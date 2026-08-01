7 Steakhouse Chains With Wagyu On The Menu

Wagyu beef, in all its rich, buttery glory, used to be one of those luxury food items that only an elite audience was able to experience. But luckily, that is changing. This flavorful beef can still cost a pretty penny, but it's becoming much more accessible. These days, a number of steakhouse chains now offer wagyu on the menu — everything from burgers to appetizers to, of course, steaks, making the meat something most anyone can try.

To decide which menu item to try, it's helpful to know what wagyu beef is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive. Wagyu literally translates to "Japanese cow." It is famous for having heavy marbling that gives the beef a rich, buttery flavor, which is why wagyu beef melts in your mouth. To get this extra-special marbling and flavor, the cattle are precisely bred and fed and cared for in a way that takes time, effort, and a lot of money. American wagyu beef differs from Japanese in that it may be crossbred with Angus cows. This results in beef that is still rich but may be firmer in texture rather than "melty." We think both are worth trying, so visit one of the following steakhouses, which offer a range of wagyu options.