The Best Ice Cream Shop In Every US State
There's no treat quite as classic as ice cream. Invented centuries ago, most recipes for ice cream use a blend of heavy cream and milk, plus sugar, salt, vanilla, and other flavorings. While you can make ice cream at home with or without a machine, there's something special about visiting an ice cream shop.
Ice cream shops give you access to a wider variety of flavors, including some really creative flavor combinations. They also have items like cones or mix-ins on hand, and they can take your chosen ice cream and turn it into a sundae or shake. Unfortunately, not every ice cream shop experience is the same. There are plenty of sub-par shops out there, but there are also those that stand out from the rest — the kind that you make a special trip to visit on a hot summer day. We've scoured the country to find the best ice cream shop in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe
Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe has been serving up delicious frozen treats in Mobile since 1969. Guests will find 47 handmade flavors, including more unique flavors like biscotti, hot chocolate, and prickly pear, as well as treats like shakes and sundaes.
Reviewers say it's some of the best ice cream around, and despite the usually long lines, the staff is quick and you don't have to wait long. Cammie's also caters ice cream for parties and events.
Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe
(251) 471-1710
2511 Old Shell Road Mobile, AL, 36607
Alaska: WooHoo! Ice Cream
Alaska might not be the first state that comes to mind when you think "ice cream," but customers say that WooHoo! Ice Cream in Anchorage has some of the best ice cream they've ever tasted. Located in the heart of the city, WooHoo! handmakes traditional flavors like cookies n cream and strawberry, as well as flavors like Nutella and thai tea. Customers love trying different flavor combinations and appreciate the use of natural sweeteners like honey.
(907) 351-3087
5881 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Novel Ice Cream
Arizona is a notoriously hot state, and there's no better way to beat the heat than with a treat from Novel Ice Cream. The shop has locations in Phoenix and Mesa, as well as a traveling ice cream truck.
Novel has eight staple flavors and four rotating options, but is perhaps best known for its Dough Melts — ice cream-stuffed donuts. Reviewers love the variety of delicious, handmade options, but also the cozy setting in which they can enjoy their treats.
(602) 579-7773
1028 Grand Ave #6, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arkansas: Loblolly Creamery
Fun, creative flavors are on the menu at Loblolly Creamery like morning brew, Arkansas mud, and honey lavender, and reviewers love them all. While the handmade ice cream may be exceptional, it's not the only thing you'll find at Loblolly. Macarons and other baked goods are also available at both the Little Rock and Benton locations. Even better? It offers local delivery.
(501) 503-5164
1423 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Gunther's Ice Cream
The retro vibe you find inside Gunther's Ice Cream isn't just a design choice; it reflects the 80-year-old restaurant's history. The Sacramento shop still uses its original 1940s recipe with a high percentage of butterfat cream, and customers love it.
Flavors like black raspberry marble, green tea, and maple nut are available in addition to classic flavors like birthday cake and chocolate chip cookie dough. Customers say that, despite the popularity of the shop, the staff are friendly and the line moves quickly.
(916) 457-6646
2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818
Colorado: The Ice Cream Mill
The first thing you'll notice about The Ice Cream Mill in Colorado Springs is that you'll feel like you just stepped back into the old west. However, what you'll remember is the handmade ice cream and other desserts, which get rave reviews from visitors. In addition to offering huge portions of its 25 different flavors, you can find sundaes, floats, and even tubs of ice cream to take home, as well as brownies, cookies, and other baked goods.
(719) 300-7847
5620 Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Connecticut: Rich Farm Ice Cream
You can enjoy ice cream made straight from the farm at Rich Farm Ice Cream in Oxford, Connecticut. The shop offers a wide variety of flavors as well as sundaes, milkshakes, floats, and more.
Guests say that although the spot is popular, the staff are friendly and the lines move fast. In addition to the Oxford spot, the shop offers some of the best ice cream in the state with locations in Bristol, Placenta, and Middlefield, Connecticut.
(203) 881-1040
691 Oxford Rd, Oxford, CT 06478
Delaware: Woodside Farm Creamery
New England seems to have a few farms offering homemade ice cream. However, venture south and you'll find Woodside Farm Creamery, a scenic and relaxing farm ice cream shop in Hockessin, Delaware. Stop by for one of the numerous events throughout the year, or just pop in for a delicious treat. The immense flavor list includes options like bacon, peanut butter and jelly, and motor oil, as well as classics like chocolate and vanilla. The creamery also sells ice cream cakes and take-home buckets, and it offers catering and birthday parties.
