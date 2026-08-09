7 Canned Biscuit Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
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If you've ever been to the South, you know they don't mess around when it comes to biscuits. However, despite the fact that they only require three ingredients to make, we don't all have the time and patience to create them from scratch when a hankering for the pillowy bites of bread heaven hits. Luckily, you don't have to, either. As it turns out, there are several yummy canned options in your grocery store's cooler to help you get by. Still, not all of them are made equal. While some brands come close to homemade biscuit glory, others simply fall flat. I just had to know which are which, so I bought, tasted, and ranked a handful of popular options from worst to best. Just wait until you hear what I learned, too.
Just so you know, my ranking is based primarily on taste and texture. I mean, we all want pillowy, flavorful biscuits, right? Even so, I also factored perceived quality and price into the equation to ensure the brands that came out on top delivered on all fronts. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get to that, let's find out how the canned biscuits I sampled measured up so you never have to choke down a lesser-than pick again.
7. Great Value Butter Flavor Flaky Jumbo Biscuits
Something had to come in last place, and unfortunately for Walmart, this time it was Great Value Butter Flavor Flaky Jumbo Biscuits. This isn't one of those cases where all of the brands were great, and one product just drew the short stick, either. These biscuits were lackluster at best, and they simply didn't have what it takes to compete with the better options yet to come. Bummer for Walmart.
I'll start with the positive traits. A can of Great Value Butter Flavor Flaky Jumbo Biscuits only costs $1.96, making them the most affordable of the bunch. After baking, they also developed a nice golden layer on top with a decent amount of crunch. In addition, they were soft. However, they weren't nearly as pillowy as the upcoming brands. I also detected an artificial aftertaste that really turned me off. Sadly, the flavor dilemmas didn't stop there. Overall, these biscuits had too much salt and not nearly enough butter flavor for the word to be broadcast in the product's name. Obviously, you could easily fix that with a pat of quality butter, but the best canned biscuits need to be able to stand on their own. Plainly put, these do not. Even the low cost couldn't save them from the dregs of my list. Oh well. Moving on.
6. Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits
Next up is a brand many of us have, at the very least, spotted on store shelves before: Annie's Organic. Whether you've pulled the trigger on the company's products before or not, chances are good you've been curious about them, but let me tell you: Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits aren't the place to start. I am a fan of many of the brand's soups, but these babies were a letdown. They weren't awful, but once you compare them to everything that ranked higher, they definitely fell short.
For starters, at $5.99 per can, Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits were the second most expensive product I sampled. That would have been fine if the flavor and texture were on point, but as I'm sure you can guess, they were not. Admittedly, the flaky layers came apart without resistance, so they didn't disappoint. However, the crust on top failed to develop as nicely as I wanted. It crisped up a bit, but I needed more for these biscuits to climb higher in the ranks.
Overall, Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits were also a bit dry, even if they were decently soft. In addition, they were lacking when it came to a buttery taste, and that set them back even more. Sure, you could add some homemade flavor with extra seasonings and butter, but why bother when there are so many better options available?
5. Immaculate Baking's Organic Flaky Biscuits
My fifth-place spot goes to Immaculate Baking's Organic Flaky Biscuits. While I could tell the quality was elevated, it still wasn't a product I'd go out of my way to track down — FYI: They are sold at stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, and I know we aren't all regular shoppers at places like that. Regardless, they make a decent pick, but I still have several notes.
Immaculate Baking Company Organic Flaky Biscuits easily beat everything that ranked lower, thanks to the deliciously crispy upper crust that developed while baking. The flaky layers came apart like champs as well, and the texture remained soft overall. As for flavor, they had a hint of butter and a slightly salty aftertaste that I enjoyed. In fact, the salty finish would make them a good choice for smothering with sausage gravy. Even so, I still felt like they needed a hefty pat of butter and a bit more loft to bring them up to the same level as the brands that earned a top four spot on my list.
Lastly, a can of Immaculate Baking Company Organic Flaky Biscuits will run you $6.99, making them the most expensive brand I sampled — ouch. So, even if organic products are your jam, I'd still steer clear. No spoilers, but the brand that took gold is also organic, and it not only tastes and feels better in the mouth, but also comes at a lower price.
4. Kroger Flaky Butter Flavored Jumbo Biscuits
Coming in right in the middle of my ranking is Kroger Butter Flavored Jumbo Biscuits. While they had some redeeming qualities, they were not without their faults. Still, in terms of price, texture, and flavor, they easily surpassed the brands that didn't escape the bottom half of my list.
Kroger Butter Flavored Jumbo Biscuits featured delicious flaky layers, and they were easy to pull apart. The upper crust also got nice and crispy, although it didn't get as golden in color as I would have liked. Even so, each bite delivered a yummy buttery flavor that far surpassed the lower-ranking products. At just $1.99 a can, they won't break the bank, either. In fact, they are pennies away from tying for cheapest. Nice.
