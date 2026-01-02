15 Best Old-School Drive-In Restaurants Across The US
Few things invoke visions of classic Americana like drive-in restaurants. The first drive-in restaurants launched in the 1920s, and increased in popularity in the '40s and '50s as more people owned cars. Eventually, drive-ins started to be replaced by drive-throughs, and the popularity of drive-in restaurants waned. Despite that, many drive-in restaurants have survived, and new ones, leaning on the popularity of nostalgia, have opened. They can be a great spot to get that old-school atmosphere, but you have to know which ones are worth a visit.
Traditional drive-in restaurants allowed hungry customers to pull up and place their order with a server, called a carhop, who would then bring out the food, placing it on a tray that would attach to the window. While most drive-ins have speaker systems now, much of the process still remains the same. Many of these spots also offer patio seating and sometimes even extra activities to keep families busy while they wait.
We wanted to figure out which remaining drive-ins offered the best retro experience, so we took to the internet. Looking at social media, regular media, and local and national publications, we curated a list of the most iconic old-school drive-ins (that are still standing) that are worth cruising into. Seatbelts, everyone!
1. Ardy & Ed's Drive-In in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Originally opened as the Southside A&W Drive-In in 1948, Ardy & Ed's Drive-In has become an Oshkosh, Wisconsin, landmark. The drive-in has gone through several owners over the decades, but is still committed to retaining its old-school charm. The indoor dining area offers counter seating and features retro chrome and leather stools and vintage artwork on the walls. The dining room is small because Ardy & Ed's is more focused on outdoor dining and carhop service. Outside the little red building, you'll find picnic tables and servers on skates working to complete the '50s vibe.
Over the restaurant's storied history, it's been featured in several new stories and on TV. Folks on Facebook love the spot for both its retro charm and delicious food. The menu here is exactly what you'd expect from a retro drive-in, with items like hot dogs, hamburgers, and root beer floats, but also includes some seafood options like stuffed shrimp and fish and chips. Due to the northern Midwest weather, Ardy & Ed's is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of November and opening again in the spring.
2413 South Main St, Oshkosh, WI 54902
(920) 231-5455
2. Doumar's Cones & Barbecue in Norfolk, Virginia
This history of Doumar's Cones & Barbecue begins in 1904, when Abe Doumar was inspired to create the waffle cone while attending the World's Fair in St. Louis. He invented the first waffle cone machine, which you can still see if you visit the diner. The outside of the shop still retains its retro red roof and awning for those who opt for the drive-in experience. However, if you prefer to sit down and enjoy your meal within the homey, vintage atmosphere, there's plenty of seating inside as well. Sweet treats are the obvious draw at Doumar's, but you'll also find burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, pork barbecue, and more.
Doumar's has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" twice, with a special focus on the legendary waffle cones, but also treats like sundaes and floats, which the diner offers a variety of. Locals on Facebook call Doumar's remarkable and iconic, with many saying they have fond childhood memories of the spot and still come back to visit today.
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 627-4163
3. Dick's Drive-In in Seattle, Washington
Sonic is one of the most iconic drive-in chains, but if you're in the Seattle area, you've got to check out Dick's Drive-In. The first location opened in the Wallingford neighborhood of the city in 1954, and today the chain has 10 drive-ins and two food trucks throughout the Seattle metro. The Wallingford location still retains its old-school, vintage charm, and the newer restaurants manage to emulate the same vibe. These restaurants are drive-in and counter-serve only; there is no indoor seating.
Dick's puts a strong emphasis on quality, with a menu featuring locally sourced meat, burger buns, and potatoes, as well as hand-cut fries and handcrafted milkshakes. As a result, the menu is small but carefully curated. Commenters on Reddit say that they have fond memories of visiting Dick's Drive-In, with one Redditor adding that they always try to stop at one of the diners when they're in the area.
Multiple locations
4. Jerry's Curb Service in Beaver, Pennsylvania
Tucked along the Beaver River in Beaver, Pennsylvania, you'll find Jerry's Curb Service. The longtime spot first opened in 1947, and while it's in a new building now, it strives to maintain retro '50s vibes. The small spot is clad in chrome and features plenty of neon to help you find your way through the parking lot and drive-in. The menu here features items like burgers, steak and fries, and, of course, Pennsylvania's iconic Philly cheesesteaks. You'll also find dishes like poutine, made with fresh-cut fries, rich gravy, and cheese curds, plus milkshakes and other frozen treats.
Locals love the spot for its longtime charm and good food. The spot even draws in out-of-towners, who rave about the authentic carhop experience and retro, nostalgic vibes. Altogether, it's a great spot to stop while on a northeastern road trip or to visit for a fun date night.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100028410026985
1521 Riverside Dr, Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 774-4727
5. Johnnie's Drive-In in Tupelo, Mississippi
It's no surprise that Johnnie's Drive-In is filled with Elvis memorabilia; the diner opened in The King's hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1945 and was not just a spot he frequented in his youth, but the spot with his favorite drive-in burgers. Inside, Johnnie's is full of photos and clippings of Elvis, as well as an overall nostalgic vibe. Seating is available both inside and outside if you choose not to opt for carhop service.