(302) 239-9847
1310 Little Baltimore Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Let's Chill
Florida just seems like a place that's good for ice cream. It's basically the theme park capital of the country, and theme parks are perfect for ice cream, like Disney's Dole Whip (we know it's not technically ice cream, but it practically is). One of the best Florida spots for ice cream is Let's Chill Ice Cream in Coral Springs.
Reviewers say the homemade ice cream is packed with flavor, and they love the ability to sample different types before making a choice, as well as the option to choose flights of different flavors. They also mention that the customer service is excellent, and while the lines can be long, they move fast.
(754) 702-3513
9739 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Georgia: eighty7sweets Vegan Ice Cream Company
If the idea of non-dairy, vegan ice cream gives you pause, you're not alone. However, eighty7sweets Vegan Ice Cream Company in Atlanta pulls it off with rave reviews. Customers call the ice cream phenomenal and say that, even though the shop uses coconut milk, it doesn't taste like coconut. They also appreciate the excellent service and that the staff is willing to take the time to explain how the ice cream is made, which can be very helpful to those with food allergies or intolerance.
eighty7sweets Vegan Ice Cream Company
(470) 378-7956
56 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Hawaii: Island Cream Co.
Hawaii is probably better known for shaved ice than ice cream, but at Island Cream Co. in Maui, you can try both. The shop hand-makes over 150 different flavors and offers 36 options for customers each day. Reviewers adore the ice cream, saying it's flavorful and rich, and also say the customer service is excellent.
The ice cream isn't the only draw, though; the shaved ice is, too. The shop's Glacier Ice Station offers dozens of flavor options and allows you to blend flavors to create your own. With all these choices, it's no wonder Island Cream Co. is constantly making "best" lists.
(808) 298-0916
305 Keawe St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Idaho: Scoops N Sliders
Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains is Pocatello, Idaho, and within Pocatello, you'll find Scoops N Sliders. The family-owned restaurant offers high-quality, creative flavors, and customers love the range of choices like honey lavender, caramel apple cheesecake, and root beer float. Some say it's the best ice cream they've ever had and mention that the customer service is great and prices are fair. The award-winning restaurant also offers catering for events ranging from weddings to church socials.
(208) 646-8111
345 Yellowstone Ave Suite D2, Pocatello, ID 83201
Illinois: Richard's Super Premium Ice Cream
It takes a lot of confidence to name your brand something like "Richard's Super Premium Ice Cream," but the Chicago, Illinois, shop certainly lives up to its title. Located near the Pullman National Historic Site, one reviewer sums it up as "a small, quirky ice cream shop that's absolutely bursting with charm and flavor."
The ice cream shop is best known for its banana pudding flavor, but you'll find reviewers raving about other flavors like the sweet potato pie and peach vodka, too. Customers also love the welcoming, friendly atmosphere at Richard's and that the shop offers delivery.
Richard's Super Premium Ice Cream
(773) 614-8999
11033 S Langley Ave Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60628
Indiana: Sundae's Homemade Ice Cream
Sundae's Homemade Ice Cream says it has the "best ice cream in Indy," and reviewers seem to agree, with many stating it's a must-visit in Indianapolis. So, what pulls this shop to the front of the pack? As one reviewer puts it, "The ice cream is rich, creamy, and clearly made with high-quality ingredients." The shop carries 32 rotating flavors like truffle latte, Jurassic Krunch, and banana brownie, as well as sorbets and frozen yogurts. Sundae's also offers sundaes, of course, as well as coffee to complement your frozen treat.
(317) 570-0533
9922 E 79th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Iowa: Dan and Debbie's Creamery
Iowa is full of farms, but more of the corn-growing kind; not the dairy kind. Regardless, at Dan and Debbie's Creamery in Ely, Iowa, you'll find farm fresh dairy products like cheese curds, butter, and, of course, ice cream.
Reviewers say it's the best ice cream in Iowa, with some saying it's the best they've ever had. "Creamy" and "flavorful" are commonly used to describe the ice cream at Dan and Debbie's, which is handmade with local ingredients. The creamery offers signature flavors like salted caramel, coffee Oreo, and butter pecan, as well as a variety of seasonal options, like pineapple upside-down cake and sweet corn.
