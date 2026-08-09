7 Canned Biscuit Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

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If you've ever been to the South, you know they don't mess around when it comes to biscuits. However, despite the fact that they only require three ingredients to make, we don't all have the time and patience to create them from scratch when a hankering for the pillowy bites of bread heaven hits. Luckily, you don't have to, either. As it turns out, there are several yummy canned options in your grocery store's cooler to help you get by. Still, not all of them are made equal. While some brands come close to homemade biscuit glory, others simply fall flat. I just had to know which are which, so I bought, tasted, and ranked a handful of popular options from worst to best. Just wait until you hear what I learned, too.

Just so you know, my ranking is based primarily on taste and texture. I mean, we all want pillowy, flavorful biscuits, right? Even so, I also factored perceived quality and price into the equation to ensure the brands that came out on top delivered on all fronts. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get to that, let's find out how the canned biscuits I sampled measured up so you never have to choke down a lesser-than pick again.