The menu at Johnnie's is full of classic American eats, including burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and apple pie. Folks on Facebook say the food here is served hot and fresh, even when the spot is busy, and rave about dishes like the doughburger and barbecue sandwich. Above all, locals love the spot for its retro, Americana vibes and the heavy dose of nostalgia it provides. Note that Johnnie's is cash-only.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Johnnies-Drive-In-100057602231147/
908 E Main St, Tupelo, MS 38804
(662) 842-6748
6. Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia, New York
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In is a seasonal counter-serve and drive-in spot located in Scotia, New York, along the Mohawk River. The diner, inspired by Florida's drive-in ice cream stands, first opened in 1952 and has undergone several major changes since then, and has also cemented itself as a major institution of the community. Ice cream and milkshakes are a major part of Jumpin' Jack's menu, but other diner classics, like burgers and hot dogs, are also available.
Jumpin' Jack's gets a lot of love from locals, who rave about the fantastic food. The spot is also known for hosting local events, including frequent water skiing shows on the river. There's no indoor seating at Jumpin' Jack's, so it's only open seasonally; the spot usually closes at the end of August and reopens again in March.
http://www.jumpinjacksdriveininc.com/
5 Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 393-6101
7. Keller's Drive-In in Dallas, Texas
Keller's Drive-In opened in Dallas 75 years ago and has remained a staple for burgers and beers since then. Located on the northwest side of the city, the diner offers both counter-serve and car-side service. The old-school spot is simple and unassuming on the outside, with a simple green and yellow facade and neon trim, but its menu packs a punch.
Every item at Keller's is cooked to order, and you'll find fresh and delicious burgers, corndogs, and sandwiches here, plus extras like fries and shakes. Locals love the unassuming spot, with the number 5 special, a double burger with special dressing, a particular favorite. In keeping with the low-key vibe, Keller's doesn't have an official website and doesn't really do social media, recommending that customers call with questions or to learn their hours.
https://www.facebook.com/Kellers-Drive-In-126497860738502/
10554 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 357-3572
8. Red Rabbit Drive-In in Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Nestled across the street from the Juniata River, Red Rabbit Drive-In is another iconic Pennsylvania drive-in restaurant. The family-owned spot first opened in 1964, and despite being flooded by Hurricane Agnes in 1972, has managed to retain its old-school charm. When you pull into the parking lot, you'll find a white building, vintage signage, and a patio area for outdoor seating. Diners have the option to order at the counter or from their cars.
The drive-in is best known for its Bunny Burger, which includes bacon, cheese, and Red Rabbit's signature sauce, but the menu here also includes options like pizza, barbecue, sandwiches, and even seafood dinners. Because there's no indoor dining, Red Rabbit is closed from November to January and is only open Fridays through Sundays during the open season. The spot does not accept cards but has an ATM on the premises.
https://www.redrabbitdrivein.com/
60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020
(717) 834-4696
9. Snow White Drive-In in Lebanon, Tennessee
Snow White Drive-In is an old-school diner and drive-in right off of Main Street in Lebanon, Tennessee. The spot has been serving up classic American and southern dishes since the 1950s and is famous for its slow-smoked barbecue. Like many Tennessee diners, Snow White offers meat-and-three dishes, where you choose one main meat and three sides. The menu also features burgers, sandwiches, salads, milkshakes, and more.
Snow White isn't just a drive-in; seating is available inside, where you're surrounded by chrome-and-leather stools, checkerboard flooring, and a jukebox tucked along the wall. That being said, they're still popular for their drive-in service, and host a Saturday Night Cruise-In each week during the summer where customers can come enjoy food and family-friendly entertainment. Both locals and visitors say they love the spot for its great food and retro atmosphere.
https://www.thesnowwhitedrivein.com/
1714 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-4299
10. Sugarpine Drive-In in Troutdale, Oregon
Oregon, especially Portland, is famous for its food trucks and carts, but you can find a drive-in or two here as well, like the Sugarpine Drive-In. Located on the bank of the Sandy River and mile marker zero of the Historic Columbia River Highway, Sugarpine is loved by both locals and tourists. Those on Facebook say the food is fantastic, the atmosphere is elevated yet comforting, and that it's a must-stop if you're visiting the Portland area.
Sugarpine opened in 2018 in a restored 1920's gas station. Run by a husband-and-wife chef team, the spot was designed to pay homage to roadside diners and drive-ins of the past. The decor combines vintage elements with an upscale, woodland vibe that epitomizes Portland, and the menu is full of classics like sandwiches, salads, and ice cream, plus beer and wine. There's no indoor seating, but there is patio space if you'd prefer to enjoy the weather or take in views of the river. Sugarpine also takes online orders if you want to beat the crowds during the busy season.
