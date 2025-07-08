10 Old School Soda Shops That Still Exist In NYC

New York is home to some of the most modern, cutting edge restaurants in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy relics of its rich history. Dotted throughout the city, you can find a few of the soda shops that once proliferated every neighborhood and live out your candy-coated dreams (with some whipped cream and a cherry on top). Back in the early 19th century, soda fountain machines were found in pharmacies, where carbonated water was mixed with medicine to make them more palatable. Pharmacists would often flavor these fizzy drinks with sweet syrups, and over time, people began to request the flavored drinks even without the medicine. These shops became particularly popular during Prohibition, where they provided a family-friendly, alcohol-free place to socialize as much as they were a health destination.

Soda fountains began to flourish for the next several decades. Found in drugstores, department stores, and standalone shops, they drew in customers with sweet treats like candy, root beer floats, milkshakes, and sundaes. Soda jerks, young men who operated the fountains, became cultural icons, known for their quick hands and friendly banter. In addition to serving sweets and light fare like sandwiches and burgers, soda fountains offered a place of community. They became after-school hangouts, date spots, and neighborhood institutions, but the rise of fast food chains and supermarkets led to their decline by the 1970s. But many cities, including New York, are now experiencing a revival of these nostalgic shops, which today blend vintage decor, old-fashioned treats, and community charm in a modern context.