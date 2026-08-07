The World's Bestselling Pizza Chain In 2026 Isn't Pizza Hut Or Papa Johns

Pizza lovers have a lot of choices when it comes to where they get a pie, whether that's a local spot or from a big brand. Globally, there seems to be a clear go-to chain of choice, and it's not Pizza Hut or Papa John's. The bestselling pizza chain in the world began life in 1960 with a single location in Michigan and now boasts 15,300 stores across the globe and more than 7,200 stateside, which also makes it the bestselling pizza chain in the U.S. It's Domino's Pizza, the company responsible for creating the pizza box as we know it, a box that helped forge this chain's reputation for fast delivery service.

While these other chains grapple over the number two spot, Domino's Pizza is building more stores and taking in more profits. A July 2026 earnings report showed Domino's revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.19 billion, a 4.3% increase over the second quarter of 2025. In that same period the company saw a $4.7 million increase in net income and opened 223 stores outside the U.S. Pizza Hut, meanwhile, generated revenue of $254 million during that same period. Papa John's hasn't posted its 2026 Q2 report as of yet, but based on the recent past, the chain remains a distant fourth.