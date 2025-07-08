10 Old School Soda Shops That Still Exist In NYC
New York is home to some of the most modern, cutting edge restaurants in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy relics of its rich history. Dotted throughout the city, you can find a few of the soda shops that once proliferated every neighborhood and live out your candy-coated dreams (with some whipped cream and a cherry on top). Back in the early 19th century, soda fountain machines were found in pharmacies, where carbonated water was mixed with medicine to make them more palatable. Pharmacists would often flavor these fizzy drinks with sweet syrups, and over time, people began to request the flavored drinks even without the medicine. These shops became particularly popular during Prohibition, where they provided a family-friendly, alcohol-free place to socialize as much as they were a health destination.
Soda fountains began to flourish for the next several decades. Found in drugstores, department stores, and standalone shops, they drew in customers with sweet treats like candy, root beer floats, milkshakes, and sundaes. Soda jerks, young men who operated the fountains, became cultural icons, known for their quick hands and friendly banter. In addition to serving sweets and light fare like sandwiches and burgers, soda fountains offered a place of community. They became after-school hangouts, date spots, and neighborhood institutions, but the rise of fast food chains and supermarkets led to their decline by the 1970s. But many cities, including New York, are now experiencing a revival of these nostalgic shops, which today blend vintage decor, old-fashioned treats, and community charm in a modern context.
1. Lexington Candy Shop
Right in the center of Manhattan's Upper East Side, Lexington Candy Shop is a beloved New York City spot that recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Serving up nostalgic charm since 1925 by three generations of the same family, this luncheonette is one of the last remaining authentic soda fountains in the city. Located near some of the area's biggest museums, you can spend a perfect day browsing fine art and grabbing a deliciously vintage lunch.
For locals and tourists alike, the shop offers a unique slice of old-school New York. With its retro swivel stools, classic formica counters, and a 1940 Hamilton Beach mixer still used to make malts and shakes, it has preserved much of its original mid-20th century decor. It's a place where regulars sip coffee while reading the paper and visitors snap photos of the front window display filled to the brim with vintage Coca-Cola bottles.
While the name might suggest otherwise, you don't want to come here just for candy. Lexington Candy Shop is all about classic comfort food, from pancakes to burgers to tuna melts. It's famous for the whimsical egg cream soda, a quintessential old-school New York City drink that doesn't actually include egg or cream; it's made with milk, seltzer, and chocolate syrup. Of course there's the soda fountain, where you can get a cola made the old-fashioned way: seltzer and cola syrup mixed by hand right before serving. Add a scoop of ice cream and enjoy a float the same way New Yorkers did a century ago.
2. Eddie's Sweet Shop
Eddie's Sweet Shop, tucked into Forest Hills, Queens, is another century-old New York institution and the longest continuously running ice cream parlor in the city. It first opened in 1925 under an unknown name and later became Witt's Ice Cream & Confectionery in the mid 1940s. Giuseppe Citrano purchased the shop from William Witt in 1968 and renamed it this charmingly familiar moniker. Citrano had his first date with his wife, Angelina, in what would become Eddie's Sweet Shop, and it has remained in the family ever since. The shop's storied legacy has even earned international recognition. Back in 2013, it was ranked 13th in the world's top 15 ice cream parlors by USA Today and The Daily Meal.
Step inside and you're whisked back to a bygone era: pressed‑tin ceilings, honeycomb mosaic floors, marble counters, cast‑iron swivel stools, and even an 80‑year‑old Frigidaire refrigerator still in use. The décor hasn't changed much since the '20s, perfectly preserving that sense of nostalgia. No plastic booths here — just real wood, marble, and brass. Eddie's is best known for its hand-whipped ice cream, offering the same 10 flavors and recipes introduced by Witt and another eight that the Cintranos added. Classics like butter pecan, vanilla fudge, mint chip, rum raisin, and maple walnut are churned daily. Don't sleep on their throwback sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, and floats, which they make with homemade syrups and whipped cream. Note that Eddie's is cash only (though, there's an ATM inside), and they keep limited hours, so plan your trip ahead.
3. Ray's Candy Store
Ray's Candy Store, a true East Village landmark, has been serving up sweet treats and greasy spoon favorites 24/7 since 1974. This tiny, no-frills shop is one of the dwindling remnants of the grittier, punk rock era of New York that the East Village was once known for. The vibe is delightfully unpolished, with nearly every inch of its narrow walls covered in handwritten signs, posters, and vintage photos that capture the spirit of the neighborhood. There's no seating, but you can take a quick stroll across the street and relax in the equally iconic Tompkins Square Park. Whether you're a local looking for a late-night snack or a tourist eager to experience the famous spot visited by Madonna and Anthony Bourdain, Ray's is well worth a visit.
But most people come for the man himself: Ray Alvarez, the beloved community fixture who opened the store at age 41 after immigrating from Iran. Now 92, Alvarez is still behind the counter every single night on the overnight shift, serving up treats and stories in equal measure. Like many business owners who took major financial hits during the Covid pandemic, Alvarez was facing a potential closure in 2022. But the community rallied around him, raising over $68,000 to keep his shop alive.
