The Famous Chain That Invented The Pizza Box As We Know It
Before the invention of the iconic, sturdy pizza box we know today, chefs used anything from copper tins, paper cones, and bakery boxes to keep pizza safe while in transit. While these inventions worked in a pinch, they all had issues, usually from being too flimsy to carry the weight of a hot pie. As time went on, it was clear something had to change. So, in the 1960s, one of the top four biggest pizza chains took charge. The one famous chain that invented the pizza box as we know it was Domino's.
To set himself apart from the competition, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan wanted Domino's to focus solely on delivery. To make the dream work, he decided to develop a special corrugated pizza box that could be folded fast. Collaborating with the Detroit-based box company Triad Containers, Monaghan eventually achieved his goal. This box was not only more efficient to fold, but it did a better job of supporting heavy pizzas without breaking, and even prevented the cheese from sticking to the top of the box. This changed the entire pizza delivery game and is still the industry standard box used by restaurants everywhere today.
Domino's and its many other innovations
While the pizza box might be Domino's most popular invention, it's not the only item the chain is credited with creating. Domino's also invented an iconic display that's still used in the world of advertising: the 3D car top sign. This sign might be most often associated with taxi drivers, but it was first used by pizza delivery drivers.
Domino's was also the first to use special hot bags designed to keep pizzas warm during delivery. These bags allegedly kept pizzas 40 degrees warmer than their competitors. Invented in 1998, employees had to plug in these bags at the store to preheat, but they are now cordless and rely on an induction heating system to stay warm. (If your local pizza delivery spot isn't using one of these, here's the best way to reheat delivery pizza according to a pro.) Finally, Domino's also invented a special pizza sauce tool called a spoodle, which is a cross between a spoon and a ladle, that makes spreading pizza sauce much easier.
With other innovations under its belt from a special pizza screen to pinpoint delivery, this is just a taste of the many new ideas brought to life by Domino's. If you're eager to order from a pioneer in the scene, we tried Domino's most popular options. Here's the best pie.