(319) 848-6455
1600 Main St, Ely, IA 52227
Kansas: Sylas and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream
Sylas and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream opened its first location in Lawrence, Kansas in 1997, and its second in Olathe not long after. Here, you'll find 40 handmade flavors of creamy, delicious ice cream and options like sundaes and shakes. This is another spot that reviewers say has the best ice cream they've ever had, and they love the wide array of choices and creative flavors available. Sylas and Maddy's also offers take-home quarts or pints of its ice cream.
Sylas and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream
(785) 832-8323
1101 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream
"Crank & Boom" doesn't sound like it would be the name of an ice cream place. However, it reflects the fun, eclectic atmosphere you'll find at the Lexington, Kentucky, shop. It offers locally-crafted ice cream with locally-sourced ingredients, and the company is also dedicated to giving back to the community.
Customers enjoy the good variety of flavors and options like sundaes, ice cream cocktails, and boozy floats. They also appreciate that allergens and gluten-free options are clearly marked, making visits easy and accessible for all visitors.
(859) 288-2176
1210 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: Angelo Brocato
In the center of Louisiana you'll find Angelo Brocato, a family-owned ice cream parlor that's been serving gelato and other Italian desserts since 1905. Gelato is very similar to ice cream; the exact difference is that gelato typically has less milk fat and is churned more slowly. Despite the lower milk fat, customers say the gelato at Angelo Brocato is deliciously rich. The charming shop also offers granitas, biscotti, and Italian pastries. Many gelato flavors are available in local grocery stores as well.
(504) 486-1465
214 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Scoopdeck
If you're craving ice cream in southern Maine during the summer months, you've got to pay a visit to Wells, Maine, and Scoopdeck. The coastal shop offers a huge variety of creative flavors, like black raspberry Oreo, cannoli, and graham central station.
For those who can't decide, try the flight option, which allows you to sample six different flavors. Scoopdeck also offers frozen yogurt and sherbet, as well as non-dairy and sugar-free options for those with dietary restrictions.
(207) 646-5150
6 Eldridge Rd, Wells, ME 04090
Maryland: Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream
After a tour of Washington D.C., pop over to Bethesda, Maryland, and Sarah's Handmaid Ice Cream. The family-owned ice cream shop offers dozens of flavors handmade with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular favorites include Oreo lover, lavender honey, and banana pudding. Don't worry if you can't decide, Sarah's offers samples and a flight option so you can try multiple flavors. The shop also offers take-home pints and offers delivery. As an added bonus, Sarah's also does a lot of work to support the community.
(301) 652-6823
5241 River Road Bethesda, MD 20816
Massachusetts: Richardson's Ice Cream
Nestled in Middleton, Massachusetts, just north of Boston, you'll find Richardson's Ice Cream. Located on a family-owned dairy farm, it offers fresh handmade ice cream in an old-fashioned setting.
Reviewers mention that although the shop doesn't offer terribly unique flavors. In regards to the ones they do offer, though, "quality, flavor, and freshness are unbeatable." Common favorites include the blueberry pie and the German chocolate cake. Reviewers also like how laid back and family-friendly the farm is, with options like mini golf and batting cages.
(978) 774-5450
156 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949
Michigan: Moomers Homemade Ice Cream
Ice cream shops on dairy farms are pretty popular. We've already had a few on this list, and are about to bring you another: Moomers in Traverse City, Michigan. The Plummers run this ice cream shop on their family farm, offering a menu of over 150 handmade flavors, with 20 available each day. If you can't decide what you want, customers recommend ordering a flight so you can try several different flavors. The black cherry flavor is a particular favorite of locals, who also love watching the peaceful cows in the pasture while they eat their ice cream.
(231) 941-4122
7263 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685
Minnesota: Nelson's Ice Cream
Frigid Minnesota winters don't stop the locals from loving ice cream; after all, it's where Dairy Queen is headquartered. Dairy Queen may not sell real ice cream, but plenty of other places in Minnesota do, with one of the best being Nelson's Ice Cream in Stillwater. What started as a grocery store in 1923 is now a family-owned ice cream shop famous for its generous serving sizes.
Reviewers can't seem to agree on a favorite flavor, although common mentions include banana, Monster Cookie, Lemon Bar, and Superman. Note that the shop only accepts cash, but does have an ATM inside for convenience.
(651) 342-8895
920 Olive St W, Stillwater, MN 55082
Mississippi: Southern Sweets Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor
Southern Sweets Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor serves up a variety of ice cream treats, including cones, sundaes, malts, and shakes in Columbus, Mississippi. Guests adore the cute vintage vibe and excellent customer service, and they say the owner spoils everyone who walks through the door. They also claim the ice cream is terrific, and many recommend the sundaes and shakes. Southern Sweets also offers baked goods, sweet tea, and old-fashioned sodas.
Southern Sweets Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor
(662) 570-1531
Holly Hills Plaza, 3189 Hwy 45 N Suite G, Columbus, MS 39705
Missouri: High Hopes Ice Cream
High Hopes Ice Cream in Kansas City, Missouri, lives up to its name. The colorful, eclectic shop offers a variety of ice cream flavors, including classic flavors plus more unique options like strawberry soda pop, cinnamon and honey, and Jack and Sally (sweet potato pie). It also offers dairy-free and vegan options, as well as "Saturn sammies," brioche buns filled with ice cream and sauce.
Reviewers say the ice cream is rich and creamy, and the portions at High Hopes are generous. Others mention that the prices are reasonable and it's some of the best ice cream they've ever had, with one reviewer calling it "magic in a cone." The shop is exclusively for walk-up and curbside pickup.
5536 Troost Ave A, Kansas City, MO 64110
Montana: Big Dipper Ice Cream
If you're craving homemade ice cream in Montana, you can find it at Big Dipper Ice Cream. The award-winning shop has four locations throughout the state in Missoula, Helena, Billings, and Great Falls, plus a traveling ice cream truck. Locals love the place, calling it an absolute treasure that offers frozen magic. The shop is constantly testing out special flavors, and some common favorite flavor options include huckleberry and Mexican chocolate, and many love the sorbets as well.
(406) 543-5722
631 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Coneflower Creamery
At Nebraska's Coneflower Creamery, you'll find handmade, farm-to-cone ice cream, as well as made-from-scratch cones and sprinkles. There are three shops in Nebraska: the Blackstone District and Millwork Commons locations in Omaha, and another location in Elkhorn. The Millwork location even allows guests to watch the ice cream being made.
While Coneflower has flavors they keep available year-round, it also offers a variety of seasonal flavors. Common favorite flavors include the Blackstone Butterbrickle and cherry crumble. Reviewers say the ice cream is rich and creamy and the best they've ever had. They also enjoy watching as the ice cream is made.
(402) 913-2399
3921 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: TK's Boba & Creamery
In general, Las Vegas isn't typically considered family-friendly. When it comes to food, it's known for its buffets, not its ice cream. However, TK's Boba & Creamery flips these ideas on their heads, offering a family-friendly spot for rolled ice cream and boba tea. If you haven't heard of rolled ice cream, also called stir-fried ice cream, it's a Thai method of making ice cream, where the ingredients are poured onto a frozen pan, then scraped into rolled strips.
Customers say the rolled ice cream is amazing, and the prices and portion sizes are perfect. Fun flavors like Cookie Munster, Rainbow Road, and Nutella are available, plus a few standard scoop options as well. Reviewers also love that the creamery doubles as a video game lounge, with arcade games and popular video games like Mario Kart, making it the perfect spot in Sin City for the kids (and the kid inside you).
(725) 244-6971
500 E Windmill Ln #170, Las Vegas, NV 89123
New Hampshire: Richardson's Farm
Not to be confused with Richardson's Ice Cream in Massachusetts, Richardson's Farm is an orchard in Boscawen, New Hampshire, serving handmade ice cream and baked goods. Reviewers appreciate that the amazing homemade ice cream comes in a variety of flavors, like banana chocolate chip, coffee Oreo, and pistachio, and the shop offers flights if you can't pick just one flavor. They also love that sorbets are available for those who can't have dairy. Note that Richardson's Farm only accepts cash.
(603) 796-2788
170 Water St, Boscawen, NH 03303
New Jersey: Skipper Dipper
What better spot for an ice cream shop than on the beach? Skipper Dipper in Long Beach, New Jersey, has been just a few blocks away from the sandy shores of Long Beach Island for nearly 50 years. There's a reason it's lasted so long: reviewers say the service is amazing, the ice cream is phenomenal, and it's the best ice cream spot on the island.
