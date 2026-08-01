7 Steakhouse Chains With Wagyu On The Menu
Wagyu beef, in all its rich, buttery glory, used to be one of those luxury food items that only an elite audience was able to experience. But luckily, that is changing. This flavorful beef can still cost a pretty penny, but it's becoming much more accessible. These days, a number of steakhouse chains now offer wagyu on the menu — everything from burgers to appetizers to, of course, steaks, making the meat something most anyone can try.
To decide which menu item to try, it's helpful to know what wagyu beef is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive. Wagyu literally translates to "Japanese cow." It is famous for having heavy marbling that gives the beef a rich, buttery flavor, which is why wagyu beef melts in your mouth. To get this extra-special marbling and flavor, the cattle are precisely bred and fed and cared for in a way that takes time, effort, and a lot of money. American wagyu beef differs from Japanese in that it may be crossbred with Angus cows. This results in beef that is still rich but may be firmer in texture rather than "melty." We think both are worth trying, so visit one of the following steakhouses, which offer a range of wagyu options.
Morton's
Morton's Steakhouse offers a classic steak menu, with the typical USDA Prime steak and chop selections you would expect to find at a steakhouse. But now, the chain offers Australian Wagyu in many forms on its menu at most locations. This Wagyu is apparently derived from the bloodline of Japanese Black Wagyu.
What to order: Wagyu Beef Dumplings, Wagyu Smash Burger, Wagyu Meatballs, Wagyu Filet Mignon, Wagyu Beef Stroganoff, and Wagyu Ribeye
STK
STK gives the old-school steakhouse a fresh, modern twist with a nightlife-type vibe. The restaurant offers A5 steaks, wagyu-based appetizers meant to share, and a signature wagyu butter.
What to order: Wagyu Flat Iron, Japanese A5 Strip, A5 Japanese Wagyu Potstickers, Wagyu Umami Butter
Del Frisco's
Del Frisco's offers a wide selection of wagyu dishes, such as domestic wagyu and Japanese A5 wagyu. Since you don't necessarily have to order a steak to enjoy wagyu here, it makes for a more affordable way to sample the delicacy.
What to order: Wagyu Beef Hot Dog (at some locations), Wagyu Cheeseburger, Wagyu Cheesesteak, Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak, Wagyu Filet
Smith & Wollensky
Smith & Wollensky focuses its wagyu menu options on an impressive list of American wagyu cuts rather than offering Japanese A5. The restaurant mentions on the menu that there's limited availability on all its wagyu offerings.
What to order: American Wagyu Carpaccio, Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye, Wagyu Porterhouse, Long Bone Wagyu Filet, Wagyu NY Strip, Wagyu Filet Mignon, and Wagyu Flat Iron Frites
Steak 48
Steak 48 may be the winner among chain steakhouses for offering the most options for types of wagyu. You'll find American, Australian, and Japanese A5 wagyu on its menu in varying sizes and types of cuts.
What to order: Wagyu Beef Tartare, A5 Kobe Wine Fed NY Strip, Australian Wagyu Filet, Bone-in Wagyu Tomahawk
Fogo de Chão
Unlike traditional steakhouses, Fogo de Chão offers Wagyu aged for 21 days as an enhancement to the Brazilian churrasco dining experience, where the meat is cooked over an open flame. It can't be ordered on its own but rather as a part of a dinner package.
What to order: Wagyu Ancho Ribeye, Wagyu New York Strip, Wagyu Porterhouse
Fleming's
Fleming's gives customers the choice between both Japanese and Australian wagyu on its menu, with the former presented as a luxury choice and the latter as a more traditional steakhouse serving size.
What to order: Australian Carrara Wagyu Strip, Australian Wagyu Filet Mignon, Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip