sundaes, the Black & Tan is a fan favorite, with toasted almond and vanilla ice cream layered with house-made caramel and hot fudge, then topped with toasted almonds, whipped cream, and a cherry. Both shops also offer hot food items like chicken strips, hamburgers, and chili cheese fries.
https://www.fentonscreamery.com/
Multiple locations
Open: Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum in Columbus, Indiana
Founded in 1900, Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum is one of the oldest soda fountains in the U.S., and arguably one of the grandest. Step inside and you'll find yourself surrounded by rich wood, marble countertops, and colorful stained glass. Brothers James, Lewis, and Pete Zaharakos originally opened it as a candy shop, but later transitioned it into a soda fountain and restaurant. It stayed in the family for generations until 2006, when the family fell into hard times and had to close shop. Fortunately, a group of community members restored it and brought it back to life in 2009.
Sidle up to the marble-and-onyx bar at Zaharakos, and you take your pick of all sorts of ice cream treats like brownie sundaes, ice cream floats, and sundaes. You can opt for ice cream flavors like chocolate, butter pecan, and mint chocolate chip, and add toppings like rainbow sprinkles and caramel sauce. The main menu also includes bites like cheese curds, sandwiches, and fries. If you have time, be sure to check out the museum with its antique soda fountains and Welte Orchestrion self-playing organ.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Closed: Bischoff's in Teaneck, New Jersey
For close to 90 years, Bischoff's was a beloved institution in Teaneck, New Jersey. But its history went back much farther than that. In 1890, Albert Bischoff opened his first ice cream and candy shop in Manhattan, New York. When he relocated to Teaneck in 1934, he opened the second Bischoff's, and it remained in the family for four generations. It was renowned for its house-made ice cream in flavors like rum raisin, double chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
Unfortunately, the early 2020s were not kind to Bischoff's. The pandemic took its toll on the business, and by 2022, owners Anita Mathers and her son Steve Mathers decided to close the doors. The duo reopened the shop a few months later with plans to transition it into a full-service restaurant, but that didn't pan out. Ultimately, the expenses were just too high. Steve Mathers told North Jersey, "Ice cream is not a cheap thing to make, not when you are trying to do it right and not when you want to pay your employees a decent rate." In 2023, the shop closed for the final time.
Open: Angelo Brocato in New Orleans, Louisiana
The history of New Orleans' famed ice cream shop Angelo Brocato can be traced back to Palermo, Sicily, in the late 1800s. That's when a young Angelo Brocato learned the craft of gelato making at a popular gelato parlor. He also learned how to make candy, baked goods, and desserts. Brocato brought that knowledge with him to New Orleans, Louisiana, and in 1905, he opened an ice cream shop that is still thriving and run by the same family today. In fact, it's so popular that it made our list of the best ice cream shops in every state.
The Angelo Brocato ice cream shop first opened in the French Quarter and became famous for its frozen treats like gelato, granita al limone (aka lemon ice), and Sicilian-style cannolis. The company has moved twice over the past century, and now resides in Mid-City, where it offers the same classic ice cream parlor vibes and sweet treats. Offerings include gelato in a range of flavors like cappuccino and vanilla bean, seasonal fruit ices, and pastries like cannolis and cassatine cake.
https://www.angelobrocatoicecream.com/
(504) 486-1465
214 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Open: Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor in Ephraim, Wisconsin
For over 120 years, Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor has been delighting folks young and old with house-made ice cream, sodas, malts, and shakes. Oscar and Mattie Wilson opened the spot in 1906 as an ice cream and candy shop, and later expanded both the building and the menu with the help of their four sons. Although the restaurant has had numerous owners over the years, it's stayed true to its roots, continuing to serve some recipes from the early years and preserving vintage decor like jukeboxes and fountain chairs.
The ice cream is the main draw for many at Wilson's, and it comes in numerous flavors. You can go old school with flavors like peppermint stick or strawberry (with real strawberry pieces), or try one of the featured flavors like pineapple upside down cake. You can also tuck into sundaes topped with hot fudge and caramel sauce and slurp back extra-thick shakes in flavors like cherry, raspberry, and cappuccino. Hot eats include hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. Be sure to also try the house-made root beer made from Wilson's 1906 recipe.