The seasonal restaurant offers a variety of hard serve flavors as well as a handful of soft serve options, including a Dole Whip similar to that at Disney. Customers love that the ice cream parlor goes above and beyond to serve those with allergies, including offering oat milk soft serve options for the dairy averse.
(609) 492-9680
9305 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, NJ 08008
New Mexico: I Scream Ice Cream
Stepping into I Scream Ice Cream in Albuquerque, New Mexico, means stepping into retro whimsy. The parlor offers a variety of delicious ice cream flavors, like moo-llennium crunch, ripe raspberry chocolate chunk, and southern blackberry cobbler, as well as other types of frozen desserts and snacks like hot dogs and chips. What really makes I Scream Ice Cream stand out is the decor -– shelves and shelves full of vintage collectables and knick-knacks that both adults and kids can enjoy along with their ice cream.
(505) 268-0139
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Figo-Il Gelato Italiano
New Yorkers are notoriously tough, so when a New York City ice cream shop has consistent 4.8- and 4.9-star ratings at all of its locations, you know it's good. Figo-Il Gelato Italiano has five shops in the state, all offering artisanal, handmade Italian gelato as well as pastries and coffee.
One reviewer calls it the "best gelato I have had outside of France/Italy," with another saying it's thick and creamy and the flavor is unreal. Many rave about flavors like the nocciola (hazelnut), Ferrero Rocher, and stracciatella (creamy milk with dark chocolate chips), as well as non-ice cream options like the cannolis and the affogato.
(212) 226-6758
178 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina: Beaches-N-Cream
Supply is a coastal town in North Carolina, and just a mile or so from the sandy shore of Holden Beach, you'll find Beaches-N-Cream. This cozy ice cream parlor makes its ice cream fresh and on-site using fresh, local ingredients. The shop offers a huge range of flavors, with select options available each day. Common favorites include the banana pudding ice cream, butter pecan ice cream, and birthday cake. Reviewers especially love that the ice cream is made with real ingredients. They say it's the perfect spot to visit on vacation, and that although it can be busy, the lines move pretty fast.
(910) 842-7326
3316 Holden Beach Rd SW, Supply, NC 28462
North Dakota: Sweet Dreams Confections
Sweet Dreams Confections is an old-fashioned candy store in Fargo that includes a cafe and gelato counter. The gelato isn't an afterthought, though — Sweet Dreams hand-makes 25 different flavors daily right on the premises with options like cannoli, tiramisu, and red velvet.
Customers call the gelato at Sweet Dreams "delicious" and say it's "hands down the best gelato in Fargo." The store also offers an impressive selection of other items, including candy, fudge, and soda, and the cafe serves lunch Mondays through Saturday.
(701) 297-9338
4101 13th Ave S #1000, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Mitchell's Ice Cream
The building that Mitchell's Ice Cream flagship location now inhabits was built as a theater over 100 years ago. Today, the Cleveland ice cream shop still puts on a show, allowing customers to come watch the kitchen as they make the ice cream that's sold up front and in stores across the state. Mitchell's makes all its ice cream in-house and sources ingredients locally when possible, resulting in fresh and delicious desserts. Reviewers are particularly fond of flavors like banana cream pie, campfire s'mores, and key lime pie, but the shop carries nearly 30 classic flavors as well as a handful of seasonal flavors. Vegan options are available as well.
(216) 861-2799
1867 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: The Ice Creamatory
You'll scream for the ice cream at The Ice Creamatory –- literally! The Norman, Oklahoma, shop is horror-themed, with coffin tables, skulls, candles, and horror movie memorabilia. However, the spooky decor isn't the only draw — so is the delicious ice cream.
The Ice Creamatory serves up a variety of horror-themed soft-served dishes, like the Wednesday Addams (dark cherries and chocolate chips blended in and topped with raspberry drizzle and purple sprinkles), the Elm Street (Reeses Puffs and Cocoa Pebbles blended in, topped with peanut butter drizzle and red sprinkles) and the Upside Down (blueberry and waffle crisp blended in, topped with maple syrup and whipped cream). Guests can also make their own flavor combinations.
(516) 581-6601
1200 12th Ave SE, Norman, OK 73071
Oregon: Luna's Ice Cream
Milwaukie, Oregon, is a small suburb of Portland that's home to Luna's Ice Cream. The sweet (no pun intended) shop offers handcrafted ice cream in amazing and delightful flavors. Both classic and unique options are available, and popular flavors include the Nilla Maple Marionberry, Apple Pie a la mode, and Cookie + Dough. Vegan flavors are available as well in both fruity and classic ice cream flavors. Locals love that Luna's Ice Cream is family-owned and donates a portion of profits to the Humane Society.
