15 Best Old-School Drive-In Restaurants Across The US

Few things invoke visions of classic Americana like drive-in restaurants. The first drive-in restaurants launched in the 1920s, and increased in popularity in the '40s and '50s as more people owned cars. Eventually, drive-ins started to be replaced by drive-throughs, and the popularity of drive-in restaurants waned. Despite that, many drive-in restaurants have survived, and new ones, leaning on the popularity of nostalgia, have opened. They can be a great spot to get that old-school atmosphere, but you have to know which ones are worth a visit.

Traditional drive-in restaurants allowed hungry customers to pull up and place their order with a server, called a carhop, who would then bring out the food, placing it on a tray that would attach to the window. While most drive-ins have speaker systems now, much of the process still remains the same. Many of these spots also offer patio seating and sometimes even extra activities to keep families busy while they wait.

We wanted to figure out which remaining drive-ins offered the best retro experience, so we took to the internet. Looking at social media, regular media, and local and national publications, we curated a list of the most iconic old-school drive-ins (that are still standing) that are worth cruising into. Seatbelts, everyone!