(920) 854-2041
9990 Water St S, Ephraim, WI 54211
Closed: Bresler's 33 Flavors
Long before Baskin Robbins started offering 31 ice cream flavors, another ice cream company was going big on variety, and with two more flavors to boot. That company was Bresler's 33 Flavors, and it was popular for most of the 20th century. Brothers William and David Bresler began selling ice cream from a cart in Chicago, Illinois, in 1929 and eventually built the business into a thriving chain that had over 300 locations across the U.S. The brothers also started a chain called Henry's Hamburgers that exclusively sold their ice cream.
Bresler's was famous for its numerous flavors of ice cream, some of which were innovative for their time. Options included bubblegum, macadamia nut, root beer, and Vermont maple. The chain also sold sherbets in flavors like lime and crushed pineapple, as well as sundaes, ice cream cakes, and pies. The Bresler brothers sold the chain to Oberweis Dairy in 1987, after which, it changed hands two more times, finally ending up with frozen foods company CoolBrands. It's unclear why the chain started to lose traction, but by 2007, there were only five shops left, all of which closed that year.
Open: Leopold's Ice Cream in multiple locations
If you've spent any time in Savannah, Georgia, you may be familiar with Leopold's Ice Cream. It's been an institution there since 1919, when brothers Peter, George, and Basil Leopold opened the shop at the crossroads of two streetcar lines. Now there are four locations in the city, including the flagship location downtown, two in the airport, and one on Whitemarsh Island. Each serves up handcrafted ice cream made with recipes the Leopold brothers developed.
If it's nostalgic vibes you're after, the flagship Leopold's features many items from the original shop, including the black marble soda fountain and wooden back bar. It's also adorned with movie posters and props from owner Stratton Leopold's time working in Hollywood. On the menu, you'll find an array of ice cream flavors, including lemon custard, pistachio, and coffee chocolate chip. You can have your ice cream served in scoops, sundaes, floats, banana splits, and ice cream sandwiches.
Multiple locations
Open: Doumar's Cones & Barbecue in Norfolk, Virginia
Doumar's Cones & Barbecue holds a special place in the history of American ice cream, as founder Abe Doumar was the first to invent the waffle cone. He got the idea at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis when he saw an ice cream vendor run out of paper cups and a waffle vendor nearby. He created the first waffle cone iron, and would go on to open a series of ice cream stands along the East Coast. The most popular location was in Norfolk, Virginia, and that's the only one that's still in operation today.
The last remaining Doumar's has been operating out of the same spot since 1934, and it offers old-school drive-in restaurant vibes with bright neon signs and a large car park area with curbside service (or counter service inside if you prefer). Of course, a waffle cone is in order if you visit. They're still made by hand on Abe Doumar's original waffle iron, and you can get them topped with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and butter pecan ice cream, as well as lime and orange sherbet. Doumar's also serves hot foods like burgers, hot dogs, and fries.
(757) 627-4163
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
Closed: C.C. Brown's in Los Angeles, California
Long regarded as the birthplace of the hot fudge sundae, C.C. Brown's was once one of Los Angeles' most famous ice cream spots. Named after founder Clarence Clifton Brown, it first opened in 1906 and soon gained renown for its ice cream served with roasted almonds, whipped cream, and a pitcher of hot fudge sauce that diners could pour themselves. When Brown's son Cliff moved the shop to Hollywood Boulevard in 1929, it also earned a reputation as a celebrity hotspot.
C.C. Brown's remained popular for decades thanks to its creative ice cream offerings that went beyond the simple hot fudge sundae. Take, for example, the Cinderella sundae that featured Melba peach, vanilla ice cream, lemon sherbet, crushed strawberries, pineapple, roasted almonds, and whipped cream. Salads, sandwiches, and ice cream sodas also rounded out the menu. The ice cream parlor closed in 1996 after owner John Schumacher passed away and his family could no longer keep it up. However, the family sold the rights and recipes to Lawry's, so you can still try C.C. Brown's famous hot fudge sundae at Lawry's restaurants.