(503) 607-8682
10812 SE Oak St A, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Pennsylvania: Lapp Valley Farm
New Holland, Pennsylvania, is firmly situated in Amish country. Whether or not you agree with the lifestyle, you have to admit that the Amish are great at making things with their hands, and that includes farm-fresh ice cream. Lapp Valley Farm has been doing just that for 50 years now.
The farm's creamery offers a variety of flavors, including chocolate marshmallow, black cherry, and maple walnut. They even offer a drive-through option for those on the go. If you decide to stay a while, you can explore the farm, pet the calves, or play with the farm kittens. There's also an indoor playground on-site for kids.
(717) 354-7988
244 Mentzer Rd, New Holland, PA 17557
Rhode Island: Brickley's Ice Cream
The small, family-owned Brickley's Ice Cream in Wakefield, Rhode Island, is a local favorite. The shop offers over 45 flavors of hard serve and soft-serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sherbets. Reviewers say the ice cream is creamy, sweet, and delicious, even the non-dairy options. Many also mention that the prices are reasonable, portions are generous, and the service is fast and friendly, which all together makes for a tasty and enjoyable ice cream experience.
(401) 782-8864
322 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: Good Karma Ice Cream
One bite at Good Karma Ice Cream in Easley, South Carolina, will have you wondering what good deeds you've done to deserve such a treat. The family-run shop offers over 70 flavors of Hershey's ice cream like minty mint chip, strawberry cheesecake, and road runner raspberry. Tons of combinations and creative concoctions are available as well. Reviewers say that in addition to the great ice cream, the servers take the time to make sure guests are satisfied.
(864) 360-9658
203 W Main St, Easley, SC 29640
South Dakota: Leones' Creamery
Nestled in the Black Hills of South Dakota is Leones' Creamery. Located in the city of Spearfish, this ice cream shop offers hand-crafted, small-batch ice cream in both traditional and unique flavors. While not a ton of flavors are available at a time, customers say the ones in the store are yummy and delicious.
Flavors rotate throughout the seasons, but include options like ginger beet with chocolate speckle, salted caramel peanut butter cup, and mountain huckleberry. Leones' also offers vegan options and takes extra care when helping customers with allergies.
(605) 644-6461
722 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Tennessee: Sarabhas Creamery
Sarabha's Creamery has the distinction of being the first Indian creamery in Nashville. The shop hand-makes fresh ice cream daily. This includes classic flavors like chocolate and strawberry, as well as options infused with traditional Indian flavors like saffron and chai spice. Reviewers say these options taste authentic, but the spice isn't too overpowering. Sarabha's also offers Indian drinks and pastries, which are reportedly fantastic. Reviewers also mention that the service is exceptional, and the ambiance is warm and inviting.
(615) 953-7405
400 21st Ave S #201, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Manolis Ice Cream, Pops, Sorbet, and More
Manolis Ice Cream, Pops, Sorbet, and More may not look like much at first glance -– a simple white food truck with some picnic tables near highway 290 in Austin. But multiple reviewers say it's their favorite ice cream spot in Austin. So what makes their ice cream so special? It's fresh, homemade, and tastes amazing.
Flavors range from decadent options like tiramisu and salted caramel to fruity flavors like mango and passion fruit. Several non-dairy options are available, as are ice pops, Italian ices, sorbets, shakes, floats, artisan pastries, and more. While the menu is the major draw, guests also enjoy the friendly, family-friendly atmosphere.
Manolis Ice Cream, Pops, Sorbet, and More
(512) 387-5045
8907 Circle Dr, Austin, TX 78736
Utah: Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream
One man's passion for both ice cream and the American Revolution led to the creation of Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream. The tavern-style ice cream parlor is themed around the Revolutionary War, with flavors like Patrick Henry's Give Me Chocolate or Give Me Death; Samuel Adams, Father of the Cookies 'N Cream Revolution; and John Adams' Oh My Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. Reviewers say the ice cream is rich and creamy, and beyond that, the atmosphere is just tons of fun with costumed staff and Revolutionary-era decor.