Despite its name, Ray's doesn't sell candy, but there's much better treats on offer. The deep fried Oreos are a neighborhood staple, along with beignets, crispy Belgian fries, and soda shop favorites like milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The prices remain refreshingly affordable — Alvarez refuses to raise the price of his coffee, serving cups at only $1.25.
4. Dichter Pharmacy
It might seem unusual to pick up your prescription and a brownie sundae at the same time, but Dichter Pharmacy is a true throwback to a bygone era when pharmacies doubled as community gathering spots. Located in the quiet northern Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood, Dichter has been serving locals since it first opened its doors in 1943. Originally a classic corner drugstore, it has evolved over the decades but retained its vintage charm, thanks in large part to owner Manny Ramirez, who has made preserving its history a personal mission.
Ramirez started working at the pharmacy when he was 13 in 1982, with simple tasks like sweeping the floors, stocking shelves, and making deliveries. After he finished pharmacy school, Ramirez came back and bought the store in 2007 following the death of the previous owner, George Liebmann. What makes Dichter Pharmacy special is its fully operational soda fountain, a rare sight in modern New York. Inside, you'll find vinyl stools, retro tile floors, and a menu that pays tribute to old-school treats. Visitors can order classic milkshakes, egg creams, over a dozen ice cream flavors, and savory items like sandwiches and bagels, all dished out with a side of nostalgia.
Dichter Pharmacy's original location burned to the ground in a fire back in 2012, but the tragic loss was quickly remedied thanks to the community's support. Now in its third and larger location, Dichter gives back to the community by hosting events like concerts, poetry readings, art exhibitions and even prayer services.
5. Serendipity 3
Serendipity 3 is an iconic Upper East Side landmark, beloved for its theatrical charm and extravagant desserts. Founded by three friends in 1954, the name reflects the trio's creative partnership. The space is equal parts old school and fantastical, with Tiffany-style lamps, antique clocks, and quirky, colorful decor packed into a narrow, multi-level townhouse that feels like a Wonka-esque candy shop collided with a vintage parlor room.
The sweet shop's signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate remains a pop culture phenomenon, and it was even featured in the 2001 romantic comedy "Serendipity." This menu item is a massive, icy hot chocolate dessert topped with a pile of whipped cream, and it has earned fans from Jackie Kennedy (who asked for the recipe but was denied) to Oprah (who eventually got her hands on it). Customers are so crazy for the frozen hot chocolate that six couples have gotten married in a tub or swimming pool filled with the chocolatey mixture.
If that's not extreme enough, Serendipity 3 also holds Guinness World Records for some of the most expensive desserts in the world. The $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae is topped with edible gold and passion fruit-flavored caviar, while the $214 Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich uses rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese, white truffle butter, and bread infused with champagne. That said, many come for more accessible comfort food: towering sundaes, foot-long hot dogs, mac n' cheese, and hearty hamburgers are menu staples. With a second location now open in Times Square, the brand has expanded to provide its sugary, over-the-top experience to an even wider audience.
6. Jahn's Ice Cream Parlor
Jahn's Ice Cream Parlor in Jackson Heights, Queens is a living testament to New York City's golden age of soda fountains and classic diners. Originally founded in 1897 by German immigrant John Jahn in the Bronx, the shop began as a single parlor but grew into a beloved chain of roughly 30 locations spanning across Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and even New Jersey and Florida. Today, only the Jackson Heights branch remains, which was also nearly lost when a devastating fire in 1987 destroyed half the restaurant.
The Jackson Heights Jahn's has been around since 1959 and is currently run by brothers Nick and Peter Moukas. The pair took over from their father, Tom, who became the owner in 1970. They revamped the parlor in 2016 to revive its vintage ambiance with custom stained‑glass lamps, white‑copper ceilings, wood‑paneled walls, and refurbished booths that create a warm and welcoming environment.
The menu is a delightful mash‑up of diner classics and over the top ice cream indulgences. They're famous for the Kitchen Sink Sundae, which is just what it sounds like. A massive metal bowl filled with nearly every ingredient on hand — up to 30 scoops of ice cream and a whole lot of toppings. If you're not trying to enter an ice cream coma, the traditional egg creams, banana splits, thick milkshakes, and hot fudge sundaes are equally popular. For those craving savory fare, Jahn's offers breakfast classics, omelettes, burgers, and Greek specialties that the Moukas family introduced like spanakopita, souvlaki, and gyro.
7. Tom's Restaurant
Tom's Restaurant in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn has been charming locals and visitors alike since 1936, remaining in continuous operation for nearly nine decades. It opened as an ice cream parlor called Lewnes Ice Cream before it eventually turned into a luncheonette. Much of the restaurant's success can be attributed to Gus Vlahavas, the second-generation owner and community fixture. With his friendly and welcoming demeanor, Vlahavas was so beloved in the neighborhood that the city co-named the restaurant's block Gus Vlahavas Place in 2015 shortly after his death.
