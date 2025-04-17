The Famous Chain That Invented The Pizza Box As We Know It

Before the invention of the iconic, sturdy pizza box we know today, chefs used anything from copper tins, paper cones, and bakery boxes to keep pizza safe while in transit. While these inventions worked in a pinch, they all had issues, usually from being too flimsy to carry the weight of a hot pie. As time went on, it was clear something had to change. So, in the 1960s, one of the top four biggest pizza chains took charge. The one famous chain that invented the pizza box as we know it was Domino's.

To set himself apart from the competition, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan wanted Domino's to focus solely on delivery. To make the dream work, he decided to develop a special corrugated pizza box that could be folded fast. Collaborating with the Detroit-based box company Triad Containers, Monaghan eventually achieved his goal. This box was not only more efficient to fold, but it did a better job of supporting heavy pizzas without breaking, and even prevented the cheese from sticking to the top of the box. This changed the entire pizza delivery game and is still the industry standard box used by restaurants everywhere today.