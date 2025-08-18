The Best Ice Cream Shop In Every US State

There's no treat quite as classic as ice cream. Invented centuries ago, most recipes for ice cream use a blend of heavy cream and milk, plus sugar, salt, vanilla, and other flavorings. While you can make ice cream at home with or without a machine, there's something special about visiting an ice cream shop.

Ice cream shops give you access to a wider variety of flavors, including some really creative flavor combinations. They also have items like cones or mix-ins on hand, and they can take your chosen ice cream and turn it into a sundae or shake. Unfortunately, not every ice cream shop experience is the same. There are plenty of sub-par shops out there, but there are also those that stand out from the rest — the kind that you make a special trip to visit on a hot summer day. We've scoured the country to find the best ice cream shop in every U.S. state.