You might have to wait in a line that snakes down the sidewalk when this popular spot gets busy, but friendly employees are known for handing out free goodies like coffee and cookies for their hungry and patient patrons. From the moment you approach the red and white Coca‑Cola awning, you're stepping into a bygone era. Inside, the tiled floors, vinyl booths, chrome trim, newspaper clippings adorning the walls, and the oldies music drifting from the jukebox are all largely unchanged since its opening.
Tom's is beloved for its hearty comfort food and classic soda fountain offerings. Breakfast and lunch are served all day, with standout dishes such as the lemon ricotta pancakes, Belgian waffles, challah French toast, and over a dozen omelettes to choose from. Among its most iconic treats is the cherry lime rickey, an old-school soda fountain drink made with cherry syrup, lime juice, and club soda that's increasingly difficult to find nowadays.
8. Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor may not be the easiest to get to from Manhattan, but this Staten Island institution offers ample old-school ice cream parlor charm for those willing to venture off the beaten path (and onto the ferry) for a nostalgic treat. The parlor was founded in 1932 by a German baker named Richie Egger, who made it work in a tiny shop that could only hold six bar stools. Now with a bigger location and menu, Egger's has been owned since 2014 by Danielle Raleigh, who first started working at the parlor at 15 years old. Visitors can check out the flagship location on Forest Avenue and a second location in Staten Island's Snug Harbor neighborhood.
With a delightfully retro interior, the flagship still serves handmade ice cream and milkshakes from behind a mint-green counter lined with vintage stools and candy jars. The parlor churns over two dozen flavors daily, rotating seasonally, and it continues to use original recipes and even uses the same brand of vanilla extract that Egger's has used since the beginning. The only flavor they've had to retire is the tutti-frutti, which was all the rage in the 1930s but has since dwindled in popularity. But they bring it back for a limited time for Egger's anniversary. Menu highlights include classics like brownie sundaes, banana splits, rich milkshakes, smoothies, egg creams, and fountain sodas. Everything from hot fudge to caramel and marshmallow toppings are made in-house. They even introduced vegan and sugar-free options in recent years, ensuring all guests find something to enjoy.
9. Hildebrandt's
Located in Long Island, Hildebrandt's is another rare surviving example of a 1920s-era soda fountain, ice cream parlor, and luncheonette. The mint-green facade, with its iconic neon signage, has been up since the 1950s and is a timeless piece of history. The facade is made of Vitrolite, a pigmented glass that was popular in architectural design at that time. It's considered one of only two buildings in Long Island that still puts this beautifully retro material on display.
Since opening in either 1927 or 1929 by either Henry or Fritz Hildebrandt (historical records are murky on these details), the shop has endured as a community anchor. Its vintage charm is preserved in every detail, landing the restaurant cameos in films like "The Irishman." An old phone booth, a classic Coca-Cola dispenser, tin ceilings and swivel stools all remain to create an authentic soda shop atmosphere. The current menu is both classic and modern, from the homemade ice cream to the specialty burgers to the avocado toast for breakfast. It also encompasses many Italian‑American classics, like the extensive pasta menu that includes ravioli, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo.
Despite Hildebrandt's popularity, it nearly closed in 2020 when the building was sold to new owners. Facing higher rent and loss of customers from the Covid pandemic, the family running Hildebrandt's thought they'd have to throw in the towel. But a Change.org petition with over 17,000 signatures and calls to designate the restaurant a historical landmark proved that the community would fight for them. To the delight of many New Yorkers, Randy Sarf and Spencer Singer took over Hildebrandt's in 2022 to keep it open.
10. Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain
Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain is one of the buzziest soda shops on this list. Although this contemporary shop technically opened in 2010, the owners consider it a revival of the business that once occupied the building: Longo's Drugs, a pharmacy that served the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens from the early 1900s until the late '60s.
Siblings and owners Peter Freeman and Gia Giasullo were nearly unable to restore the dilapidated pharmacy back to its glory days. They were at a loss after learning the extensive repairs would cost much more than they could afford — that is, until the casting director for a Discovery Channel show called "Construction Intervention" happened to stop by to ask for directions. In just six days, the show's production crew turned the former Longo's into the soda fountain it is today. The interior is a meticulous labor of love, with wood-paneled walls, penny-tile floors, antique medicine cabinets filled with century-old bottles, and a classic Bastian Blessing soda fountain they found on eBay. Don't let the sleek, bright blue exterior of the shop fool you — walking in feels like stepping into a living time capsule.
The employees proudly call themselves soda jerks, serving up hearty milkshakes and malts, root beer floats, and what they call the best egg cream in New York City. Their speciality sundaes are a thing of legend, with creative combinations of ingredients you won't find anywhere else. A popular sweet and salty option is the Potato Head, featuring vanilla ice cream topped with crunchy potato chips, peanut butter, caramel, and whipped cream.