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream
(801) 300-8836
568 N Mill Rd A101, Vineyard, UT 84059
Vermont: The Village Scoop
Not far from Lake Champlain in Northern Vermont, you'll find The Village Scoop. This Colchester, Vermont, shop offers hard and soft serve ice cream, shakes, sundaes, cakes, and more served from both an interior counter and a drive through. Outdoor seating is available.
Common favorite flavors include maple and peanut butter pie, but several different options are available. Reviewers say that The Village Scoop has the best ice cream around, and it's a great place to bring the family. They warn that the lines can be long, but they usually move pretty fast.
(802) 999-6962
419 Main St, Colchester, VT 05446
Virginia: Outside the Cone
Outside the Cone in Lynchburg, Virginia, not only handcrafts its ice cream, but also makes its syrups and sauces from scratch. Each flavor showcases the quality of ingredients and the care and research they put into flavor development. The shop offers classic flavors like cookies & cream and cookie dough, but also offers seven unique flavors that cycle out weekly. For those who can't decide, flights are available. Customers especially love that the shop offers vegan, gluten-free, and keto options and that the bowls are eco-friendly.
(434) 219-6096
1305 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Washington: Amethyst Creamery
If you're a fan of ice cream and cool geodes, Amethyst Creamery in Richland, Washington, may be the perfect place for you. The cozy shop offers a variety of flavors like lemon cheesecake, chocolate peanut butter swirl, and Superman. There are also non-dairy options, such as coffee, milkshakes, and affogato, an iconic Italian dessert made by topping a scoop of vanilla ice cream with espresso.
Amethyst Creamery also sells crystal artwork and sculptures, making it a unique destination. If you're not into new-age crystals and such, don't worry, it's not that type of shop. Customers say the owner just really likes cool rocks, and he's also super kind and friendly.
(509) 713-7711
700 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352
West Virginia: Dairy Creme Corner
Dairy Creme Corner claims to have the biggest cones in Fairmont, West Virginia, and based on the photos, they probably aren't lying. Customers say the servings are huge, and best of all, delicious. The soft serve ice cream is thick, rich, and creamy, and is available as a cone, sundae, milkshake, or avalanche. However, ice cream is just one of several options available; you'll also find burgers, hot dogs, nachos, and more. Customers also warn that the lines are long, but they move pretty fast. Note that Dairy Creme Corner is open seasonally and only accepts cash or local checks, but does have an ATM inside.
(304) 366-6809
187 Homewood Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554
Wisconsin: The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe
Wisconsin is the dairy capital of the U.S. and, of course, the birthplace of Culver's, so it's no surprise it's got ice cream shops worth mentioning. One of the best in the state is The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe, an adorable ice cream parlor on the shore of Lake Nokomis. And when we say on the shore, we mean on the shore; you can get to The Windmill by car or by boat.
Located inside a historic building in a beautiful setting, The Windmill Ice Cream Shop offers 28 flavors at a time. These include classics like moose tracks and rainbow sherbet, as well as unique options like play dough and muddy boots, and dairy-free flavors. Not only are there dozens of options, but servings are generous. The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe is another spot that's open seasonally and only accepts cash.
1972 Co Hwy L, Tomahawk, WI 54487
Wyoming: Ice Cream Cafe
Wyoming may have the lowest population density of the contiguous United States, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in the ice cream department. At the Ice Cream Cafe in Gillette, Wyoming, they're dishing up gourmet, handmade ice cream in classic and seasonal flavors. Regular options include mud pie, birthday cake, and bubble gum, but the shop is always testing out new flavors.
Dairy-free options are also available for those with allergies or sensitivities, including a super smooth chocolate flavor. In addition to the tasty ice cream, reviewers say the shop is cute and the staff is helpful and friendly, leading to an overall happy experience.
(307) 686-8110
202 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY 82716
Methodology
Ice cream is a pretty popular dessert, and as a result, there are tons and tons of ice cream shops in the U.S. Of those, a good percentage serve pretty great ice cream, so how did we choose which ice cream shop from each state to feature?
Well, we would have loved to travel around taste-testing ice cream, but our budget and deadline didn't allow for interstate travel. Instead, we chose ice cream shops based on their overall rating on Google and in part by the number of reviews they had. All shops on this list have at least 4.7 stars, and we tried to only select those with at least 300 ratings (although in some states, this wasn't possible). We also excluded multi-state chains, focusing primarily on those located within just one state.