That's a lot of pros, but when directly compared to other, better options, Kroger Butter Flavored Jumbo Biscuits were on the denser side of things. It's not like they aren't pillowy at all; they just are far from the leader of the pack in that regard. The center of my biscuit was also a touch drier than the top-ranking picks. Long story short, Kroger makes a great budget pick, and I would buy them again, but I wouldn't be thrilled about it. That kind of excitement is reserved for my top three.
3. Signature Select Jumbo! Biscuits
Finally, it's time for the best of the best. Hooray! Starting with Signature Select Butter Jumbo! Biscuits, I have no qualms recommending everything from here on. In particular, Signature Select (a proprietary brand sold at Safeway, Shaw's, Vons, and Albertsons) stands out from the competition thanks to a delicious balance of flavors and a soft, pillowy texture.
At first bite, Signature Select Butter Jumbo! Biscuits surprised me. Full disclosure: I wasn't anticipating much from them, but they proved that a proprietary store brand could deliver more than just a good price. They did that, too, but it was the flavor that caught me off guard. It was buttery with a pleasing amount of salt to back it up. Paired with a top-tier butter or strawberry jam, they'd be even tastier. The soft texture and flaky layers also exceeded my initial expectations. Nicely done, Signature Select.
Last but not least, Signature Select Butter Jumbo! Biscuits only cost $2.49 per can, making them the least expensive pick in my top three. Honestly, they punch well above their weight in that regard. However, they still did not boast the same buttery goodness found in the two products that ranked higher. That's okay, though, because they sure as heck beat everything that ranked lower. Just saying.
2. Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Biscuits
The award for the second-best canned biscuit goes to none other than Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Biscuits. Possibly the most well-known pre-made biscuit company, it has a stellar reputation for a reason: its biscuits are top-notch. In addition, the brand makes more than one type, something that can't be said for the other companies on my list. So, whether you are a fan of homestyle recipes, like this one, or ones with flaky layers, Pillsbury has you covered. Their widespread availability at countless grocery store chains certainly doesn't hurt, either.
After a single taste of my Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits, I was like, "Oh yeah, that's the biscuit flavor we all know and love." In fact, the taste was somewhat nostalgic, and that's always a plus in my book. Buttery, with a hint of salt, it had all the classic elements of a Southern biscuit dialed in. It wasn't lacking in the texture department, either. I loved how pillowy and soft every bite was. The top also had a near-perfect browning effect and a yummy crunch to boot.
For $3.39, you can snag your own can of Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits, and whenever you find yourself at a typical grocery store, I recommend you do exactly that. There is still one brand that has it beat, but you can only get it at one place, so don't discount Pillsbury. It makes a mean canned biscuit.
1. Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits
Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits are without a doubt the absolute best canned biscuit brand around. Yes, you'll have to go to Trader Joe's to get some, but even if it's not your go-to grocer, they're worth making a special trip for. That's how tasty they are.
Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits crushed the competition in terms of soft texture. Not only did they grow the tallest, but they had a mouthfeel that all of the other brands should be jealous of. Pillowy and flaky, they put the competition to shame. Then there was the crispy golden upper crust, which was the stuff biscuit dreams are made of. You better believe they were uber buttery with just the right amount of salt as well. I was tasting them plain, too, so just imagine what would happen if you slathered them with butter or loaded them up with seasonings and yummy ingredients. Yes, please!
Trader Joe's Biscuits were everything you could want from a canned option, and more. Oh yeah, you won't have to spend an arm and a leg for them, either. A can costs $4.49, but considering the premium taste, texture, and quality, I'd be willing to pay double — Don't tell Joe. So, if you're searching for the best canned biscuits around — which, obviously, you are — look no further. Trader Joe's is the clear winner. They shine all by themselves, but also have what it takes to enhance creative biscuit recipes.
Methodology
I love a great biscuit as much as any Southerner, maybe even more, so when I got tapped to do a ranking of canned store-bought brands, wild horses couldn't hold me back. After acquiring all of the options I could find, I quickly took them home and got to baking.
After following each canned biscuit brand's baking directions to a T, it was time for the fun part: Sampling them, of course. While conducting my taste test, I focused on flavor and texture above all else. After all, when done right, that's what keeps us coming back for more. I also considered perceived quality and price to ensure the brands that rose to the top had it all, not just a couple of standout traits. In the end, the products with the softest, most pillowy textures, the crispiest top layer, and the boldest buttery flavor complemented by a balanced amount of salt climbed their way to the top of my ranking. Moving forward, I'll be sticking to my top three, and if you know what's good for you, you will too.