1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
503-665-6558
11. Superdawg Drive-In in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is known for Chicago-style hot dogs, and few places in the Windy City are as beloved for their hot dogs as Superdawg Drive-In. The original location opened in 1948 to serve hot dogs to the masses, and despite some remodels, still retains its '40s and '50s-era charm. The 12-foot hot dog icons still stand on the roof, but there's now an indoor dining area for those who prefer a more traditional diner experience. Over 60 years after the original location opened, Superdawg opened up a second location in Wheeling, Illinois.
Superdawgs– the restaurant's trademarked hot dog– are the centerpoint of the menu, but you'll also find options like burgers, chicken strips, and grilled cheese, as well as desserts like malts, shakes, and sundaes. While the spot is somewhat of a tourist attraction, it's still loved by locals too, with reviewers on Facebook saying service is fast and friendly and the food is delicious. Superdawgs was even recently featured on the first season of USA's "Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman."
Multiple locations
12. The Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg, South Carolina
The Beacon Drive-In has been serving up slices of Americana in the Highland neighborhood of Spartanburg, South Carolina, since 1946. Located right off of John B. White Sr. Boulevard, named for the founder of the Beacon Drive-In, the spot continues to honor its legacy with car-side service. However, dine-in is available as well, and inside you'll find tables with gingham coverings and nods to the diner's storied past.
The diner offers a comprehensive menu of American classics, but is best known for its Chili-Cheese A-Plenty, a chilli cheeseburger, as well as barbecue favorites and banana splits. They're also known for their iced tea, and claim to sell more tea than any other single restaurant in the county. Both locals and visitors love The Beacon Drive-In not just for its fabulous food, but also for its fast service and nostalgic atmosphere.
https://www.beacondrivein.com/
255 John B White Sr Blvd #6047, Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 585-9387
13. The Drive-In Restaurant in Taylors Falls, Minnesota
Sometimes, the simplest restaurant names are the most effective. The Drive-In Restaurant first opened in Taylors Falls, a city just northeast of the Twin Cities metro, in 1956. While times have changed, The Drive-In Restaurant holds on to its '50s roots with servers in poodle skirts and era-appropriate music. However, they've made some updates, too, like an 18-hole mini golf course in the back, turning a typical drive-in visit into a full, fun experience.
The drive-in is most famous for its from-scratch root beer, which it makes fresh daily, and its handcrafted burgers. Other menu options include sandwiches and chicken, with ingredients sourced locally. Reviewers say the food is amazing and praise the friendly service and retro vibes. The diner doesn't offer indoor seating, though it does have a lovely patio. But as a result, like with many other drive-ins in the northern states, it's only open seasonally; you can visit from April through October.
https://taylorsfallsdrivein.com/
572 Bench St, Taylors Falls, MN 55084
(651) 465-7831
14. The Varsity in Atlanta, Georgia
The Varsity is one of the oldest spots on this list, as well as one of the most iconic. The original Atlanta location opened in 1928 and remains family-owned and operated to this day, though there are now eight locations within the greater Atlanta area. The original location has expanded over the years to cover two city blocks, making it the world's largest drive-in restaurant.
Each restaurant offers a modern take on old-school diners with sleek, retro decor that honors the chain's history. The menu is iconic, so much so that you practically have to learn a new language to eat here. The chili cheese dog and onion rings are must–tries, and you'll also find burgers, chicken, shakes, and pie. While the food is great, the nostalgia is another driving factor of the chain's success, making the spot beloved by old-timers and new visitors. Note that not all locations offer drive-in service.
Multiple locations
15. Val's Drive-In in Lewiston, Maine
Tucked in southern Maine, Val's Drive-In first opened in 1959 and has been family-owned and operated since 1974. The seasonal, family-friendly spot aims to offer good food at affordable prices, with menu options like its famous Heart Attack Burger, made with fresh, never-frozen beef. Locals say that through the years, the food has remained just as good as ever.
To add to the fun–and give wiggly kids something to do while they wait–the drive-in also offers batting cages so customers can practice their home run swings. There's no indoor seating at Val's, so it's only open in the warmer months, typically April through September. There is, however, outdoor seating if you don't feel like staying in the car. Note that Val's Drive-In is currently cash only and does not take cards or checks.
https://www.facebook.com/ValsDriveIn/
925 Sabattus St, Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 784-5592
Methodology
While drive-ins may not be as popular as they once were, there are still plenty of drive-in restaurants throughout the country. To choose the options for this list, we turned to the internet to see which drive-ins people on social media and various food and news publications considered most iconic. From there, we selected those with an old-school vibe, both spots that have been around for decades and those that are more recent but pay homage to retro roadside diners. Finally, to further curate the list, we chose those that have the best reviews and reputation, again based on things like social media and various publications.